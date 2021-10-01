Sports Shorts, Oct. 1

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Pat’s 43, Chase County 20
IMPERIAL — St. Pat’s downed Chase County 43-20 on Friday.
Chase County travels to Hershey and St. Pat’s travels to Gordon-Rushville on Friday.
Sutherland 64, Elm Creek 6
SUTHERLAND — Sutherland defeated Elm Creek 64-6 on Friday.
Sutherland hosts Perkins County on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade 34, Paxton 28
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade edged Paxton 34-28 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade hosts SEM and Paxton hosts Southwest on Friday.
Hitchcock County 80, Leyton 26
TRENTON — Hitchcock County downed Leyton 80-26 on Friday.
Hitchcock County hosts Maxwell on Thursday.
Overton 35, MHC 7
OVERTON — Overton defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 35-7 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Axtell on Thursday.
Gothenburg 34, Mitchell 6
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg beat Mitchell 34-6 on Friday.
Gothenburg travels to Sidney on Friday.
Cambridge 40, Maxwell 16
MAXWELL — Cambridge defeated Maxwell 40-16 on Friday.
Maxwell travels to Hitchcock County on Thursday.
Hi-Line 36, DCS 26
EUSTIS — Hi-Line topped Dundy County-Stratton 36-26 on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton hosts Southern Valley on Thursday and Hi-Line travels to Cambridge on Friday.
Perkins County 47, Hemingford 8
GRANT — Perkins County defeated Hemingford 47-8 on Friday.
Perkins County travels to Sutherland on Friday.
Valentine 34, Hershey 0
VALENTINE — Valentine shut out Hershey 34-0 on Friday.
Hershey hosts Chase County on Friday.
Aurora 32, McCook 10
AURORA — Aurora defeated McCook 32-10 on Friday.
McCook hosts Gering on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford 55, Ansley-Litchfield 6
ANSLEY — Sandhills/Thedford downed Ansley-Litchfield 55-6 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Sandhills Valley on Friday.
Franklin 46, Southwest 7
BARTLEY — Franklin defeated Southwest 46-7 on Friday.
Southwest travels to Paxton on Friday.
Wallace 61, SEM 28
SUMNER — Wallace downed SEM 61-28 on Friday.
Wallace hosts Wauneta-Palisade on Oct. 15.
Lexington 17, Gering 13
GERING — Lexington defeated Gering 17-13 on Friday.
Lexington hosts Scottsbluff on Friday.
Mullen 74, Morrill 24
MULLEN — Mullen downed Morrill 74-24 on Friday.
Mullen travels to Leyton on Friday.
Scores
Adams Central 59, Central City 20
Arapahoe 34, Alma 20
Archbishop Bergan 40, Aquinas 0
Arlington 35, Omaha Concordia 0
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Malcolm 0
Bellevue West 72, Omaha Northwest 0
Bennington 56, South Sioux City 21
Bertrand 49, Southern Valley 18
Bishop Neumann 23, Centennial 21
Bloomfield 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 14
Boone Central 13, Battle Creek 0
Boys Town 32, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0
Burwell 52, Arcadia-Loup City 13
Central Valley 38, CWC 20
Chadron 35, Sidney 6
Clarkson/Leigh 70, Madison 12
Columbus 35, Kearney 31
Columbus Lakeview 48, West Point-Beemer 9
Columbus Scotus 42, North Bend Central 12
Conestoga 76, Cedar Bluffs 15
Cross County 51, Shelby/Rising City 0
Elkhorn North 35, Ralston 21
Elkhorn South 56, Bellevue East 13
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 48, Amherst 13
Fort Calhoun 43, Douglas County West 20
Gordon/Rushville 39, Bridgeport 32
Grand Island 56, Omaha Benson 0
Grand Island Northwest 33, Seward 14
Gretna 49, Omaha Skutt Catholic 14
Hampton 58, Heartland Lutheran 18
Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, Crofton 6
Heartland 40, Thayer Central 22
High Plains Community 58, Palmer 28
Homer 48, Emerson-Hubbard 16
Howells/Dodge 44, Stanton 8
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Elgin Public/Pope John 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Plainview 8
Lincoln Christian 55, Falls City 0
