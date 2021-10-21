 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Oct. 21
Sports Shorts, Oct. 21

Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Holyoke, Colo 3, Perkins Co. 0

GRANT — Holyoke, Colo. swept Perkins County 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 on Thursday.

Perkins County plays Sutherland in subdistrict on Monday.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Lawrence-Nelson 60-20 in the first round of the D2 playoffs on Thursday.

Riverside 74, Sandhills Val. 20

CEDAR RAPIDS — Riverside downed Sandhills Valley 74-20 in the first round of the D2 playoffs on Thursday.

Sandhills Valley ends their season with a 3-6 record.

Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8

OSHKOSH — Blue Hill defeated Garden County 28-8 in the first round of D2 playoffs on Thursday.

Garden County finishes their season with a 6-3 record.

Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna downed Summerland 36-6 in the first round of D1 playoffs on Thursday.

Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0

TRENTON — Hitchcock County shutout West Holt 72-0 in the first round of D1 playoffs on Thursday.

Kenesaw 56, Medicine Val. 0

KENESAW — Kenesaw downed Medicine Valley 56-0 in the first round of D2 playoffs on Thursday.

Medicine Valley finished their season with a 6-3 record.

Mullen 58, Loomis 12

MULLEN — Mullen defeated Loomis 58-12 in the first round of D2 playoffs on Thursday.

DCS 66, Cambridge 8

BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton downed Cambridge 66-8 in the first round of D1 playoffs on Thursday.

Leyton 47, Hyannis 12

LEYTON — Leyton defeated Hyannis 47-12 on in the first round of D2 playoffs on Thursday.

Hyannis finishes the season with a 4-5 record.

SEM 73, Paxton 18

PAXTON — SEM downed Paxton 73-18 on Thursday.

Paxton starts playoffs next week.

Perkins Co. 46, Bertrand 28

BERTRAND — Perkins County defeated Bertrand 46-28 in the first round of D1 playoffs on Thursday.

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL

North Platte 16, Lexington 9

LEXINGTON — North Platte defeated Lexington 16-9 on Thursday.

Jayden Dowse had a six-yard touchdown run and Alonzo Torrez converted on the two-point attempt. Breckin Torrez had a 90-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and Max Negley had a two-point conversion. Elo Broman had an interception and Jayce Thomlinson had a fumble recovery.

