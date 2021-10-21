Sports Shorts, Oct. 21

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Holyoke, Colo 3, Perkins Co. 0
GRANT — Holyoke, Colo. swept Perkins County 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 on Thursday.
Perkins County plays Sutherland in subdistrict on Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Lawrence-Nelson 60-20 in the first round of the D2 playoffs on Thursday.
Riverside 74, Sandhills Val. 20
CEDAR RAPIDS — Riverside downed Sandhills Valley 74-20 in the first round of the D2 playoffs on Thursday.
Sandhills Valley ends their season with a 3-6 record.
Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8
OSHKOSH — Blue Hill defeated Garden County 28-8 in the first round of D2 playoffs on Thursday.
Garden County finishes their season with a 6-3 record.
Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna downed Summerland 36-6 in the first round of D1 playoffs on Thursday.
Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0
TRENTON — Hitchcock County shutout West Holt 72-0 in the first round of D1 playoffs on Thursday.
Kenesaw 56, Medicine Val. 0
KENESAW — Kenesaw downed Medicine Valley 56-0 in the first round of D2 playoffs on Thursday.
Medicine Valley finished their season with a 6-3 record.
Mullen 58, Loomis 12
MULLEN — Mullen defeated Loomis 58-12 in the first round of D2 playoffs on Thursday.
DCS 66, Cambridge 8
BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton downed Cambridge 66-8 in the first round of D1 playoffs on Thursday.
Leyton 47, Hyannis 12
LEYTON — Leyton defeated Hyannis 47-12 on in the first round of D2 playoffs on Thursday.
Hyannis finishes the season with a 4-5 record.
SEM 73, Paxton 18
PAXTON — SEM downed Paxton 73-18 on Thursday.
Paxton starts playoffs next week.
Perkins Co. 46, Bertrand 28
BERTRAND — Perkins County defeated Bertrand 46-28 in the first round of D1 playoffs on Thursday.
FRESHMAN FOOTBALL
North Platte 16, Lexington 9
LEXINGTON — North Platte defeated Lexington 16-9 on Thursday.
Jayden Dowse had a six-yard touchdown run and Alonzo Torrez converted on the two-point attempt. Breckin Torrez had a 90-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and Max Negley had a two-point conversion. Elo Broman had an interception and Jayce Thomlinson had a fumble recovery.