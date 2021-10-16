Sports Shorts, Oct. 16

SPVA Conference Tourney
First round
Bridgeport def. Sutherland (2-0)
Hershey def. Kimball (2-0)
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County (2-1)
Semifinal
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18
Hershey def. Bridgeport (2-0)
Consolation tri
Perkins County def. Kimball (2-0)
Sutherland def. Perkins County (2-0)
Sutherland def. Kimball 3-0)
Third place
St. Pat’s def. Bridgeport (2-0)
Championship
Chase County def. Hershey, 25-22, 25-13
Central 10 Tourney
Pool A
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 26-24, 26-24
Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15
Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23
Holdrege def. Crete, 27-25, 25-22
Seward def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-20
Pool B
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-10
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24
York def. Lexington, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23
York def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9
Third Place
Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-17, 25-16
Championship
Columbus Lakeview def. York, 26-24, 25-19
Minuteman Conference Tourney
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24
South Platte def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-7
Semifinal
South Platte def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-19
Third Place
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24
Championship
Garden County def. South Platte, 29-27, 25-21
Valentine Tourney
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-14
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-14
Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 21-25, 25-22
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-6
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-13
Chadron def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-19
Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8