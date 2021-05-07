Sports Shorts, May 7

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Dawgs second a GNAC
HASTINGS — North Platte finished second at the GNAC meet at Lochland Country Club on Friday.
Kasch Morrison finished third for the Dawgs.
Team results
1, McCook, 331. 2, North Platte, 332. 3, Scottsbluff, 350. 4, Hastings, 354. 5, Gering, 380.
Individual results
(Top 10)
1, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 74. 2, Brady Esch, McCook, 78. 3, Kasch Morrison, North Platte, 80. 4, Payton Craw, McCook, 81. 5, Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff 83. 6, Blake Barner, North Platte, 84. 7, Danny Phillips, North Platte, 84. 8, Jesse Mauch, North Platte, 84. 9, Jonas Sommerville, McCook, 86. 10, Brett Hill, Scottsbluff, 86.
North Platte — 3, Kash Morrison, 80. 6, Blake Barner, 84, 7, Danny Phillips, 84. 8, Jesse Mauch, 84. Casey Peterson, 87.
McCook — Payton Craw, 81. Brady Esch, 78. Maston Michaelis, 90. Hunter Hansen, 86. Jonas Sommerville, 86.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Cheyenne County Meet
LEYTON — Paxton boys finished fourth and South Platte girls won the championship of the Cheyenne County Meet on Friday.
Boys team results
1, Leyton, 150. 2, Potter-Dix Public, 127. 3, Kimball, 80. 4, Paxton, 67. 5, South Platte, 48. 6, Creek Valley, 17. 7, Minatare, 10. 8, Banner County, 6.
Boys area results
(Top 6)
200 meter dash — 3, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 24.98.
400 meter dash — 1, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 53.78. 2, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 54.30. 5, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 57.00.
800 meter run — 1, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 2:11.51. 4, Alex Caraveo, Creek Valley, 2:29.14.
1600 meter run — 6, Hunter Martinez, Creek Valley, 5:49.01.
3200 meter run — 4, Dash Richards, South Platte, 12:55.11.
110 meter hurdles — 2, Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 17.17. 5, Bradyn Miller, South Platte, 27.25.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 44.57.
4x100 meter relay — 3, Paxton, 48.88, Noah Ackerman, Easton Finch, Colter McCasland, Remington Schimonitz. 5, South Platte, 51.01, Clint Dolezal, Tanner Farrier, Ethan Reichman, Ryan Cheleen.
Shot Put — 3, Caden Holm, Paxton, 37-7.5. 4, Eben Rosentrater, Paxton, 37-5.5.
Discus — 2, Clint Dolezal, South Platte, 113-0. 3, Caden Holm, Paxton, 108-4. 5, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 99-6.
High Jump — 2, Colton Moorhead, South Platte, 5-5.
Pole Vault — 2, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 10-0.
Long Jump — 4, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 17-6. 6, Cavin Lanman, South Platte, 15-8.5.
Triple Jump — 3, Easton Finch, Paxton, 34-9. 4, Tanner Farrier, South Platte, 34-1. 6, Dash Richards, South Platte, 31-11.5.
Girls team results
1, South Platte, 127. 2, Kimball, 117. 3, Leyton, 67. 4, Paxton, 60. 5, Potter-Dix, 48.5. 6, Minatare, 32. 7, Creek Valley, 24.5. 8, Banner County, 16.
Girls area results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 13.84. 6, Alexxa Fletcher, Creek Valley, 14.76.
200 meter dash — 1, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 28.47. 4, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 29.28. 6, Aleah Blochowitz, South Platte, 29.97.
400 meter dash — 3, Samantha Marin, Creek Valley, 1:07.74. 4, Aleah Blochowitz, South Platte, 1:09.24. 6, Delaney Martin, South Platte, 1:14.87.
800 meter run — 2, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 2:43.56. 3, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 2:48.37. 4, Ella Ningen, Creek Valley, 2:48.41. 6, Savanna Wolford, South Platte, 3:11.10.
1600 meter run — 1, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 6:15.70. 2, Samantha Marin, Creek Valley, 6:26.81. 3, Haley Holzfaster, Paxton, 6:40.69. 5, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 6:59.18.
3200 meter run — 2, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 15:22.01.
100 meter hurdles — 2, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 17.71. 6, Elizabeth Whiting, Creek Valley, 20.22.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 51.70. 4, Elizabeth Whiting, Creek Valley, 58.28.
4x100 meter relay — 4, South Platte, 1:00.72, Lauryn Stanley, Madison Cheleen, Avery Hayward, Mariah Koenen. 5, Paxton, 1:00.82, Jasmine Birch, Jayden Gartner, Sierra Hicks, Emma Vasquez.
4x400 meter relay — 1, South Platte, 4:34.01, Aleah Blochowitz, Avery Hayward, Autumn Dickmander, Taylyn Bauer.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Paxton, 11:22.16, Adrian Eakins, Haley Holzfaster, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Ainsley McConnell. 2, South Platte, 12:21.11, Savanna Wolford, Britany Lofton, Bailey VanHorn, Avery Hayward.
Shot Put — 2, Mariah Koenen, South Platte, 31-10.5. 3, Audrey Holm, Paxton, 29-6.5. 6, Haily Koenen, South Platte, 28-10.
Discus — 1, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 95-10. 3, Mariah Koenen, South Platte, 87-4. 5, Audrey Holm, Paxton, 81-0. 6, Allison Lofton, South Platte, 80-0.
High Jump — 4, Delaney Martin, South Platte, 4-3. 5, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 4-1.
Pole Vault — 2, Aleah Blochowitz, South Platte, 8-0.
Long Jump — 3, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 13-10.5. 4, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 13-6.75. 6., Elizabeth Whiting, Creek Valley, 13-3.
Triple Jump — 3, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 30-4.25.