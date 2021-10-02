Sports Shorts, Oct. 2

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Twin Cities Tourney
Championship Bracket
Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-11
McCook def. Gering, 25-21, 25-23
Ogallala def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-20, 25-11
Sidney def. Chadron, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18
Consolation
Alliance def. Gering, 25-14, 25-20
Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-16, 27-25
Semifinal
Grand Island Northwest def. McCook, 25-11, 25-22
Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-14
Seventh Place
Gering def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-22, 20-25, 25-11
Fifth Place
Chadron def. Alliance, 25-13, 25-20
Third Place
Sidney def. McCook, 25-22, 25-20
Championship
Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-19, 25-21
Pool Play
North Platte def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-22
North Platte def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-13, 26-24
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. North Platte, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20
Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-18, 25-21
Scottsbluff def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-15, 25-16
Dundy County-Stratton Tourney
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-6
Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17
Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-7
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-19
Gothenburg Tri
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Ord, 25-11, 25-11
Holdrege def. Ord 25-18, 25-22
Hyannis Round Robin
Leyton def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15
Leyton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23
Sandhills Valley def. Leyton, 25-18, 25-20
Morrill Tourney
Crawford def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-16
Minatare def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-15, 25-17
Morrill def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 25-23, 25-22
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-10, 25-4, 2-0
Consolation
Minatare def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 25-22, 22-25, 25-20
Semifinal
Crawford def. Garden County, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22
Sioux County def. Morrill, 26-24, 25-23
Third Place
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-18
Championship
Crawford def. Sioux County, 26-24, 25-23
Mullen Tri
Cody-Kilgore def. Mullen, 25-13, 27-19, 14-25
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-20
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
North Platte Tri
Gretna def. North Platte 11-2
North Platte def. Omaha Burke 5-0
Gretna def. Omaha Burke 8-0
Chase County Tri
Alliance def. Chase County 10-0
Chadron def. Alliance 10-3