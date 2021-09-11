Sports Shorts, Sept. 11

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Kearney Invite
Grand Island Northwest def. Grand Island, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23
Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-19, 25-21
Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19
Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-14
Gretna def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-14
Gretna def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-9
Kearney def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-21
Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-23, 25-14
Kearney def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-20
North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-14, 25-9
Loomis 9/11 Tourney
Franklin def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-19
Loomis def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-11
Shelton def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-8
Silver Lake def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-18
Consolation
Bertrand def. Hampton, 25-18, 25-15
Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-15
Semifinal
Loomis def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-13
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-16, 25-14
Seventh Place
Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21
Fifth Place
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18
Championship
Shelton def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-16
Bridgeport Tourney
Bridgeport def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-13
Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-23, 28-30, 25-20
Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 25-13
Mitchell def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-5
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-16
Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-17
Elm Creek Invite
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-15
Elm Creek def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-18
Hershey def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 25-22
Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-16, 27-25
Consolation
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Southern Valley, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20
Semifinal
Hershey def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-15
Third Place
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-14
Championship
Hershey def. Pleasanton
Garden County Tournament
Garden County def. Leyton, 25-16, 25-18
Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-21
South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-18
South Platte def. Garden County, 25-18, 26-24
South Platte def. Leyton
Hitchcock County Tournament
Pool A
Alma def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-9
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-23, 25-22
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-12
Pool B
Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-15
Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-10
Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 28-26, 25-15
Seven Valleys Tournament
Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-18
Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady, 25-19, 25-22
South Loup def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18
Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21
Consolation
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-20
Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-23, 25-15
Semifinal
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 25-18
South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 23-25, 25-18, 25-8
Fifth Place
Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 28-26
Third Place
Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13
Championship
South Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20
North Bend Centra Tourney
Pool A
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-8, 25-10
Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Bend Central, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14
Pool B
Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22
Wayne def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-17
Championship
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20
Cozad Tourney
Gothenburg def. Centura
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-5
Semifinal
Ogallala def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 25-16
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Broken Bow Invite
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow boys and McCook girls won the Broken Bow invite at Broken Bow Country Club on Saturday.
Boys team results
1, Broken Bow, 29. 2, Gothenburg, 44. 3, McCook, 73. 4, St. Pat’s, 77 5, Minden, 81. 6, Ainsworth, 117. 7, St. Paul, 123. 8, Doniphan-Trumbull, 159. 9, Sandhills Valley, 172. 10, Ord, 217. 11, Arcadia-Loup City, 231. 12, Cozad, 264. 13, Brady, 346.
Boys Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 17:01.26. 2, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:25.65. 3, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 17:34.90. 4, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 17:40.67. 5, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 17:46.66. 6, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 18:02.24. 7, Jesse Gallian, Broken Bow, 18:08.18. 8, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 18:13.37. 9, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 18:14.61. 10, Grant Cappel, McCook, 18:23.05. 11, Ty Greenland, Arcadia-Loup City, 18:28.30. 12, Brock Oeltjen, Broken Bow, 18:28.34. 13, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 18:35.72. 14, Konner Verbeck, MInden, 18:36.67. 15, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 18:37.89.
Girls team results
1, McCook, 27. 2, Minden, 54. 3, Ainsworth, 56. 4, Broken Bow, 71. 5, Doniphan-Trumbull, 85. 6, Gothenburg, 92. 7, Cozad, 109. 8, St. Pat’s, 124. 9, South Loup, 132. 10, Hi-Line, 162. 11, Ord, 192. 12, St. Paul, 246.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:32.18. 2, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:54.34. 3, Emma Kennedy, Ainsworth, 21:00.82. 4, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 21:04.22. 5, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 21:12.71. 6, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 21:19.55. 7, Grace Cappel, McCook, 21:32.19. 8, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 21:51.18. 9, Anna Fitzgerald, Doniphan-Trumbull, 21:55.32. 10, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 21:58.46. 11, Avery Salomon, Gothenburg, 22:00.19. 12, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 22:01.74. 13, Priscila Madriz, Minden, 22:11.28. 14, Lindsey Rehtus, Minden, 22:16.15. 15, Tessa Barthel, Ainsworth, 22:18.00.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Gothenburg 10, Chase County 0
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg shut out Chase County 10-0 on Saturday.
Gothenburg travels to Lexington on Monday and Chase County hosts Gering on Tuesday.
Area scores
Adams Central 10, McCook 2
Cozad 11, Ord 0
Cozad 4, FCEMF 3
Hastings 9, McCook 1
Holdrege 6, McCook 2