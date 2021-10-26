 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Oct. 26
Sports Shorts, Oct. 26

Sports Shorts

DISTRICT/SUBDISTRICT VOLLEYBALL

A-1

Papillion-LaVista South 3, North Platte 0

PAPILLION — Papillion-LaVista South defeated North Platte 25-11, 25-11, 25-5 at District A1 on Tuesday.

North Platte ends its season with a 7-31 record.

B7

Holdrege 3, McCook 0

LEXINGTON — Holdrege downed McCook 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 in the semifinal of Subdistrict B7 on Tuesday.

Lexington 3, Holdrege 0

LEXINGTON — Lexington swept Holdrege 25-22, 25-18, 25-10 at Subdistrict B7 on Tuesday.

C1-10

Kearney Catholic 3, Gothenburg 2

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic held off Gothenburg 16-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13 at Subdistrict C1-10 on Tuesday.

C1-12

Chase County 3, Mitchell 2

IMPERIAL — Chase County downed Mitchell 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9 at Subdistrict C1-12 on Tuesday.

C2-10

Amherst 3, South Loup 1

AMHERST — Amherst defeated South Loup 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8 at Subdistrict C1-12 on Tuesday.

C2-11

Bridgeport 3, Perkins County 1

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport downed Perkins County 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 at Subdistrict C2-11 on Monday.

D1-12

Cambridge 3, Southwest 0

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge swept Southwest 25-20, 26-24, 25-16 at Subdistrict D1-12 on Tuesday.

D2-7

Anselmo-Merna 3, Ansley-Litchfield 1

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna defeated Ansley-Litchfield 25-11, 11-25, 25-17, 25-20 at Subdistrict D2-7 on Tuesday.

D2-9

Wauneta-Palisade 3, Paxton 1

WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade downed Paxton 12-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 at Subdistrict D2-9 on Tuesday.

D2-10

Arthur County 3, Mullen 2

ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Mullen 25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 25-7, 15-9 at Subdistrict D2-10 on Tuesday.

D2-11

South Platte 3, Garden County 2

OSHKOSH — South Platte held off Garden County 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8 at Subdistrict D2-11 on Tuesday.

