Sports Shorts, May 16

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF DISTRICTS
B-4 District
MCCOOK — Ogallala finished second at the B-4 District at Heritage Hills on Monday.
Team results
(Top 3 qualify)
1, Scottsbluff, 349. 2, Ogallala, 358. 3, McCook, 361. 4, Chadron, 382. 5, Cozad, 385. 6, Sidney, 390. 7, Gering, 395. 8, Gothenburg, 399. 9, Alliance, 402. 10, Broken Bow, 409. 11, Holdrege, 437. 12, Lexington, 441.
Individual qualifiers
1, John Beier, Sidney, 80. 2, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff, 81. 3, Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 84. 4, Jonas Sommerville, McCook, 85. 5, Jacksyn Behrends, Chadron, 88. 6, Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 88. 7, Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, 88. 8, John Maser, Gering, 89. 9, Jake Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 89. 10, Landon Kmoch, McCook, 90.
C-5 District
VALENTINE — Several area teams participated at the C-5 District at Frederick Peak Golf Course on Monday.
Team results
(Top 3 qualify)
1, Kearney Catholic, 330. 2, Amherst, 359. 3, Mitchell, 369. 4, Bridgeport, 373. 5, Valentine, 384. 6, Arcadia/Loup City, 406. 7, Alma, 418. 8, Bayard, 428. 9, Sutherland, 433. 10, Hitchcock County, 436. 11, Hershey, 441. 12, Chase County, 458. 13, Gordon-Rushville, NTS. 13, North Central, NTS.
Individual results
1, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 68. 2, Austin Adelung, Amherst, 77. 3, Grant McQuay, Alma, 78. 4, Quinten Hogeland, Kearney Catholic, 80. 5, Landon Edeal, Kearney Catholic, 81. 6, Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville, 83. 7, Jackson Dunham, Kearney Catholic, 84. 8, Alex Abels, Kearney Catholic, 85. 9, Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville, 86. 10, Braxten Swires, Bridgeport, 87. 10, Cameron Jordan, Valentine, 87. 10, Scout Simmons, Amherst, 8.
D-5 District
KIMBALL — Perkins County is D-5 champion at Kenneth Smith Golf Course on Monday.
Team results
(Top 3 qualify)
1, Perkins County, 375. 2, Crawford, 378. 3, Hemingford, 384. 4, Dundy County Stratton, 399. 5, Leyton, 399. 6, Kimball, 413. 7, Garden County, 420. 8, Creek Valley, 423. 9, Hyannis, 439. 10, Hay Springs, 444. 11, Potter-Dix, 509. 12, South Platte, 544. 13, Paxton, NTS. 13, Morrill, NTS. 13, Wallace, NTS.
Individual qualifiers
1. Kyler Lusche (9), Kimball, 75. 2. Zaybreon Hansen (9), Perkins County, 78. 3. Dax Powell (10), Hemingford, 82. 4. Jacob Holzfaster (11), Paxton, 84. 5. Payton Swanson (10), Crawford, 86. 6. Nolan Burrell (12), Dundy County Stratton, 88. 7. Gabe Varvel (12), Hay Springs, 92. 8. Elijah Schmid (12), Creek Valley, 93. 9. Hunter Garner (12), Perkins County, 93. 10. John Nolan (12), Crawford, 94. 10. Jason Jensen (11), Leyton, 94. 10. Drew Varner (10), Hemingford, 94. 10. Jhet Holthus (12), Hyannis, 94.