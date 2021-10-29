 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Oct. 29
Sports Shorts, Oct. 29

Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class B

Bennington 51, McCook 13

BENNINGTON — Bennington defeated McCook 51-13 in the B playoffs on Friday.

McCook ends the season with a 4-6 record.

Aurora 49, Lexington 7

AURORA — Aurora topped Lexington 49-7 in the B playoffs on Friday.

Lexington ends the season 4-6.

Class C1

Pierce 27, Broken Bow 14

Pierce downed Broken Bow 27-14 in the C1 playoffs on Friday.

Broken Bow ends the season with a 7-3 record.

Class D1

Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna held off Stanton 26-20 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna plays Burwell on Friday.

DCS 68, Nebraska Christian 34

BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton advances by defeating Nebraska Christian 68-34 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.

Dundy County-Stratton plays Howells-Dodge on Friday.

LCC 53, Sutherland 20

NEBRASKA CITY — Lourdes Central Catholic defeated Sutherland 53-20 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.

Sutherland ends the season with a 5-4 record.

Perkins County 37, Arapahoe 28

GRANT — Perkins County downed Arapahoe 37-28 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.

Perkins County plays Hitchcock County on Friday.

HCC 30, Neligh-Oakdale 20

TRENTON — Hitchcock County topped Neligh-Oakdale 30-20 in the D1 playoffs on Friday.

Hitchcock County plays Perkins County on Friday.

Class D2

Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Mead 62-6 in the D2 playoffs on Friday.

Sandhills/Thedford plays Osceloa on Friday.

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Mullen 42

MULLEN — Ansley-Litchfield outlasted Mullen 50-42 in overtime in the D2 playoffs on Friday.

Mullen ends the season with a 7-2 season.

Class D6

Wallace 62, Hay Springs 42

WALLACE — Wallace defeated Hay Springs 62-42 in the D6 playoffs on Friday.

Wallace plays Pawnee City on Friday.

Arthur County 45, SEM 38

ARTHUR — Arthur County held off SEM 45-38 in the D6 playoffs on Friday.

Arthur County plays Cody-Kilgore on Friday.

Scores

NSAA Playoffs

Class A

First Round

Bellevue West 63, Papillion-LaVista 26

Elkhorn South 35, Kearney 20

Grand Island 30, Omaha Creighton Prep 28

Gretna 59, Lincoln East 42

North Platte 24, Columbus 17

Omaha Burke 21, Lincoln Southeast 3

Omaha North 49, Millard South 42

Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Class B

First Round

Aurora 49, Lexington 7

Bennington 51, McCook 13

Elkhorn 36, York 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 31, Norris 10

Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross Catholic 13

Scottsbluff 54, Beatrice 21

Seward 21, Omaha Roncalli 19

Waverly 59, Grand Island Northwest 13

Class C1

First Round

Ashland-Greenwood 23, Adams Central 12

Battle Creek 28, Chadron 20

Boone Central 42, Wayne 35

Columbus Lakeview 42, Milford 20

Columbus Scotus 35, Fort Calhoun 16

Kearney Catholic 26, Boys Town 0

Pierce 27, Broken Bow 14

Wahoo 24, Auburn 13

Class C2

First Round

Aquinas 37, Sutton 14

Archbishop Bergan 45, Oakland-Craig 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick’s 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Bishop Neumann 14

Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon/Rushville 15

Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6

Ord 62, Centennial 21

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Yutan 26

Class D1

Second Round

Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20

Burwell 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12

Cross County 67, Weeping Water 36

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Nebraska Christian 34

Hitchcock County 30, Neligh-Oakdale 20

Howells/Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20

Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Sutherland 20

Perkins County 37, Arapahoe 28

Class D2

Second Round

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Mullen 42, OT

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36, Pender 28

Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Bloomfield 40

Humphrey St. Francis 30, Blue Hill 0

Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22

Kenesaw 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 56

Osceola 54, Leyton 28

Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6

Class D6

First Round

Cody-Kilgore 55, Stuart 19

McCool Junction 28, Franklin 20

Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38

Pawnee City 54, Red Cloud 46

Potter-Dix 54, Sioux County 0

Spalding Academy 45, Sterling 44

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Arthur County 38

Wallace 64, Hay Springs 44

