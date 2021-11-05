 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Nov. 5
Local Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class D1

Burwell 41,

Anselmo-Merna 18

BURWELL — Burwell defeated Anselmo-Merna 41-18 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna finishes the season with an 8-2 record.

Howells-Dodge 44,

DCS 18

BENKELMAN — Howells-Dodge downed Dundy County-Stratton 44-18 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.

Dundy County-Stratton finishes the season with an 8-2 record.

Hitchcock Co. 58,

Perkins County 6

GRANT — Hitchcock County defeated Perkins County 58-6 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.

Perkins County ends the season with a 7-3 record and Hitchcock County plays Cross County on Friday.

Class D2

Sand./Thedford 46,

Osceloa 14

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Osceloa 49-14 in the D2 playoffs on Friday.

Class D6

Wallace 38,

Pawnee City 18

PAWNEE CITY — Wallace downed Pawnee City 38-18 in the D6 playoffs on Friday.

Wallace will face Cody-Kilgore on Friday.

Cody-Kilgore 51,

Arthur County 6

CODY — Cody-Kilgore defeated Arthur County 51-6 in the D6 playoffs on Friday.

Arthur County finishes the season with a 7-3 record.

Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

NSAA Playoffs

Class A

Quarterfinal

Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20

Gretna 14, Elkhorn South 7

Omaha North 35, North Platte 34

Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3

Class B

Quarterfinal

Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14

Bennington 41, Waverly 0

Elkhorn 35, Seward 20

Omaha Skutt Catholic 20, Plattsmouth 10

Class C1

Quarterfinal

Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21

Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20

Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7

Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28

Class C2

Quarterfinal

Archbishop Bergan 38, Aquinas 7

Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13

Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7

Wilber-Clatonia 32, Hastings St. Cecilia 13

Class D1

Quarterfinal

Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18

Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51

Hitchcock County 58, Perkins County 6

Howells/Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18

Class D2

Quarterfinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10

Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Osceola 14

Class D6

Quarterfinal

Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6

Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34

Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25

Wallace 38, Pawnee City 18

STATE VOLLEYBALL

Class A

Semifinal

Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22

Millard West def. Omaha Westside 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12

Class B

Semifinal

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12

Skutt Catholic def. Waverly 15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-12

Class C1

Semifinal

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5

Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

Class C2

Semifinal

Oakland-Craig def. Superior, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23

Sutton def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13

Class D1

Semifinal

Archbishop Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11

Howells/Dodge def. Nebraska Christian, 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5

Class D2

Semifinal

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-5, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NPCC 66,

Laramie County 47

The Lady Knights finally got the opportunity to start their regular season on Friday night against Laramie County Community College. North Platte used an 8-2 run in the opening minutes and cruised to a 66-47 victory.

“I thought our defensive effort and intensity propelled us to the win tonight,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “We did a really good job of controlling the tempo and forcing them into tough shots.”

Diamond Moore-Heath finished the night with her first double-double of the season totaling 15 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes of play. Kayla Pope and Janay Brauer rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Knights with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Lady Knights (1-0) will return to the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium today at 2 p.m. to take on Eastern Wyoming College.

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Laramie County 88,

NPCC 84

North Platte men’s basketball team suffered heartbreak as the Golden Eagles of Laramie County Community College came from behind to defeat the Knights in overtime, 84-88.

North Platte had four scorers who finished the night in double digits with German Plotnikov scoring 23, Timur Krupalija 16, Nico Felici 15, and Jevarrick Butler 15. Krupalija was the Knights top rebounder finishing with nine rebounds in 26 minutes.

The Knights will close out the opening week of the 2021-22 season against Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday afternoon. Tip is set for 4 p.m. at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

