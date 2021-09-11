 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Sept. 11
Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Kearney Invite

Grand Island Northwest def. Grand Island, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23

Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-19, 25-21

Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19

Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-14

Gretna def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-14

Gretna def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-9

Kearney def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-21

Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-23, 25-14

Kearney def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-20

North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-14, 25-9

Loomis 9/11 Tourney

Franklin def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-19

Loomis def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-11

Shelton def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-8

Silver Lake def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-18

Consolation

Bertrand def. Hampton, 25-18, 25-15

Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-15

Semifinal

Loomis def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-13

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-16, 25-14

Seventh Place

Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21

Fifth Place

Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18

Championship

Shelton def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-16

Bridgeport Tourney

Bridgeport def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-13

Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-23, 28-30, 25-20

Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 25-13

Mitchell def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-5

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-16

Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-17

Elm Creek Invite

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-15

Elm Creek def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-18

Hershey def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 25-22

Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-16, 27-25

Consolation

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Southern Valley, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20

Semifinal

Hershey def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-15

Third Place

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-14

Championship

Hershey def. Pleasanton

Garden County Tournament

Garden County def. Leyton, 25-16, 25-18

Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-21

South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-18

South Platte def. Garden County, 25-18, 26-24

South Platte def. Leyton

Hitchcock County Tournament

Pool A

Alma def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-9

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-23, 25-22

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-12

Pool B

Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-15

Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-10

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 28-26, 25-15

Seven Valleys Tournament

Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-18

Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady, 25-19, 25-22

South Loup def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18

Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21

Consolation

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-20

Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-23, 25-15

Semifinal

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 25-18

South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 23-25, 25-18, 25-8

Fifth Place

Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 28-26

Third Place

Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13

Championship

South Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20

North Bend Centra Tourney

Pool A

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-8, 25-10

Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Bend Central, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14

Pool B

Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22

Wayne def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-17

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20

Cozad Tourney

Gothenburg def. Centura

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-5

Semifinal

Ogallala def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 25-16

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Broken Bow Invite

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow boys and McCook girls won the Broken Bow invite at Broken Bow Country Club on Saturday.

Boys team results

1, Broken Bow, 29. 2, Gothenburg, 44. 3, McCook, 73. 4, St. Pat’s, 77 5, Minden, 81. 6, Ainsworth, 117. 7, St. Paul, 123. 8, Doniphan-Trumbull, 159. 9, Sandhills Valley, 172. 10, Ord, 217. 11, Arcadia-Loup City, 231. 12, Cozad, 264. 13, Brady, 346.

Boys Individual results

(Top 15)

1, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 17:01.26. 2, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:25.65. 3, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 17:34.90. 4, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 17:40.67. 5, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 17:46.66. 6, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 18:02.24. 7, Jesse Gallian, Broken Bow, 18:08.18. 8, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 18:13.37. 9, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 18:14.61. 10, Grant Cappel, McCook, 18:23.05. 11, Ty Greenland, Arcadia-Loup City, 18:28.30. 12, Brock Oeltjen, Broken Bow, 18:28.34. 13, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 18:35.72. 14, Konner Verbeck, MInden, 18:36.67. 15, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 18:37.89.

Girls team results

1, McCook, 27. 2, Minden, 54. 3, Ainsworth, 56. 4, Broken Bow, 71. 5, Doniphan-Trumbull, 85. 6, Gothenburg, 92. 7, Cozad, 109. 8, St. Pat’s, 124. 9, South Loup, 132. 10, Hi-Line, 162. 11, Ord, 192. 12, St. Paul, 246.

Girls individual results

(Top 15)

1, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 20:32.18. 2, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:54.34. 3, Emma Kennedy, Ainsworth, 21:00.82. 4, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 21:04.22. 5, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 21:12.71. 6, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 21:19.55. 7, Grace Cappel, McCook, 21:32.19. 8, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 21:51.18. 9, Anna Fitzgerald, Doniphan-Trumbull, 21:55.32. 10, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 21:58.46. 11, Avery Salomon, Gothenburg, 22:00.19. 12, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 22:01.74. 13, Priscila Madriz, Minden, 22:11.28. 14, Lindsey Rehtus, Minden, 22:16.15. 15, Tessa Barthel, Ainsworth, 22:18.00.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Gothenburg 10, Chase County 0

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg shut out Chase County 10-0 on Saturday.

Gothenburg travels to Lexington on Monday and Chase County hosts Gering on Tuesday.

Area scores

Adams Central 10, McCook 2

Cozad 11, Ord 0

Cozad 4, FCEMF 3

Hastings 9, McCook 1

Holdrege 6, McCook 2

Lexington 6, FCEMF 5

