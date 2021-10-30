Sports Shorts, Oct. 30

DISTRICT FINALS VOLLEYBALL
Gothenburg 3, St. Paul 0
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg swept St. Paul 25-18, 28-26, 25-19 in the C1-8 district final on Saturday to reach their first state volleyball tournament in the school’s history.
MHC 3, Lawrence-Nelson 0
ARAPAHOE — Maywood-Hayes Center swept Lawrence-Nelson 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 in the D2-3 district final on Saturday to advance to the state tournament.
Olivia Hansen led the Wolves with 13 kills. Kyla Patel added eight. Kiley Hejtmanek offered up 22 assists and Alexis Wood added 12. Aniah Seiler and Hejtmanek had 24 and 21 digs, respectively.
Elkhorn North 3, Lexington 0
ELKHORN — Elkhorn swept Lexington 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 in the B5 district final on Saturday. Lexington ends the season with a 16-14 season.
Pierce 3, Chase County 0
ELM CREEK — Elm Creek downed Chase County 25-13, 25-23, 25-16 in the C1-6 district final on Saturday. Chase County ends their season with a 26-5 season.
Bishop Neumann 3, Broken Bow 1
WAHOO — Bishop Neumann defeated Broken Bow 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18 in the C1-7 district final on Saturday. Broken Bow ends the season with a 25-8 record.
FCSH 3, Arthur County 0
DONIPHAN — Falls City Sacred Hart downed Arthur County 25-20, 25-14, 25-8 in the D2-1 district final on Saturday.
Arthur County ends the season with a 15-11 season.
Wynot 3, Wauneta-Palisade 0
GRAND ISLAND — Wynot downed Wauneta-Palisade 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 in the D2-5 district final on Saturday.
Wauneta-Palisade finishes the season with a 16-14 record.
D2-7
Exeter-Milligan 3, South Platte 0
GOTHENBURG — Exeter-Milligan defeated South Platte 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 in the D2-7 district final on Saturday.
South Platte ends the season with a 24-8 record.
Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL
NSAA District Final
Class B
District B-1
Norris def. Blair, 25-12, 25-5, 25-10
District B-2
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-7, 25-13, 25-6
District B-3
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13
District B-4
York def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22
District B-5
Elkhorn North def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13
District B-6
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
District B-7
Adams Central def. Sidney, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11
District B-8
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Seward, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13
Class C1
District C1-1
Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12
District C1-2
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12
District C1-3
Lincoln Lutheran def. North Bend Central, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16
District C1-4
Columbus Lakeview def. Fairbury, 25-12, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18
District C1-5
Syracuse def. Mitchell, 25-10, 25-21, 25-11
District C1-6
Pierce def. Chase County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16
District C1-7
Bishop Neumann def. Broken Bow, 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18
District C1-8
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-18, 28-26, 25-19
Class C2
District C2-1
Oakland-Craig def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21
District C2-2
Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15
District C2-3
Superior def. Burwell, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23
District C2-4
Amherst def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12
District C2-5
Sutton def. Palmyra, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18
District C2-6
Clarkson/Leigh def. Thayer Central, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16
District C2-7
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Guardian Angels, 13-25, 25-15, 25-12, 24-26, 15-8
District C2-8
Norfolk Catholic def. Yutan, 22-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-11
Class D1
District D1-1
Howells/Dodge def. Heartland, 25-10, 25-11, 25-13
District D1-2
Mead def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17
District D1-3
Nebraska Christian def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
District D1-4
Archbishop Bergan def. Johnson-Brock, 24-26, 27-25, 25-11, 25-17
District D1-5
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19
District D1-6
Cambridge def. Central Valley, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18
District D1-7
Elmwood-Murdock def. Alma, 26-24, 25-12, 25-16
District D1-8
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelton, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17
Class D2
District D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-8
District D2-2
Humphrey St. Francis def. Sioux County, 25-21, 25-13, 25-5
District D2-3
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 25-14, 25-15
District D2-4
Stuart def. High Plains Community, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18
District D2-5
Wynot def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12
District D2-6