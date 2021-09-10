Sports Shorts, Sept. 10

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — North Platte girls finished first and the boys finished third at Meadowlark Golf Course in Kearney on Friday.
Girls team results
1, North Platte, 45. 2, Kearney, 46. 3, Bellevue West, 98. 4, Grand Island, 103. 5, Lexington, 108. 6, Lincoln Northeast, 166. 7, Lincoln High, 168.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 19:24.48. 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 19:31.39. 3, Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:33.43. 4, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 19:33.93. 5, Kara Muller, Bellevue West, 20:32.61. 6, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 20:45.16. 7, Emma Bonsall, Kearney, 20:54.88. 8, Sam Stava, Kearney, 21:04.89. 9, Natalie McNamara, Bellevue West, 21:26.91. 10, Lauren Brown, Grand Island, 21:34.42. 11, Nelia Rivas, North Platte, 21:39.49. 12, Ava Angel-Trejo, Keanrey, 21:43.76. 13, Ally Badura, Northeast, 21:45.29. 14, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 21:46.42. 15, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 22:05.84.
Boys team results
1, Lexington, 47. 2, Grand Island, 55. 3, North Platte, 66. 4, Lincoln High, 126. 5, Kearney, 132. 6, Lincoln Northeast, 150. 7, Holdrege, 166. 8, Bellevue West, 184.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
Daniel Romary, Northeast, 15:52.80. 2, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:11.59. 3, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:17.33. 4, Ian Salazar, Lexington, 17:10.20. 5, Gabriel Wilson, Grand Island, 17:16.65. 6, Cisco Rivas, Kearney, 17:18.53. 7, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 17:22.70. 8, Mason Tompkins, Grand Island, 17:25.70. 9, Rian Teets, North Platte, 17:30.58. 10, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 17:34.24. 11, Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 17:38.00. 12, Garrett Converse, Lexington, 17:41.66. 13, Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 17:43.48. 14, Deshawn Burks, Lincoln High, 17:46.67. 15, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 17:47.43.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lexington Invite
LEXINGTON — North Platte finished second at the Lexington Invite at Lakeside Country Club on Friday.
Team results
1, Scottsbluff, 331. 2, North Platte, 339. 3, York, 385. 4, Minden, 387. 5, Cozad, 389. 6, Gering, 398. 7, Lexington, 401. 8, Hastings, 424. 9, Gothenburg, 435. 10, Southwest, 538.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Emily Kyzyzanowski, Gering, 69. 1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 69. 3, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 73. 4, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 75. 5, Abbie Jones, North Platte, 82. 6, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 83. 7, O’Brasia Amois, Lexington, 86. 8, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 88. 9, Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 89. 9, Reign Dunham, York, 89. 11, Leah Livingston, Minden, 90. 12, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 91. 13, Tatum Holthus, York, 92. 14, Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, 94. 14, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 94.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Garden County 3, Brady 0
OSHKOSH — Garden County swept Brady 25-11, 25-20, 25-9 on Friday.
Brady travels to the Seven Valleys Tourney and Garden County hosts its invite on Saturday.
Wallace 3, Minatare 0
WALLACE — Wallace downed Minatare 25-7, 25-7, 25-12 on Friday.
Wallace travels to Medicine Valley on Tuesday.
Sioux County 3, Creek Valley 0
HARRISON — Sioux County defeated Creek Valley 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 on Friday.
Creek Valley travels to the Garden County Invite on Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
North Platte Duals
North Platte hosted Scottsbluff and Alliance on Friday.
Scottsbluff def. North Platte 8-1
Singles results
Barrett Frank, SB def. Layton Moss, NP, 9-8(1-7)
Jason Escamilla, SB def. Joe Stone, NP, 8-4
Ethan Ramirez, SB def. Marcus Trotta, NP, 8-5
Adam Freeze, NP def. Aaron Schaff, SB, 8-2
Abrahm Hafner, SB def. Cy Wagner, NP, 9-7
Ethan Goin, SB def. Broedy Roblee, NP, 8-5
Doubles results
Aaron Schaff/Ethan Ramirez, SB def. Cy Wagner/Joe Stone, NP, 8-2
Ethan Gion/Abraham Hafner, SB def. Marcus Trotta/Adam Freeze, NP 8-5
North Platte def. Alliance 6-3
Singles results
Carver Houptman, ALL def. Layton Moss, NP 9-8(7-3)
Joe Stone NP def. Kysen Walker, ALL 8-3
Tory Picket Pin, ALL def. Marcus Trotta 9-8(7-5)
Adam Freeze, NP def. Sonny Gonzalez, ALL 8-0
Cy Wagner, NP def. Abe Gomez, ALL 8-2
Broedy Roblee, NP def. Evan Hadden, ALL 8-0
Doubles results
Tory Picket Pin/Kysen Walker, ALL def. Cy Wagner/Joe Stone, NP 8-3
Marcus Trotta/Adam Freeze, NP def. Carver Houptman/Abe Gomez, ALL 8-2
Layton Moss/Broedy Roblee, NP def. Evan Hadden/ Sonny Gonzalez, ALL 8-3
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Gibbon 40, Hershey 14
GIBBON — Gibbon defeated Hershey 40-14 on Friday.
