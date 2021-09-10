 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Sept. 10
Sports Shorts, Sept. 10

Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Kearney Invite

KEARNEY — North Platte girls finished first and the boys finished third at Meadowlark Golf Course in Kearney on Friday.

Girls team results

1, North Platte, 45. 2, Kearney, 46. 3, Bellevue West, 98. 4, Grand Island, 103. 5, Lexington, 108. 6, Lincoln Northeast, 166. 7, Lincoln High, 168.

Girls individual results

(Top 15)

1, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 19:24.48. 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 19:31.39. 3, Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:33.43. 4, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 19:33.93. 5, Kara Muller, Bellevue West, 20:32.61. 6, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 20:45.16. 7, Emma Bonsall, Kearney, 20:54.88. 8, Sam Stava, Kearney, 21:04.89. 9, Natalie McNamara, Bellevue West, 21:26.91. 10, Lauren Brown, Grand Island, 21:34.42. 11, Nelia Rivas, North Platte, 21:39.49. 12, Ava Angel-Trejo, Keanrey, 21:43.76. 13, Ally Badura, Northeast, 21:45.29. 14, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 21:46.42. 15, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 22:05.84.

Boys team results

1, Lexington, 47. 2, Grand Island, 55. 3, North Platte, 66. 4, Lincoln High, 126. 5, Kearney, 132. 6, Lincoln Northeast, 150. 7, Holdrege, 166. 8, Bellevue West, 184.

Boys individual results

(Top 15)

Daniel Romary, Northeast, 15:52.80. 2, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:11.59. 3, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:17.33. 4, Ian Salazar, Lexington, 17:10.20. 5, Gabriel Wilson, Grand Island, 17:16.65. 6, Cisco Rivas, Kearney, 17:18.53. 7, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 17:22.70. 8, Mason Tompkins, Grand Island, 17:25.70. 9, Rian Teets, North Platte, 17:30.58. 10, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 17:34.24. 11, Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 17:38.00. 12, Garrett Converse, Lexington, 17:41.66. 13, Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 17:43.48. 14, Deshawn Burks, Lincoln High, 17:46.67. 15, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 17:47.43.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Lexington Invite

LEXINGTON — North Platte finished second at the Lexington Invite at Lakeside Country Club on Friday.

Team results

1, Scottsbluff, 331. 2, North Platte, 339. 3, York, 385. 4, Minden, 387. 5, Cozad, 389. 6, Gering, 398. 7, Lexington, 401. 8, Hastings, 424. 9, Gothenburg, 435. 10, Southwest, 538.

Individual results

(Top 15)

1, Emily Kyzyzanowski, Gering, 69. 1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 69. 3, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 73. 4, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 75. 5, Abbie Jones, North Platte, 82. 6, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 83. 7, O’Brasia Amois, Lexington, 86. 8, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 88. 9, Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 89. 9, Reign Dunham, York, 89. 11, Leah Livingston, Minden, 90. 12, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 91. 13, Tatum Holthus, York, 92. 14, Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, 94. 14, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 94.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Garden County 3, Brady 0

OSHKOSH — Garden County swept Brady 25-11, 25-20, 25-9 on Friday.

Brady travels to the Seven Valleys Tourney and Garden County hosts its invite on Saturday.

Wallace 3, Minatare 0

WALLACE — Wallace downed Minatare 25-7, 25-7, 25-12 on Friday.

Wallace travels to Medicine Valley on Tuesday.

Sioux County 3, Creek Valley 0

HARRISON — Sioux County defeated Creek Valley 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 on Friday.

Creek Valley travels to the Garden County Invite on Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

North Platte Duals

North Platte hosted Scottsbluff and Alliance on Friday.

Scottsbluff def. North Platte 8-1

Singles results

Barrett Frank, SB def. Layton Moss, NP, 9-8(1-7)

Jason Escamilla, SB def. Joe Stone, NP, 8-4

Ethan Ramirez, SB def. Marcus Trotta, NP, 8-5

Adam Freeze, NP def. Aaron Schaff, SB, 8-2

Abrahm Hafner, SB def. Cy Wagner, NP, 9-7

Ethan Goin, SB def. Broedy Roblee, NP, 8-5

Doubles results

Aaron Schaff/Ethan Ramirez, SB def. Cy Wagner/Joe Stone, NP, 8-2

Ethan Gion/Abraham Hafner, SB def. Marcus Trotta/Adam Freeze, NP 8-5

North Platte def. Alliance 6-3

Singles results

Carver Houptman, ALL def. Layton Moss, NP 9-8(7-3)

