Sports Shorts, Oct. 25

DISTRICT/SUBDISTRICT VOLLEYBALL
A1 District
North Platte def. Omaha South 25-7, 25-10, 25-9.
C1-10
Minden def. Cozad 25-18, 25-4, 25-10.
Kearney Catholic def. Minden 25-16, 25-23, 25-19.
Gothenburg def. Broken Bow 25-19, 25-19, 25-18.
C1-12
Ogallala def. Chadron 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8.
Mitchell def. Hershey 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.
C2-10
Amherst def. Hi-Line 25-12, 25-11, 25-18.
South Loup def. Southern Valley 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 15-12.
C2-11
Perkins County def. Sutherland 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10.
Bridgeport def. Perkins County 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23.
D1-11
Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14.
Overton def. Sandhills Valley 25-18, 25-13, 25-12.
SEM def. St. Pat’s 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22.
D1-12
Southwest def. Hitchcock County 25-12, 25-10, 25-10.
D2-7
Anselmo-Merna def. Palmer 25-15, 25-12, 25-11.
D2-8
Medicine Valley def. Brady 25-23, 25-12, 25-23.
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley 25-20, 25-17, 25-11.
D2-9
Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-16, 25-5, 25-15.
Paxton def. Wallace 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8.
D2-10
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis 25-17, 26-24, 25-13.
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12.
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore 25-18, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15.
D2-11
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley 25-14, 25-15, 25-20
Garden County def. Potter-Dix 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14.