Sports Shorts, May 6

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Alma Dale Harsin Twilight

ALMA — The Cambridge boys and girls teams ran away with the Dale Harsin Twilight on Friday.

Boys team results

1, Cambridge, 130. 2, Arapahoe, 79. 3, Bertrand, 65. 4, Medicine Valley, 53. 5, Alma, 42. 6, Hi-Line, 39. 7, Southwest, 38. 8, Red Cloud, 27. 9, Franklin, 22. 10, Southern Valley, 16. 11, Wilcox-Hildreth, 15.

Boys area individual results

100 meter — 1, Colton Stubbs, 11.77, Hi-Line. 3, Isaiah Bullis, 11.91, Hi-Line. 200 meter — 1, Isaiah Bullis, 24.45, Hi-Line. 2, Hayden Kramer, 24.47, Medicine Valley. 6, Colton Stubbs, 24.87, Hi-Line.

400 meter — 6, Bryce Reiners, 58.63, Hi-Line.

1600 meter — 4, Austin Thompson, 5:27.12, Southwest.

110 meter hurdles — 5, Hayden Kramer, 16.55, Medicine Valley.

300 meter hurdles — 6, Brody Senff, 50.24, Medicine Valley.

4x100 relay — 2, Medicine Valley, 46.88 (Hayden Kramer, Brody Senff, Austin Roblee, Sebastian Kramer). 5, Southwest, 48.97 (Hunter Cunningham, Kaden Day, Hunter Blume, Trenton Custard).

4x400 relay — 1, Southwest, 3:48.39 (Carter Van Pelt, Kaden Day, Nathan Rippe, Cole Barnett).

4x800 relay — 2, Southwest, 9:14.69 (Cole Barnett, Austin Thompson, Nathan Rippe, Carter Van Pelt). 6, Hi-Line, 11:20.50 (Aidan Shutts, Finn Kerznar, Kaden Clouse, Nate Redwine).

Shot Put — 1, Sebastian Kramer, 48-00, Medicine Valley. 2, Ian Corder, 40-01, Hi-Line. 5, Kaden Clouse, 36-08, Hi-Line. Discus — 1, Sebastian Kramer, 152-10, Medicine Valley.

High Jump — 1, Hayden Kramer, 6-00, Medicine Valley.

Pole Vault — 3, Kaden Day, 11-06, Southwest.

Long Jump — 2, Hunter Cunningham, 18-06, Southwest.

Triple Jump — 5, Joe Brown, 35-07.25, Medicine Valley.

Girls team results

1, Cambridge, 197. 2, Arapahoe, 57.5. 3, Alma, 49.5. 4, Southwest, 46. 5, Southern Valley, 45. 6, Medicine Valley, 37. 7, Wilcox-Hildreth, 36. 8, Red Cloud, 23. 9, Hi-Line, 16. 10, Bertrand, 11. 11, Franklin, 8.

Area girls individual results

100 meter — 2, Ambie Custard, 13.39, Southwest. 3, Allison Van Pelt, 13.61, Southwest. 4, Stella Heapy, 13.75, Medicine Valley. 6, Carley Thompson, 14.00, Hi-Line.

400 meter — 4, Stella Heapy, 1:06.63, Medicine Valley. 5, Genesee Knackstedt, 1:11.24, Hi-Line.

800 meter — 4, Whitney Dickau, 2:37.32, Hi-Line.

100 meter hurdles — 2, Anastasia Gallegos, 17.98, Southwest.

300 meter hurdles — 2, Stella Heapy, 50.53, Medicine Valley.

4x100 relay — 2, Southwest, 53.29 (Payton Truksa, Anastasia Gallegos, Allison Van Pelt, Ambie Custard). 5, Hi-Line, 57.19 (Natalie Malcom, Carley Thompson, Whitney Dickau, Zoey Evans). 6, Medicine Valley, 57.40 (Kylie Rose, Kaylyn Roblee, Khloe Elsten, Remi Stout).

