Sports Shorts, Oct. 16
Sports Shorts, Oct. 16

SPVA Conference Tourney

First round

Bridgeport def. Sutherland (2-0)

Hershey def. Kimball (2-0)

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County (2-1)

Semifinal

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18

Hershey def. Bridgeport (2-0)

Consolation tri

Perkins County def. Kimball (2-0)

Sutherland def. Perkins County (2-0)

Sutherland def. Kimball 3-0)

Third place

St. Pat’s def. Bridgeport (2-0)

Championship

Chase County def. Hershey, 25-22, 25-13

Central 10 Tourney

Pool A

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 26-24, 26-24

Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15

Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23

Holdrege def. Crete, 27-25, 25-22

Seward def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-20

Pool B

Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-10

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24

York def. Lexington, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23

York def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9

Third Place

Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-17, 25-16

Championship

Columbus Lakeview def. York, 26-24, 25-19

Minuteman Conference Tourney

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24

South Platte def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-7

Semifinal

South Platte def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-19

Third Place

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24

Championship

Garden County def. South Platte, 29-27, 25-21

Valentine Tourney

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-14

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-14

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 21-25, 25-22

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-6

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-13

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-19

Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8

