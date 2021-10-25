 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Oct. 25
Sports Shorts, Oct. 25

Sports Shorts

DISTRICT/SUBDISTRICT VOLLEYBALL

A1 District

North Platte def. Omaha South 25-7, 25-10, 25-9.

C1-10

Minden def. Cozad 25-18, 25-4, 25-10.

Kearney Catholic def. Minden 25-16, 25-23, 25-19.

Gothenburg def. Broken Bow 25-19, 25-19, 25-18.

C1-12

Ogallala def. Chadron 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8.

Mitchell def. Hershey 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.

C2-10

Amherst def. Hi-Line 25-12, 25-11, 25-18.

South Loup def. Southern Valley 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 15-12.

C2-11

Perkins County def. Sutherland 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10.

Bridgeport def. Perkins County 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23.

D1-11

Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14.

Overton def. Sandhills Valley 25-18, 25-13, 25-12.

SEM def. St. Pat’s 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22.

D1-12

Southwest def. Hitchcock County 25-12, 25-10, 25-10.

D2-7

Anselmo-Merna def. Palmer 25-15, 25-12, 25-11.

D2-8

Medicine Valley def. Brady 25-23, 25-12, 25-23.

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley 25-20, 25-17, 25-11.

D2-9

Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-16, 25-5, 25-15.

Paxton def. Wallace 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8.

D2-10

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis 25-17, 26-24, 25-13.

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12.

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore 25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15.

D2-11

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley 25-14, 25-15, 25-20

Garden County def. Potter-Dix 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14.

South Platte def. Leyton 23-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-22.

