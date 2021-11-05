Sports Shorts, Nov. 5

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class D1
Burwell 41,
Anselmo-Merna 18
BURWELL — Burwell defeated Anselmo-Merna 41-18 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna finishes the season with an 8-2 record.
Howells-Dodge 44,
DCS 18
BENKELMAN — Howells-Dodge downed Dundy County-Stratton 44-18 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton finishes the season with an 8-2 record.
Hitchcock Co. 58,
Perkins County 6
GRANT — Hitchcock County defeated Perkins County 58-6 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.
Perkins County ends the season with a 7-3 record and Hitchcock County plays Cross County on Friday.
Class D2
Sand./Thedford 46,
Osceloa 14
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Osceloa 49-14 in the D2 playoffs on Friday.
Class D6
Wallace 38,
Pawnee City 18
PAWNEE CITY — Wallace downed Pawnee City 38-18 in the D6 playoffs on Friday.
Wallace will face Cody-Kilgore on Friday.
Cody-Kilgore 51,
Arthur County 6
CODY — Cody-Kilgore defeated Arthur County 51-6 in the D6 playoffs on Friday.
Arthur County finishes the season with a 7-3 record.
Scores
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
NSAA Playoffs
Class A
Quarterfinal
Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20
Gretna 14, Elkhorn South 7
Omaha North 35, North Platte 34
Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3
Class B
Quarterfinal
Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14
Bennington 41, Waverly 0
Elkhorn 35, Seward 20
Omaha Skutt Catholic 20, Plattsmouth 10
Class C1
Quarterfinal
Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21
Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20
Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7
Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28
Class C2
Quarterfinal
Archbishop Bergan 38, Aquinas 7
Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Wilber-Clatonia 32, Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Class D1
Quarterfinal
Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18
Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51
Hitchcock County 58, Perkins County 6
Howells/Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18
Class D2
Quarterfinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10
Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Osceola 14
Class D6
Quarterfinal
Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6
Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34
Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25
Wallace 38, Pawnee City 18
STATE VOLLEYBALL
Class A
Semifinal
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22
Millard West def. Omaha Westside 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12
Class B
Semifinal
Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12
Skutt Catholic def. Waverly 15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-12
Class C1
Semifinal
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5
Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
Class C2
Semifinal
Oakland-Craig def. Superior, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Sutton def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13
Class D1
Semifinal
Archbishop Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11
Howells/Dodge def. Nebraska Christian, 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5
Class D2
Semifinal
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-5, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12
WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NPCC 66,
Laramie County 47
The Lady Knights finally got the opportunity to start their regular season on Friday night against Laramie County Community College. North Platte used an 8-2 run in the opening minutes and cruised to a 66-47 victory.
“I thought our defensive effort and intensity propelled us to the win tonight,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “We did a really good job of controlling the tempo and forcing them into tough shots.”
Diamond Moore-Heath finished the night with her first double-double of the season totaling 15 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes of play. Kayla Pope and Janay Brauer rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Knights with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
The Lady Knights (1-0) will return to the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium today at 2 p.m. to take on Eastern Wyoming College.
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Laramie County 88,
NPCC 84
North Platte men’s basketball team suffered heartbreak as the Golden Eagles of Laramie County Community College came from behind to defeat the Knights in overtime, 84-88.
North Platte had four scorers who finished the night in double digits with German Plotnikov scoring 23, Timur Krupalija 16, Nico Felici 15, and Jevarrick Butler 15. Krupalija was the Knights top rebounder finishing with nine rebounds in 26 minutes.
The Knights will close out the opening week of the 2021-22 season against Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday afternoon. Tip is set for 4 p.m. at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.