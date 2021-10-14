Sports Shorts, Oct. 14

DISTRICT CROSS COUNTRY
A-4 Boys District
LINCOLN — North Platte boys finished third at the A4 District Cross Country meet at Pioneers Park on Thursday.
Team results
1, Creighton Prep, 49. 2, North Star, 49. 3, North Platte, 85. 4, Millard South, 89. 5, Omaha Westside, 109. 6, Lincoln Northeast, 141. 7, Omaha Central, 212. 8, Omaha North, 215.
Individual state qualifiers
1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 15:49.09. 2, Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 15:58.17. 3, Grant Wasserman, North Star, 16:36.45. 4, Dalton Heller, Millard South, 16:46.06. 5, Dennis Chapman, Creighton Prep, 16:51.40. 6, Jimmy Nguyen, North Star, 16:53.63. 7, Cade Neubauer, Creighton Prep, 17:04.08. 8, Matthew Dunaski, North Star, 17:06.61. 9, Jayden Wall, Omaha Westside, 17:13.13. 10, Matthew Montes, North Star, 17:14.89. 11, John Burns, Creighton Prep, 17:17.14. 12, Colton Schmaderer, Creighton Prep, 17:18.60. 13, Rian Teets, North Platte, 17:19.55. 14, Sam Malick, Creighton Prep, 17:24.19. 15, Jack Gerard, Omaha Westside, 17:26.59.
A-2 Girls District
LINCOLN — North Platte girls finished second at the A2 District Cross Country meet at Pioneers Park on Thursday.
Team results
1, Lincoln East, 26. 2, North Platte, 62. 3, Millard North, 84. 4, Norfolk, 100. 5, Omaha Burke, 141. 6, Grand Island, 147. 7, Lincoln, 180.
Individual state qualifiers
1, Mia Murray, Lincoln East, 19:13.27. 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 19:32.92. 3, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 19:35.37. 4, Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 19:35.76. 5, Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:40.17. 6, Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln, 19:43.42. 7, Ella Herzberg, LIncoln East, 19:53.35. 8, Molly Caruso, Millard North, 19:57.67. 9, Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 20:21.21. 10, Jordyn Wissing, Lincoln East, 20:35.82. 11, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 20:49.51. 12, Rachael Chambers, Millard North, 20:58.88. 13, Lauren Brown, Grand Island, 21:01.07. 14, Brookelyn Rasmussen, Lincoln East, 21:09.08. 15, Paige Godfrey, Norfolk, 21:16.08.
D-5 Districts
CAMBRIDGE — St. Pat’s boys and girls ran away with the D5 district Championship at Cross Creek Golf Course on Thursday,
Boys team results
1, St. Pat’s, 6. 2, Axtell, 33. 3, Bertrand/Loomis, 39. 4, Wilcox-Hildreth, 41. 5, Sandhills Valley, 44. 6, Southwest, 71. 7, Amherst, 81. 8, South Loup, 97. 9, Cambridge, 98. 10, Arapahoe, 104. 11, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 116. 12, Brady, 117.
Boys individual state qualifiers
1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 16:46.74. 2, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 17:59.76. 3, Porter Connick, St. Pat’s, 18:01.26. 4, William Tolstedt, St. Pat’s, 18:01.35. 5, Andrew Brosius, St. Pat’s, 18:09.58. 6, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand/Loomis, 18:15.78. 7, Cooper Miller, Axtell, 18:21.39. 8, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 18:23.51. 9, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 18:24.31. 10, Isaiah Springer, Wilcox-Hildreth, 18:29.28. 11, Wesley Trompke, Bertrand/Loomis, 18:31.03. 12, Tyler Hanson, Axtell, 18:33.79. 13, Jared Trimble, Sandhills Valley, 18:35.90. 14, Keyton Cole, Axtell, 18:43.03. 15, Micah Johnson, Wilcox-Hildreth, 18:44.61.
Girls team results
1, St. Pat’s, 13. 2, South Loup, 19. 3, Cambridge, 25. 4, Axtell, 41. 5, Hi-Line, 54. 6, Brady, 54. 7, Amherst, 80. 8, Sandhills Valley, 82. 9, Arapahoe, 92. 10, Bertrand/Loomis, 97.
