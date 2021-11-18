 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Nov. 18
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

C1-7 All-District

All-District team

Kearney Catholic — Dylan Merz, Brett Mahony, Riley Grieser, Jake Masker, Gavin Drumheller, Koren Conrad, Aaron O’Brien, Jaden Seier.

Broken Bow — Kiefer Anderson, Cyrus Wells, Sawyer Bumgarner, Austin Harvey, Connor Wells, Ashton Schweitzer.

Minden — Lucas Epperson, Daulton Kuehn, Gage Fries, Seth Hauserman.

Cozad — Jacob Weatherly, Nolan Wetovick, Cord Chytka.

Holdrege — Jackson Hinrichs, Trace Anderson.

Honorable mentions

Kearney Catholic — Garret Schmaderer, Max McBride, Carson Murphy.

Broken Bow — Nathan Reynolds, Riese Kahnk, Tyler Thomas.

Minden — Evan Smith, Carter Harsin, Jasper Birkestrand.

Cozad — Nathan Engel, Eli Boryca, Jade Brown, Cash Chytka, Drue White.

Holdrege — Cade Kirwan, Max Hunter, Deven Anderson, Cole Guthrie.

D6-5 All-District

First team offense

QB — Noah Eggleston, SEM

RB — Carson Glunz, Wallace

RB — Kyle Jutten, Wauneta-Palisade

C — Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade

E — Kellen Eggleston, SEM

E — Camden McConnell, Wallace

K — Kolton Hager, Wallace

Second team offense

QB — Kolton Hager, Wallace

RB — Hunter Cunningham, Southwest

RB — Jacob Kerns, Southwest

C — Ryan Arbuthnot, SEM

E — Michael Duvel, Wauneta-Palisade

E — Jayson Guthard, SEM

First team defense

DL — Tyler Ellis, Southwest

DL — Aidan Kennicutt, Wauneta-Palisade

DL — Riley Strawder, Wallace

LB/DB — Garrett Hanna, Wauneta-Palisade

LB/DB — Caden Holm, Paxton

LB/DB — Nathan Rippe, Southwest

P — Jayson Guthard, SEM

Second team defense

DL — Ethan Atkins, SEM

DL — Kyler Flaming, Wallace

DL — Alec Messersmith, Wallace

LB/DB — Gunnar Foster, Paxton

LB/DB — Reece Jones, SEM

LB/DB — Trey Robertson, Wallace

Honorable mentions

Kobe Florom, Paxton; Tanner Hebblethwaite, Paxton; Ashton Nichols, SEM; Gage Schledewitz, SEM; Hunter Blume, Southwest; Kaden Day, Southwest; Jackson Littrel, Wauneta-Palisade; Hunter Miner, Wauneta-Palisade.