Lincoln High 24, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln Lutheran 41, Syracuse 7
Lincoln Southwest 62, Omaha South 16
Loomis 48, Axtell 12
McCool Junction 61, Parkview Christian 22
Medicine Valley 94, Brady 55
Meridian 27, Lewiston 26
Milford 15, Auburn 14
Minden 27, Holdrege 13
Nebraska Christian 50, East Butler 6
Nebraska City 38, Fairbury 6
Nebraska City Lourdes 64, Freeman 6
Neligh-Oakdale 70, Ainsworth 34
Norfolk 35, Omaha Bryan 6
Norfolk Catholic 18, Wayne 14
Oakland-Craig 42, Tekamah-Herman 7
Ogallala 16, Cozad 13
Omaha Burke 35, Papillion-LaVista South 8
Omaha Creighton Prep 42, North Platte 24
Omaha Gross Catholic 47, Crete 33
Omaha North 41, Omaha Central 34
Omaha Roncalli 40, Blair 12
Omaha Westside 36, Millard North 25
Ord 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 18
Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, forfeit
Palmyra 70, Johnson County Central 46
Pawnee City 50, Deshler 6
Pender 42, Walthill 0
Pierce 59, O’Neill 6
Platteview 34, Raymond Central 7
Plattsmouth 28, Norris 21
Pleasanton 50, South Loup 32
Red Cloud 86, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Riverside 50, Fullerton 8
Scottsbluff 57, Alliance 7
Silver Lake 56, Harvard 7
Sioux County def. Minatare, forfeit
Spalding Academy 79, Elba 0
St. Mary’s 48, Creighton 14
St. Paul 56, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 6
Stuart 65, Santee 25
Superior 27, Fillmore Central 7
Sutton 45, Sandy Creek 16
Tri County 28, Southern 0
Twin Loup 46, Sandhills Valley 26
Wahoo 52, Louisville 7
Wausa 40, Osmond 38
Waverly 56, Beatrice 7
Weeping Water 52, Elmwood-Murdock 32
West Holt 40, Boyd County 6
Winnebago 62, Pine Ridge, S.D. 12
Wisner-Pilger 34, Guardian Angels 32
York 14, Hastings 10
Yutan 42, Wilber-Clatonia 35
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
SEM 3, Wallace 0
SUMNER — SEM swept Wallace 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 on Friday.
Wallace travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.
Garden County 3, Hyannis 0
OSHKOSH — Garden County defeated Hyannis 25-13, 26-24, 25-15 on Friday.
Garden County travels to the Morrill Invite and Hyannis hosts a Quad on Saturday.
South Platte 3, Potter-Dix 1
POTTER — South Platte downed Potter-Dix 16-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 on Friday.
South Platte hosts a triangular on Thursday.
Pleasanton 3, South Loup 0
PLEASANTON — Pleasanton swept South Loup 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 on Friday.
South Loup travels to Maxwell on Tuesday.
Twin Cities Tourney
Northwest def. North Platte 25-15, 25-16
Chadron def. North Platte 25-11, 25-19
McCook def. Scottsbluff 25-22, 25-15
McCook def. Torrington 25-20, 25-17
Ogallala def. Torrington 25-19, 25-9
Ogallala def. McCook 25-9, 25-14
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
GNAC Golf
MCCOOK — North Platte finished second at the GNAC Tourney at Heritage Hills Golf Course on Friday.
Teams results
1, Scottsbluff, 357. 2, North Platte, 375. 3, Gering, 447. 4, Scottsbluff JV, 486. 5, McCook, 578.
Individual results
1, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 73. 2, Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering, 80. 3, Anna Kelly, Scottsbluff, 81. 4, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 86. 5, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 89. 6, Abbie Jones, North Platte, 94. 7, Anna Brant, Hastings, 98. 8, Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff, 101. 9, Madi Preece, North Platte JV, 103. 10, Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 104.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
FKC Meet
OVERTON — Hi-Line girls won the FKC Meet on Friday at Overton Golf Course.
Girls team results
1, Hi-Line, 15. 2, Axtell, 19. 3, Overton, 22. 4, Amherst, 31. 5, Loomis-Bertrand, 46.
Hi-Line individual results
4, Whitney Dickau, 23.15. 6, Natalie Malcom, 24:17. 8, Payton Muegerl, 24:55. 10, Dallas Weitzel, 25:45. 16, Grace Schimmels, 27:14. 21, Lauren Hickey, 31:08. 25, Alayna Moore, 35:23.
Boys team results