Hershey hosts Minden on Friday.
Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24
EUSTIS — Hi-line downed Sutherland 44-24 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Maxwell and Sutherland hosts Kimball on Friday.
Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26
ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Hay Springs 48-26 in Friday.
Arthur County travels to Paxton on Friday.
Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14
HEMINGFORD — Maxwell beat Hemingford 60-14 on Friday.
Maxwell hosts Hi-Line on Friday.
Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36
HARRISON — Sioux County edged Creek Valley 38-36 on Friday.
Creek Valley hosts Minatare on Thursday.
Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0
BARTLEY — Red Cloud shut out Southwest 38-0 on Friday.
Southwest travels to Silver Lake on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 0
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna downed South Loup 60-0 on Friday.
South Loup hosts Sandhills Valley and Anselmo-Merna travels to Ainsworth on Friday.
Wa.-Palisade 54, South Platte 14
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade defeated South Platte 54-14 on Friday.
South Platte travels to Hay Springs and Wauneta-Palisade travels to Banner County on Friday.
McCook 17, York 14
MCCOOK — McCook held off York 17-14 on Friday.
McCook hosts Seward on Friday.
Broken Bow 32, Gothenburg 14
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Gothenburg 32-14 on Friday.
Broken Bow hosts Ord and Gothenburg hosts St. Paul on Friday.
Cozad 38, Sidney 28
COZAD — Nolan Wetovick ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns as Cozad topped Sidney 38-28 on Friday.
Weatherly connected with Paul Cole for a fifth score and Jacob Weatherly added a rushing touchdown for the Haymakers.
Cozad travels to Adams Central on Friday.
Scores
Adams Central 41, Minden 13
Amherst 21, Elm Creek 12
Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 0
Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26
Ashland-Greenwood 38, Arlington 0
Auburn 35, Platteview 20
Beatrice 21, Blair 14
Bellevue West 28, Omaha Creighton Prep 22
Bennington 35, Norris 20
Bishop Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Bloomfield 40, Allen 12
Broken Bow 32, Gothenburg 14
Burwell 58, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Central Valley 20, Twin Loup 12
Chadron 37, Valentine 0
Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44
Columbus Scotus 28, Aquinas 21
Cozad 38, Sidney 28
Crawford 77, Banner County 7
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Perkins County 15
Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13
Elkhorn South 55, Omaha Central 7
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Shelby/Rising City 28
Fort Calhoun 28, Lincoln Christian 19
Freeman 50, Southern 12
Gordon/Rushville 30, Mitchell 28
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Tekamah-Herman 6
Hartington-Newcastle 40, West Holt 13
Hastings 33, Gering 0
Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24
Holyoke, Colo. 27, Bridgeport 20
Howells/Dodge 40, Cross County 38
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20
Kearney 42, North Platte 14
Kearney Catholic 14, St. Paul 7
Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24
Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7
Lincoln Pius X 28, Lincoln High 21, OT
Lincoln Southeast 17, Grand Island 7
Lincoln Southwest 20, Omaha North 17
Loomis 56, Giltner 26
Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14
McCook 17, York 14
Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7
Millard South 46, Millard West 7
Minatare 73, Wallace 6
Morrill def. Kimball, forfeit
Nebraska Christian 28, Heartland 14
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8
Omaha Roncalli 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 25
Omaha Westside 31, Papillion-LaVista 28
Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17
Pleasanton 60, Overton 23
Raymond Central 54, Schuyler 8
Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0
Riverside 61, Osmond 6
Seward 46, Crete 31
Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36
St. Edward 56, Harvard 6
Wauneta-Palisade 54, South Platte 14