Girls individual state qualifiers
1, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 20:39.06. 2, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 20:55.10. 3, Ivy Tullis, South Loup, 21:27.02. 4, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 21:29.96. 5, Ella Cool, South Loup, 21:43.21. 6, Ava McGown, Brady, 22:05.39. 7, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 22:13.65. 8, Jocelyn Franzen, Brady, 22:19.64. 9, Trinity Houchin, Axtell, 22:23.20. 10, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 22:28.69. 11, Heidi Donegan, South Loup, 22:30.26. 12, Josie Smith, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 22:40.55. 13, Whitney Dickau, Hi-Line, 22:57.09. 14, Aubrie Erickson, Axtell, 23:13.41. 15, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 23:24.28.
D-6 District
SCOTTSBLUFF — Perkins County boys finished first and Sutherland boys finished second. Wallace girls finished second and Sutherland girls finished third at the D6 District at Courthouse and Jail Rock Golf Course on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Perkins County, 25. 2, Sutherland, 31. 3, Hemingford, 41 4, Bayard, 43. 5, Paxton, 45. 6, Garden County, 45. 7, Leyton, 57. 8, Hitchcock County, 73. 9, Bridgeport, 77. 10, Creek Valley, 82. 11, Kimball, 89. 12, Dundy County Stratton, 119.
Boys individual state qualifiers
1, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 17:05.65. 2, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:05.68. 3, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 17:38.54. 4, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 17:50.86. 5, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 17:51.15. 6, Gabriel Tretter, Leyton, 17:51.18. 7, Matthew Bruns, Sutherland, 18:12.46. 8, Luke Ott, Morrill, 18:13.25. 9, Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland, 18:25.17. 10, Zane Hinman, Hemingford, 18:27.68. 11, Nate Billey, Garden County, 18:31.30. 12, Zachary Araujo, Bayard, 18:54.46. 13, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 19:08.93. 14, Creel Weber, Hemingford, 19:23.57. 15, Dustin Brien, Hay Springs, 19:31.8.
Girls team results
1, Morrill, 20. 2, Wallace, 22. 3, Sutherland, 31. 4, Hemingford, 35. 5, Bridgeport, 39. 6, Perkins County, 50. 7, Gordon-Rushville, 63. 8, Bayard, 71. 9, Hitchcock County, 75.
Girls individual state qualifiers
1, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 20:35.90. 2, Autumn Edwards, Morrill, 20:55.19. 3, Callie Coble, Mullen, 20:56.00. 4, Axi Benish, Leyton, 21:32.62. 5, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 21:36.93. 6, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 21:42.18. 7, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 21:45.25. 8, Aurora Hinman, Hemingford, 21:45.92. 9, Madison Ribble, Bridgeport, 21:53.59. 10, Paityn Homan, Crawford, 21:58.21. 11, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 22:02.75. 12, Chantel Malson, Kimball, 22:09.55. 13, Chayse Keith, Hitchcock County, 22:18.93. 14, Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 22:19.50. 15, Meredith Gloy, Perkins County, 22:38.16.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
McCook 3, North Platte 0
MCCOOK — McCook swept North Platte 27-25, 25-16, 25-15 on Thursday.
North Platte travels to Ogallala on Tuesday and Ogallala travels to the SWC Tourney on Friday.
Kearney Catholic 3, Broken Bow 0
BROKEN BOW — Kearney Catholic downed Broken Bow 25-23, 25-10, 25-22 on Thursday.
Broken Bow hosts a invite on Tuesday.
Central 10
Pool A
Adams Central def. Crete, 25-13, 25-21
Columbus Lakeview def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-15
Holdrege def. Seward, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21
Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-18
Pool B
Aurora def. Lexington, 25-16, 26-24
Grand Island Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-13
York def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-20
York def. Grand Island Northwest, 18-25, 29-27, 25-13
MNAC Tourney
Quarterfinal
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
DCS 62, Cambridge 22
BENKLEMAN — Dundy County-Stratton downed Cambridge 62-22 on Thursday.
Dundy County-Stratton starts district next week.
Leyton 36, Garden County 22
OSHKOSH — Leyton defeated Garden County 36-22 on Thursday.
Garden County starts district next week.
Loomis 68, Brady 35
BRADY — Loomis downed Brady 68-35 on Thursday.
Brady starts district next week.
Mullen 52, Maxwell 20
MAXWELL — Mullen defeated Maxwell 52-20 on Thursday.
Mullen and Maxwell start district next week.
Creek Valley 44, South Platte 42
CHAPPELL — Creek Valley edged South Platte 44-42 on Thursday.
Creek Valley and South Platte start district next week.
STATE SOFTBALL
Bishop Neumann def. Cozad 9-1
Yutan/Mead def. Cozad 5-1