4x400 relay — 5, Hi-Line, 4:59.13 (Whitney Dickau, Zoey Evans, Genesee Knackstedt, Natalie Malcom). 6, Southwest, 5:07.31 (Allison Van Pelt, Payton Truksa, Atleigh Nelms, Bryn Lampe).

4x800 relay — 5, Hi-Line, 13:43.91 (Genesee Knackstedt, Dallas Weitzel, Natalie Malcom, Lauren Hickey).

Shot Put — 1, Kaylyn Roblee, 36-06, Medicine Valley.

Discus — 2, Kiana Martin, 98-10, Southwest. 3, Kaylyn Roblee, 98-09, Medicine Valley. 6, Lauren Hickey, 83-05, Hi-Line.

High Jump — 4, Stella Heapy, 4-10, Medicine Valley. 6, Payton Truksa, 4-08, Southwest.

Pole Vault — 3, Ambie Custard, 9-00, Southwest.

Long Jump — 5, Carley Thompson, 14-01.25, Hi-Line.

Cheyenne County Invite

DALTON — The South Platte girls finished first and the Paxton boys finished second at the Cheyenne County Invite on Friday.

Boys team results

1, Leyton, 157. 2, Paxton, 110. 3, Potter-Dix, 79. 4, South Platte, 66. 5, Hyannis, 55. 6, Kimball, 37. 7, Creek Valley, 1.

Area boys individual results

100 meter — 4, Gunnar Foster, 12.3, Paxton. 6, Wyatt Walker, 12.4, Paxton.

200 meter — 4, Gunnar Foster, 25.35, Paxton. 5, Ethan Reichman, 25.37, South Platte.

400 meter — 1, Ethan Reichman, 55.16, South Platte. 3, Monte Bailey, 56.26, Hyannis. 5, Rylin Johns, 57.91, Paxton. 6, Brayden Einspahr, 58.58, South Platte. 800 meter — 2, Cavin Lanman, 2:14.8, South Platte. 3, BJ Jamison, 2:16.3, Hyannis. 4, Rylin Johns, 2:19.4, Paxton. 5, Quinten Koenen, 2:20.4, South Platte.

1600 meter — 1, Damin Luedke, 5:02.4, Paxton. 3, Dash Richards, 5:31.0, South Platte. 4, Jake Connell, 5:37.1, Hyannis.

3200 meter — 1, Damin Luedke, 10:40.8, Paxton. 3, Tanner Hebblethwaite, 12:13.9, Paxton. 4, Jake Connell, 12:37.4, Hyannis. 5, Noah Connick, 13:38.9, Paxton.

110 meter hurdles — 2, Cordell Frerichs, 23.81, South Platte.

300 meter hurdles — 2, Dash Richards, 47.27, South Platte. 3, Ezekiel Heaton, 49.29, Hyannis. 4, Cordell Frerichs, 50.31, South Platte. 5, Joe Eakins, 50.35, Paxton. 6, Max Kostman, 53.66, Hyannis.

4x100 relay — 4, Paxton, 49.16 (Gunnar Foster, Wyatt Walker, Joe Eakins, Isaiah Fox). 5, Hyannis, 49.28 (Ezekiel Heaton, BJ Jamison, Justin Schwanebeck, Monte Bailey). 6, South Platte, 51.32 (Cordell Frerichs, Ethan Naylor, Cavin Lanman, Ethan Reichman).

4x400 relay — 3, Hyannis, 4:00.05 (Monte Bailey, Justin Schwanebeck, Liam Kostman, BJ Jamison). 4, South Platte, 4:09.85 (Brayden Einspahr, Cooper Evans, Quinten Koenen, Cavin Lanman). 5, Paxton, 4:16.20 (Jasper Brewster, Isaiah Fox, Noah Coppersmith, Rylin Johns).

4x800 relay — 1, Hyannis, 9:09.7 (BJ Jamison, Ezekiel Heaton, Liam Kostman, Justin Schwanebeck). 2, Paxton, 9:19.1 (Rylin Johns, Noah Coppersmith, Joe Eakins, Damin Luedke). 5, South Platte, 9:39.3 (Quinten Koenen, Cooper Evans, Cavin Lanman, Dash Richards).

