Sports Shorts, Nov. 18

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
C1-7 All-District
All-District team
Kearney Catholic — Dylan Merz, Brett Mahony, Riley Grieser, Jake Masker, Gavin Drumheller, Koren Conrad, Aaron O’Brien, Jaden Seier.
Broken Bow — Kiefer Anderson, Cyrus Wells, Sawyer Bumgarner, Austin Harvey, Connor Wells, Ashton Schweitzer.
Minden — Lucas Epperson, Daulton Kuehn, Gage Fries, Seth Hauserman.
Cozad — Jacob Weatherly, Nolan Wetovick, Cord Chytka.
Holdrege — Jackson Hinrichs, Trace Anderson.
Honorable mentions
Kearney Catholic — Garret Schmaderer, Max McBride, Carson Murphy.
Broken Bow — Nathan Reynolds, Riese Kahnk, Tyler Thomas.
Minden — Evan Smith, Carter Harsin, Jasper Birkestrand.
Cozad — Nathan Engel, Eli Boryca, Jade Brown, Cash Chytka, Drue White.
Holdrege — Cade Kirwan, Max Hunter, Deven Anderson, Cole Guthrie.
D6-5 All-District
First team offense
QB — Noah Eggleston, SEM
RB — Carson Glunz, Wallace
RB — Kyle Jutten, Wauneta-Palisade
C — Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade
E — Kellen Eggleston, SEM
E — Camden McConnell, Wallace
K — Kolton Hager, Wallace
Second team offense
QB — Kolton Hager, Wallace
RB — Hunter Cunningham, Southwest
RB — Jacob Kerns, Southwest
C — Ryan Arbuthnot, SEM
E — Michael Duvel, Wauneta-Palisade
E — Jayson Guthard, SEM
First team defense
DL — Tyler Ellis, Southwest
DL — Aidan Kennicutt, Wauneta-Palisade
DL — Riley Strawder, Wallace
LB/DB — Garrett Hanna, Wauneta-Palisade
LB/DB — Caden Holm, Paxton
LB/DB — Nathan Rippe, Southwest
P — Jayson Guthard, SEM
Second team defense
DL — Ethan Atkins, SEM
DL — Kyler Flaming, Wallace
DL — Alec Messersmith, Wallace
LB/DB — Gunnar Foster, Paxton
LB/DB — Reece Jones, SEM
LB/DB — Trey Robertson, Wallace
Honorable mentions
Kobe Florom, Paxton; Tanner Hebblethwaite, Paxton; Ashton Nichols, SEM; Gage Schledewitz, SEM; Hunter Blume, Southwest; Kaden Day, Southwest; Jackson Littrel, Wauneta-Palisade; Hunter Miner, Wauneta-Palisade.