Joe Stone NP def. Kysen Walker, ALL 8-3

Tory Picket Pin, ALL def. Marcus Trotta 9-8(7-5)

Adam Freeze, NP def. Sonny Gonzalez, ALL 8-0

Cy Wagner, NP def. Abe Gomez, ALL 8-2

Broedy Roblee, NP def. Evan Hadden, ALL 8-0

Doubles results

Tory Picket Pin/Kysen Walker, ALL def. Cy Wagner/Joe Stone, NP 8-3

Marcus Trotta/Adam Freeze, NP def. Carver Houptman/Abe Gomez, ALL 8-2

Layton Moss/Broedy Roblee, NP def. Evan Hadden/ Sonny Gonzalez, ALL 8-3

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Gibbon 40, Hershey 14

GIBBON — Gibbon defeated Hershey 40-14 on Friday.

Hershey hosts Minden on Friday.

Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24

EUSTIS — Hi-line downed Sutherland 44-24 on Friday.

Hi-Line travels to Maxwell and Sutherland hosts Kimball on Friday.

Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26

ARTHUR — Arthur County defeated Hay Springs 48-26 in Friday.

Arthur County travels to Paxton on Friday.

Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14

HEMINGFORD — Maxwell beat Hemingford 60-14 on Friday.

Maxwell hosts Hi-Line on Friday.

Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36

HARRISON — Sioux County edged Creek Valley 38-36 on Friday.

Creek Valley hosts Minatare on Thursday.

Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0

BARTLEY — Red Cloud shut out Southwest 38-0 on Friday.

Southwest travels to Silver Lake on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 0

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna downed South Loup 60-0 on Friday.

South Loup hosts Sandhills Valley and Anselmo-Merna travels to Ainsworth on Friday.

Wa.-Palisade 54, South Platte 14

WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade defeated South Platte 54-14 on Friday.

South Platte travels to Hay Springs and Wauneta-Palisade travels to Banner County on Friday.

McCook 17, York 14

MCCOOK — McCook held off York 17-14 on Friday.

McCook hosts Seward on Friday.

Broken Bow 32, Gothenburg 14

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Gothenburg 32-14 on Friday.

Broken Bow hosts Ord and Gothenburg hosts St. Paul on Friday.

Cozad 38, Sidney 28

COZAD — Nolan Wetovick ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns as Cozad topped Sidney 38-28 on Friday.

Weatherly connected with Paul Cole for a fifth score and Jacob Weatherly added a rushing touchdown for the Haymakers.

Cozad travels to Adams Central on Friday.

Scores

Adams Central 41, Minden 13

Amherst 21, Elm Creek 12

Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 0

Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26

Ashland-Greenwood 38, Arlington 0

Auburn 35, Platteview 20

Beatrice 21, Blair 14

Bellevue West 28, Omaha Creighton Prep 22

Bennington 35, Norris 20

Bishop Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Bloomfield 40, Allen 12

Broken Bow 32, Gothenburg 14

Burwell 58, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 27

Central Valley 20, Twin Loup 12

Chadron 37, Valentine 0

Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44

Columbus Scotus 28, Aquinas 21

Cozad 38, Sidney 28

Crawford 77, Banner County 7

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Perkins County 15

Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13

Elkhorn South 55, Omaha Central 7

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Shelby/Rising City 28

Fort Calhoun 28, Lincoln Christian 19

Freeman 50, Southern 12

Gordon/Rushville 30, Mitchell 28

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Tekamah-Herman 6

Hartington-Newcastle 40, West Holt 13

Hastings 33, Gering 0

Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24

Holyoke, Colo. 27, Bridgeport 20

Howells/Dodge 40, Cross County 38

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20

Kearney 42, North Platte 14

Kearney Catholic 14, St. Paul 7

Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24

Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7

Lincoln Pius X 28, Lincoln High 21, OT

Lincoln Southeast 17, Grand Island 7

Lincoln Southwest 20, Omaha North 17

Loomis 56, Giltner 26

Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14

McCook 17, York 14

Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7

Millard South 46, Millard West 7

Minatare 73, Wallace 6

Morrill def. Kimball, forfeit

Nebraska Christian 28, Heartland 14

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8

Omaha Roncalli 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 25

Omaha Westside 31, Papillion-LaVista 28

Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17

Pleasanton 60, Overton 23

Raymond Central 54, Schuyler 8

Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0

Riverside 61, Osmond 6

Seward 46, Crete 31

Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36

St. Edward 56, Harvard 6

Wauneta-Palisade 54, South Platte 14

Wausa 48, Boyd County 6

Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 17

Wisner-Pilger 54, Elkhorn Valley 0

Yutan 40, Ponca 7

