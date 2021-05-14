Sports Shorts, May 14

District Track and Field
B-5 District
Girls team results
1, Northwest, 117.50. 2, Aurora, 68. 3, Holdrege, 63.50. 4, Lexington, 49. 5, Kearney Catholic, 48. 6, St. Paul, 40. 7, Hastings, 38.50. 8, Adams Central, 31.50. 9, Central City, 31. 10, Broken Bow, 25.
Girls individual results
(Top 3)
4x800 meter relay — 1, Northwest, 10:15.95. 2, St. Paul, 10:17.77. 3, Lexington, 10:27.16.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Faith Carroll, Central City, 15.93. 2, Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.96. 3, Eva Fahrnbruch, Aurora, 16.85.
100 meter dash — 1, Samantha Roby Northwest, 12.53. 2, Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.61. 3, Kaylee Crosby, Aurora, 12.74.
400 meter dash — 1, Rebecca Mader, Northwest, 1:01.52. 2, Megan Belgum, Holdrege, 1:02.18. 3, Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow, 1:02.55.
3200 meter run — 1, Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings, 11:52.75. 2, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 12:20.75. 3, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 12:25.55.
200 meter dash — 1, Samantha Roby, Northwest, 25.82. 2, Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 26.46. 3, Alexis Bliven, Holdrege, 26.62.
800 meter run — 1, Cassidy Knust, Aurora, 2:25.22. 2, Avery Hurlbert, Holdrege, 2:27.13. 3, Elaina McHargue, Central City, 2:27.22.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Jackie Ostrom, Lexington, 47.23. 2, Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 48.19. 3, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 48.26.
1600 meter run — 1, Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic, 5:30.74. 2, Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings, 5:38.16. 3, Jexxie Hurt, Minden, 5:39.54.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Aurora, 51.43. 2, Hastings, 51.22. 3, Northwest, 52.34.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Northwest, 4:07.75. 2, Kearney Catholic, 4:11.24. 3, St. Paul, 4:15.54.
Long Jump — 1, Alexis Bliven, Holdrege, 16-05.50. 2, Keyara Caspar, Northwest, 15-01.75. 3, Brooklyn Janssen, Northwest, 15-01.50.
Triple Jump — 1, Rosalyn Roggasch, Kearney Catholic, 35-06.50. 2, Emily Erickson, Aurora, 34-03.75. 3, Mia Rowe, Lexington, 33-10.
Discus — 1, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 127-09. 2, Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, 123-11. 3, Claire Hemberger, Adams Central, 123-06.
Shot Put — 1, Claire Caspersen, Northwest, 37-09. 2, Amber Kosmicki, St. Paul, 34-09. 3, Taylin Schernikau, Adams Central, 34-05.50.
High Jump — 1, Margaret Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 5-01. 2, Hanna Swearingen, Holdrege, J5-01. 3, Kya Scott, Broken Bow, J5-01.
Pole Vault — 1, Cassidy Knust, Aurora, 10-06. 2, Taryn Wagner, Central City, J10-06. 3, Medina, Bradie 10 Holdrege 10-00.
Boys team results
1, Hastings, 2, Northwest, 93. 3, Aurora, 87. 4, St. Paul, 58. 5, Lexington, 42. 6, Minden, 36. 7, Central City, 26. 8, Broken Bow, 25. 9, Adams Central, 23. 10, Kearney Catholic, 14. 11, Holdrege, 12.
Individual results
(Top 3)
4x800 meter relay — 1, Hastings, 8:26.30. 2, Minden, 8:31.65. 3, Adams Central, 8:35.19.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Gage Fries, Minden, 15.30. 2, Tayler Carroll, Central City, 15.84. 3, Alexander Brandt, Northwest, 16.00.
100 meter dash — 1, Carson Shoemaker, Hastings, 11.20. 2, Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.36. 3, David Smith, Hastings, 11.42.
400 meter dash — 1, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 49.70. 2, Zaide Weidner, Hastings, 50.24. 3, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 51.05.
3200 meter run — 1, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 10:07.69. 2, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 10:13.14. 3, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 10:17.26.
200 meter dash — 1, Saide Weidner, Hastings, 22.53. 2, Austin Nauert, Hastings, 22.86. 3, Quentin Coble, Broken Bow, 22.98.
800 meter run — 1, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 1:57.84. 2, Jacob Wells, St. Paul, 2:01.13. 3, Landon Eckhardt, Hastings, 2:02.70.
300 meter run — 1, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 4:39.53. 2, Elmer SoteloMunoz, Lexington, 4:39.99. 3, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:42.11.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Hastings, 44.11. 2, Aurora, 44.32. 3, Northwest, 44.90.
4x400 meter relay — 1, St. Paul, 3:28.68. 2, Hastings, 3:29.84. 3, Northwest, 3:33.74.
Long Jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 21-02.50. 2, Jacob Settles, Aurora, 20-08.25. 3, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 20-05.75.
Triple Jump — 1, Alexander Brandt, Northwest, 43-11.50. 2, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 43-10.75. 3, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 41-09.
Discus — 1, Eric Lenz, Central City, 159-01. 2, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 152-05. 3, Wyatt Sindelar, Northwest, 147-00.
Shot Put — 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 54-09. 2, Eric Lenz, Central City, 54-04.50. 3, Daniel Elge, Aurora, 51-07.
High Jump — 1, Alexander Brandt, Northwest, 6-05. 2, Robert Delgado, Aurora, 6-03. 3, Logan O’Brien, Kearney Catholic, J6-03.
