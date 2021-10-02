 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Oct. 2
0 comments

Sports Shorts, Oct. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Twin Cities Tourney

Championship Bracket

Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-11

McCook def. Gering, 25-21, 25-23

Ogallala def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-20, 25-11

Sidney def. Chadron, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18

Consolation

Alliance def. Gering, 25-14, 25-20

Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-16, 27-25

Semifinal

Grand Island Northwest def. McCook, 25-11, 25-22

Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-14

Seventh Place

Gering def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-22, 20-25, 25-11

Fifth Place

Chadron def. Alliance, 25-13, 25-20

Third Place

Sidney def. McCook, 25-22, 25-20

Fifth Place

Chadron def. Alliance, 25-13, 25-20

Championship

Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-19, 25-21

Pool Play

North Platte def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-22

North Platte def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-13, 26-24

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. North Platte, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20

Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-18, 25-21

Scottsbluff def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-15, 25-16

Dundy County-Stratton Tourney

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-6

Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17

Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-7

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-19

Gothenburg Tri

Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Ord, 25-11, 25-11

Holdrege def. Ord 25-18, 25-22

Hyannis Round Robin

Leyton def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15

Leyton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23

Sandhills Valley def. Leyton, 25-18, 25-20

Morrill Tourney

Crawford def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-16

Minatare def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-15, 25-17

Morrill def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 25-23, 25-22

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-10, 25-4, 2-0

Consolation

Minatare def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 25-22, 22-25, 25-20

Semifinal

Crawford def. Garden County, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22

Sioux County def. Morrill, 26-24, 25-23

Third Place

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-18

Championship

Crawford def. Sioux County, 26-24, 25-23

Mullen Tri

Cody-Kilgore def. Mullen, 25-13, 27-19, 14-25

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-20

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

North Platte Tri

Gretna def. North Platte 11-2

North Platte def. Omaha Burke 5-0

Gretna def. Omaha Burke 8-0

Chase County Tri

Alliance def. Chase County 10-0

Chadron def. Alliance 10-3

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Three Keys to the Game: Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News