Sports Shorts, Nov. 5

Diamond Moore-Heath finished the night with her first double-double of the season totaling 15 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes of play. Kayla Pope and Janay Brauer rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Knights with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Lady Knights (1-0) will return to the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium today at 2 p.m. to take on Eastern Wyoming College.

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Laramie County 88,

NPCC 84

North Platte men’s basketball team suffered heartbreak as the Golden Eagles of Laramie County Community College came from behind to defeat the Knights in overtime, 84-88.

North Platte had four scorers who finished the night in double digits with German Plotnikov scoring 23, Timur Krupalija 16, Nico Felici 15, and Jevarrick Butler 15. Krupalija was the Knights top rebounder finishing with nine rebounds in 26 minutes.

The Knights will close out the opening week of the 2021-22 season against Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday afternoon. Tip is set for 4 p.m. at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.