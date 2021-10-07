Sports Shorts, Oct. 7

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Sidney Invite
SIDNEY — The North Platte boys and girls each won the team championship at the Sidney Invite at Hillside Golf Course on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Sidney, 18. 2, North Platte, 24. 3, Gering, 39. 4, Alliance, 73. 5, Leyton, 82. 6, Chadron, 93.
Boys individual results
1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 17:11. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 17:38. 3, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 18:12. 4, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 18:22. 5, Eli Marez, Gering, 18:26. 6, Rian Teets, North Platte, 18:30. 7, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 18:37. 8, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 18:44. 9, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 18:50. 10, Gabe Jenny, North Platte, 18:53. 11, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 19:06. 12, Noah Canas, Sidney, 19:27. 14, Nate Billey, Garden County, 19:28. 15, Aiden Narvais, Gering, 19:29.
Girls team results
1, North Platte, 15. 2, Sidney, 27. 3, Gering, 40. 4, Scottsbluff, 84. 5, Chadron, 91.
Girls individual results
1, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 20:41. 2, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 20:51. 3, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 21:52. 4, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 22:15. 5, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 22:24. 6, Shailee Patton, Gering, 22:34. 7, Axi Benish, Leyton, 22:50. 8, Jenju Peters, Sidney, 22:59. 9, Jada Hothan, North Platte, 23:38. 10, Mikayla Seebohm, Alliance, 23:39. 11, Jenna Davis, Gering, 24:05. 12, Jenessa Arnold, North Platte, 24:10. 13, Jadyn Scott, Gering, 24:15. 14, Rheo Dykstra, Sidney, 24:29. 15, Haylie Hoatson, North Platte, 24:35.
SPVA Meet
GRANT — St. Pat’s boys and girls won the SPVA meet on Thursday at Pheasant Run Golf Club.
Boys team results
1, St Pat’s, 15. 2, Hershey, 55. 3, Perkins County, 55. 4, Chase County, 64. 5, Sutherland, 80. 6, Bridgeport, 101. 7, Kimball, 114.
Boys individual results
1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:23.24. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 18:07.89. 3, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 18:27.68. 4, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 18:44.80. 5, Porter Connick, St. Pat’s, 18:49.66. 6, Andrew Brosius, St. Pat’s, 18:50.62. 7, Billy Tolstedt, St. Pat’s, 18:52.78. 8, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 19:11.67. 9, Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland, 19:20.63. 10, Matt Bruns, Sutherland, 19:44.09. 11, Trevin Moreno, Chase County, 19:56.92. 12, Chase Moorhead, Hershey, 19:57.30. 13, Jordan Arensdorf, Hershey, 20:17.66. 14, Aidan George, Hershey, 20:32.55. 15, Navy Smith, Chase County, 20:34.46.
Girls team results
1, St Patrick, 22. 2, Bridgeport, 45. 3, Chase County, 47. 4, Sutherland, 52. 5, Perkins County, 56.
Girls individual results
1, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 21:42.99. 2, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 21:45.61. 3, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 22:42.98. 4, Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 23:01.57. 5, Madison Ribble, Bridgeport, 23:04.23. 6, Kinley Folchert, Hershey, 23:39.53. 7, Meredith Gloy, Perkins County, 23:42.52. 8, McKenna Bliss, Sutherland, 23:56.31. 9, Emma Elliott, Hershey, 24:03.62. 10, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 24:14.43. 11, Theran Nitsch, St. Pat’s, 24:34.11. 12, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 24:35.20. 13, Ava Reese, Perkins County, 24:41.16. 14, Anna Peterka, Sutherland, 24:45.67. 15, Caelyn Long, Chase County, 24:48.61.
SWC Meet
MCCOOK — The Broken Bow boys and Minden girls won the team titles at the SWC Meet at Heritage Hills Country Club on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Broken Bow, 25. 2, Minden, 31. 3, Gothenburg, 50. 4, McCook, 70. 5, Ainsworth, 86. 6, Cozad, 113. 7, Ogallala, 119. 8, Valentine, 135.