Pole Vault — 1, Caden Carlson, Aurora, 14-08. 2, Caleb Vokes, Northwest, 13-00. 3, Jacob Mosley, Northwest, 12-06.
C-8 District
Girls team results
1, Ord, 119. 2, South Loup, 99. 3, Elm Creek, 68.50. 4, Amherst, 68. 5, Arcadia-Loup City, 57. 6, Gibbon, 43. 7, Ravenna, 36. 8, Burwell, 24.50. 9, Hi-Line, 8. 10, Maxwell, 4.
Girls individual results
(Top 2)
4x800 meter relay — 1, Ord, 10:40.64. 2, Arcadia-Loup City, 10:50.22.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Payton Hackel, Ord, 15.88. 2, Britta Deden, Ord, 16.43.
100 meter dash — 1, Jadeyn Bubak, South Loup, 12.67. 2, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 12.94.
400 meter dash — 1, Tenley Hadwiger, Amherst, 1:01.42. 2, Hannah Herrick, Amherst, 1:02.97.
3200 meter run — 1, Shavanna Douglas, Ravenna, 12:29.46. 2, Landyn Cole, South Loup, 13:08.53.
200 meter dash — 1, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 26.91. 2, Adysen McCarter, Elm Creek, 27.16.
800 meter run — 1, Landri Loos, Arcadia-Loup City, 2:30.83. 2, Lindsay Wilkens, Gibbon, 2:33.96.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Britta Deden, Ord, 49.53. 2, Maci McCarter, Elm Creek, 50.77.
1600 meter run — 1, Kloe Severance, Ord, 5:41.79. 2, Shavanna Douglas, Ravenna, 5:50.58.
4x100 meter relay — 1, South Loup, 52.25. 2, Burwell, 52.76.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Amherst, 4:19.19. 2, South Loup, 4:27.33.
Long Jump — 1, Hannah Herrick, Amherst, 16-06.50. 2, Lexis Vancura, Ord, 16-01.50.
Triple Jump — 1, Journi Moran, Ord, 34-08. 2, Hannah Herrick, Amherst, 33-10.50.
Discus — 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 123-08. 2, Haley Stone, Elm Creek, 123-03.
Shot Put — 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 40-02.50. 2, Haley Stone, Elm Creek, 37-07.
High Jump — 1, Emma Kucera, Gibbon, 4-08. 2, Nikia Williams, Burwell, J4-08.
Pole Vault — 1, Samantha Knapp, Elm Creek, 10-04. 2, Reagan Cool, South Loup, 9-10.
Boys team results
1, Ord, 138. 2, Burwell, 96. 3, South Loup, 59. 4, Hi-Line, 42. 5, Ravenna, 36. 6, Arcadia-Loup City, 34. 6, Maxwell, 34. 8, Amherst, 33. 9, Elm Creek, 29. 10, Gibbon, 26.
Boys individual results
(Top 2)
4x800 meter relay — 1, South Loup, 8:36.18. 2, Ravenna, 8:39.42.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Hayden Kluthe, Ord, 15.54. 2, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 15.82.
100 meter dash — 1, Dalton Whisenhunt, Maxwell, 11.08. 2, Caleb Busch, Burwell, 11.14.
400 meter dash — 1, Owen Lane, Ord, 52.54. 2, Johnathan DeRiso, Ord, 52.89.
3200 meter dash — 1, Elijah Schroeder, Ravenna, 10:44.00. 2, Ty Greenland, Arcadia-Loup City, 10:47.67.
200 meter dash — 1, Caleb Busch, Burwell, 23.13. 2, Cash Gurney, Burwell, 23.23.
800 meter run — 1, Zachary Smith, Ord, 2:03.88. 2, Jordan Kranz, Hi-Line, 2:07.68.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Hans Gideon, Burwell, 42.41. 2, Jesse Drahota, Ravenna, 42.69.
1600 meter run — 1, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 4:59.25. 2, Trent Watkins, Elm Creek, 5:02.99.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Burwell, 44.41. 2, Hi-Line, 45.18.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Ord, 3:34.01. 2, Hi-Line, 3:43.33.
Long Jump — 1, Qinton Ries, Ord, 21-07. 2, Nolan Eloe, Amherst, 20-02.
Triple Jump — 1, Trey Miner, Elm Creek, 43-07. 2, Levi Bode, Burwell, 42-01.50.
Discus — 1, Carter Mann, Burwell, 130-03. 2, Jake Halstead, South Loup, 128-00.
Shot Put — 1, Carter Mann, Burwell, 52-00.50. 2, Jacob Stamm, Ord, 45-00.25.
High Jump — 1, Ethan Eloe, Amherst, 6-03. 2, Nolan Eloe, Amherst, 5-11.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Sutherland Invite
SUTHERLAND — St. Pat’s won the Sutherland Invite at Oregon Trails Golf Course on Friday.
Team results
1, St. Pat’s, 303. 2, Sutherland, 353. 3, North Platte, 365. 4, Creek Valley, 378. 5, Hershey, 379. 6, South Platte, 516.
Individual results
(Top 10)
1, Teegan Sonneman, St. Pat’s, 71. 2, Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat’s, 74. 3, Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s, 77. 4, Luke Martinez, 79. 5, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, 81. 6, Samuel Dekleva, St. Pat’s, 83. 7, Ty Monie, Sutherland, 83. 8, Beckett Allen, North Platte, 86. 9, Garrett Brannan, Hershey, 87. 10, Cayden Rombach, North Platte, 87.