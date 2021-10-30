Sports Shorts, Oct. 30

DISTRICT FINALS VOLLEYBALL

Gothenburg 3, St. Paul 0

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg swept St. Paul 25-18, 28-26, 25-19 in the C1-8 district final on Saturday to reach their first state volleyball tournament in the school’s history.

MHC 3, Lawrence-Nelson 0

ARAPAHOE — Maywood-Hayes Center swept Lawrence-Nelson 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 in the D2-3 district final on Saturday to advance to the state tournament.

Olivia Hansen led the Wolves with 13 kills. Kyla Patel added eight. Kiley Hejtmanek offered up 22 assists and Alexis Wood added 12. Aniah Seiler and Hejtmanek had 24 and 21 digs, respectively.

Elkhorn North 3, Lexington 0

ELKHORN — Elkhorn swept Lexington 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 in the B5 district final on Saturday. Lexington ends the season with a 16-14 season.

Pierce 3, Chase County 0

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek downed Chase County 25-13, 25-23, 25-16 in the C1-6 district final on Saturday. Chase County ends their season with a 26-5 season.

Bishop Neumann 3, Broken Bow 1