Boys individual results
1, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 17:21.57. 2, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 18:04.45. 3, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 18:19.26. 4, Cooper Land, Minden, 18:23.14. 5, Konner Verbeck, Minden, 18:23.50. 6, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 18:26.68. 7, Jesse Gallian, Broken Bow, 18:27.75. 8, Caden Jameson, Minden, 18:35.82. 9, Treyton Hurlburt, Broken Bow, 18:41.19. 10, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 18:47.07. 11, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 18:48.31. 12, Lorenzo Levario, Cozad, 18:52.81. 13, Grant Cappel, McCook, 18:58.23. 14, Sam Cederburg, Minden, 19:02.30. 15, Nathan Sager, Gothenburg, 19:07.72.
Girls team results
1, Minden, 41. 2, Broken Bow, 44. 3, McCook, 44. 4, Ainsworth, 58. 5, Cozad, 68. 6, Gothenburg, 89. 7, Ogallala, 110.
Girls individual results
1, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:32.31. 2, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 20:53.15. 3, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 21:09.80. 4, Emma Kennedy, Ainsworth, 21:26.53. 5, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 21:50.34. 6, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 22:08.53. 7, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 22:29.69. 8, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 22:39.15. 9, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 22:41.25. 10, Priscila Madriz, Minden, 22:53.76. 11, Gracie Hackel, Broken Bow, 22:59.56. 12, Anna Lindstrom, Broken Bow, 23:00.53. 13, Alejandra Iniguez, Minden, 23:03.61. 14, Cassidy Schweitzer, Broken Bow, 23:13.83. 15, Avery Salomon, Gothenburg, 23:23.18.
Central 10 Meet
YORK — The Lexington boys finished first and the girls finished second at the Central 10 Meet at York Country Club on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Lexington, 20. 2, Seward, 52. 3, York, 67. 4, Aurora, 74. 5, Northwest, 78. 6, Holdrege, 102. 7, Adams Central, 121. 8, Schuyler, 130. 9, Crete, 167. 10, Columbus Lakeview, 221.
Lexington boys individual results
2, Ian Salazar-Molina, 17:04.99. 5, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, 17:20.67. 6, Jayden Ureste, 17:28.80. 7, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, 17:33.01. 8, Garrett Converse, 17:44.74. 11, Kevin Parada, 17:52.18. 12, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, 17:58.87.
Girls team results
1, Northwest, 33. 2, Lexington, 43. 3, York, 55. 4, Seward, 69. 5, Aurora, 74. 6, Schuyler, 83. 7, Adams Central, 126. 8, Crete, 131. 9. Columbus Lakeview, 179.
Lexington girls individual results
6, Kennadi Ureste, 21:22.06. 8, Madeline Armstrong, 21:39.73. 14, Yovanna Contreras, 21:54.17. 15, Kayla Barrios, 22:01.97.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Sandhills Valley 3, Med. Valley 0
CURTIS — Sandhills Valley swept Medicine Valley 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 on Thursday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Sandhills/Thedford on Friday and Medicine Valley travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Tuesday.
Bayard 3, Creek Valley 1
CHAPPELL — Bayard defeated Creek Valley 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18 on Thursday.
Creek Valley travels to Arthur County on Friday.
Gothenburg Tri
Gothenburg def. McCook 25-9, 25-15
Gothenburg def. Lexington 25-12, 25-20
Elba Tri
Anselmo-Merna def. Central Valley 25-13, 25-18
Anselmo-Merna def. Elba 25-9, 25-14
Broken Bow Tri
Broken Bow def. Minden 25-12, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Ogallala 25-18
South Platte Tri
Arthur County def. South Platte 25-23, 27-25
South Platte def. Hyannis 25-5, 25-14
Arthur County def. Hyannis 25-18, 25-20
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Hitchcock Co. 54, Maxwell 0
TRENTON — Hitchcock County shutout Maxwell 54-0 on Thursday.
Maxwell hosts Mullen on Thursday and Hitchcock County travels to Hi-Line on Friday.
Axtell 36, MHC 22
HAYES CENTER — Axtell defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 36-22 on Thursday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Medicine Valley on Friday.
DCS 50, Southern Valley 8
TRENTON — Dundy County-Stratton beat Southern Valley 50-8 on Thursday.
Dundy County-Stratton hosts Cambridge on Thursday.
South Platte 70, Banner County 13
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte defeated Banner County 70-13 on Thursday.
South Platte travels to Creek Valley on Thursday.