Shot Put — 2, Caden Holm, 42-2 PR, Paxton. 5, Easton Finch, 38-8.5, Paxton.

Discus — 1, Caden Holm, 118-11, Paxton. 3, Easton Finch, 114-6, Paxton.

High Jump — 2, Tanner Hebblethwaite, 5-2, Paxton. 6, Isaiah Fox, 4-10, Paxton. Pole Vault — 3, Gunnar Foster, 10-0, Paxton.

Long Jump — 3, Joe Eakins, 17-7.75, Paxton. 4, Wyatt Walker, 17-4.5, Paxton. 5, Brayden Einspahr, 16-5.75, South Platte.

Triple Jump — 1, Monte Bailey, 38’-10.75, Hyannis. 2, Dash Richards, 36-3.5, South Platte.

Girls team results

1, South Platte, 131. 2, Leyton, 80. 3, Kimball, 76. 4, Paxton, 74. 5, Potter-Dix, 71. 6, Creek Valley, 41. 7, Banner County, 24. 8, Hyannis, 13. 9, Minatare, 1.

Area girls individual results

100 meter — 2, Johanna Frerichs, 13.80, South Platte. 4, Trista Detmer, 14.08, Paxton. 200 meter — 2, Trista Detmer, 30.70, Paxton. 3, Lauryn Stanley, 30.71, South Platte. 5, Alexxa Fletcher, 30.75, Creek Valley.

400 meter — 1, Isabelle Reichman, 1:05.8, South Platte. 2, Taylyn Bauer, 1:06.8, South Platte. 4, Ansley Carlson, 1:12.1, South Platte.

800 meter — 1, Isabelle Reichman, 2:43.47, South Platte. 2, Anna Speirs, 2:45.29, Creek Valley. 3, Jacelyn Jorgensen, 2:47.11, Paxton. 5, Haley Holzfaster, 3:03.53, Paxton. 6, Samantha Marin, 3:05.23, Creek Valley.

1600 meter — 1, Jacelyn Jorgensen, 6:29.4, Paxton. 3, Britany Lofton, 6:57.0, South Platte. 4, Bailey VanHorn, 6:59.0, South Platte.

3200 meter — 2, Samantha Marin, 15:06.7, Creek Valley. 3, Britany Lofton, 15:30.8, South Platte.

100 meter hurdles — 3, Taylyn Bauer, 17.55, South Platte. 6, Zaerihya Doncheske, 20.32, South Platte.

300 meter hurdles — 2, Taylyn Bauer, 52.79, South Platte. 4, Elizabeth Whiting, 56.87, Creek Valley.

4x100 relay — 4, Creek Valley, 53.73 (Karsyn Burgman, Alexxa Fletcher, Ella Whiting, Elizabeth Whiting). 5, South Platte, 59.69 (Lauryn Stanley, Zaerihya Doncheske, Avery Hayward, Johanna Frerichs).

4x400 relay — 1, South Platte, 4:36.11 (Taylyn Bauer, Avery Hayward, Ansley Carlson, Isabelle Reichman). 3, Creek Valley, 4:54.70 (Alexxa Fletcher, Samantha Marin, Anna Speirs, Karsyn Burgman).

4x800 relay — 1, Paxton, 11:40.37 (Jordan Clouse, Haley Holzfaster, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Ainsley McConnell). 2, South Platte, 12:08.59 (Avery Hayward, Madison Cheleen, Kerstin Brown, Britany Lofton). 3, Creek Valley, 12:15.28 (Samantha Marin, Chloa Ningen, Ella Ningen, Anna Speirs).

Shot Put — 1, Audrey Holm, 35-1, Paxton. 3, Haily Koenen, 33-7.5, South Platte. 5, Megan Shaw, 28-2, Hyannis. 6, Kassidy Rambat, 27-11, Hyannis.

Discus — 1, Kassidy Rambat, 103-10, Hyannis. 2, Jacelyn Jorgensen, 98-9, Paxton. 3, Audrey Holm, 92-0, Paxton.

