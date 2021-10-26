Sports Shorts, Oct. 26

DISTRICT/SUBDISTRICT VOLLEYBALL
A-1
Papillion-LaVista South 3, North Platte 0
PAPILLION — Papillion-LaVista South defeated North Platte 25-11, 25-11, 25-5 at District A1 on Tuesday.
North Platte ends its season with a 7-31 record.
B7
Holdrege 3, McCook 0
LEXINGTON — Holdrege downed McCook 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 in the semifinal of Subdistrict B7 on Tuesday.
Lexington 3, Holdrege 0
LEXINGTON — Lexington swept Holdrege 25-22, 25-18, 25-10 at Subdistrict B7 on Tuesday.
C1-10
Kearney Catholic 3, Gothenburg 2
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic held off Gothenburg 16-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13 at Subdistrict C1-10 on Tuesday.
C1-12
Chase County 3, Mitchell 2
IMPERIAL — Chase County downed Mitchell 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9 at Subdistrict C1-12 on Tuesday.
C2-10
Amherst 3, South Loup 1
AMHERST — Amherst defeated South Loup 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8 at Subdistrict C1-12 on Tuesday.
C2-11
Bridgeport 3, Perkins County 1
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport downed Perkins County 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 at Subdistrict C2-11 on Monday.
D1-12
Cambridge 3, Southwest 0
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge swept Southwest 25-20, 26-24, 25-16 at Subdistrict D1-12 on Tuesday.
D2-7
Anselmo-Merna 3, Ansley-Litchfield 1
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna defeated Ansley-Litchfield 25-11, 11-25, 25-17, 25-20 at Subdistrict D2-7 on Tuesday.
D2-9
Wauneta-Palisade 3, Paxton 1
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade downed Paxton 12-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 at Subdistrict D2-9 on Tuesday.
D2-10