High Jump — 5, Karsyn Burgman, 4-8, Creek Valley. 6, Zaerihya Doncheske, 4-6, South Platte.

Pole Vault — 2, Johanna Frerichs, 7-0, South Platte. 3, Ansley Carlson, 7-0, South Platte.

Long Jump — 1, Trista Detmer, 16-4.25, Paxton. 4, Lauryn Stanley, 14-6.75, South Platte. 6, Ansley Carlson, 13-11, South Platte.

Triple Jump — 2, Johanna Frerichs, 29-1.5, South Platte.

Central Conference Invite

HOLDREGE — The Lexington boys won the Central Conference Invite and the Lexington girls finished second.

Boys team results

1, Lexington, 100. 2, Aurora, 92. 2, Northwest, 92. 4, Columbus Lakeview, 84. 5, Adams Central, 58. 6, Seward, 41. 7, Crete, 20. 8, Holdrege, 17. 9, York, 14. 10, Schuyler, 9.

Lexington boys individual results

100 meter — 2, Quentin Moss, 11.16, Lexington.

200 meter — 1, Quentin Moss, 22.23, Lexington.

400 meter — 2, Landon Bowen, 51.23, Lexington.

800 meter — 2, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, 2:04.02, Lexington. 4, Kevin Parada, 2:09.91, Lexington.

1600 meter — 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, 4:26.19, Lexington. 4, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, 4:50.37, Lexington.

3200 meter — 2, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, 10:27.97, Lexington.

4x100 relay — 2, Lexington, 44.28 (Greysen Strauss, Quentin Moss, Caleb Dowling, Jase Carpenter).

4x400 relay — 4, Lexington, 3:37.03 (Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Dru Truax, Hamza Mohamed, Landon Bowen).

4x800 relay — 2, Lexington, 8:33.91 (Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Kevin Parada, Alex Gomez, Garrett Converse).

Shot Put — 5, Isaac Scharff, 49-00, Lexington.

Discus — 6, Isaac Scharff, 144-10, Lexington.

High Jump — 2, Greysen Strauss, 6-00, Lexington. 4, Africa Riek, 5-10, Lexington. Pole Vault — 5, Morgan Bailey, 12-08, Lexington.

Long Jump — 4, Caleb Dowling, 20-09.75, Lexington.

Girls team results

1, Northwest, 130. 2, Lexington, 72. 3, Seward, 67. 4, York, 60. 5, Holdrege, 52. 6, Adams Central, 49. 7, Columbus Lakeview, 48. 8, Aurora, 22. 9, Crete, 15. 10, Schuyler, 9.

Lexington girls individual results

100 meter — 6, Maria Caballero, 13.10, Lexington.

1600 meter — 4, Madeline Armstrong, 5:47.86, Lexington.

3200 meter — 2, Kennadi Ureste, 12:41.45, Lexington. 4, Susana Calmo, 13:13.04, Lexington.

4x100 relay — 6, Lexington, 51.92 (Madysen Wolfe, Mia Rowe, Reese Kuecker, Maria Caballero).

4x400 relay — 5, Lexington, 4:22.56 (Liah Haines, Madeline Armstrong, Mia Rowe, Reese Kuecker).

Shot Put — 1, McKinna Moats, 36-06.50, Lexington.

Discus — 1, McKinna Moats, 132-02, Lexington. 5, Kalli Sutton, 113-09, Lexington.

High Jump — 6, Rachel Kearney, 4-08, Lexington.

Long Jump — 1, Mia Rowe, 16-10.75, Lexington. 4, Maria Caballero, 16-00, Lexington.

Triple Jump — 1, Mia Rowe, 34-03.75, Lexington. 3, Reese Kuecker, 33-07.50, Lexington.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Roncalli 5, Maxwell/St. Pat’s 0

OMAHA — Roncalli shut out Maxwell/St. Pat’s 5-0 in a district game on Friday.

Maxwell/St. Pat’s ended its season with a 3-8 record.