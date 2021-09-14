Sports Shorts, Sept. 14

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Hastings Invite
HASTINGS — The North Platte girls are the Hastings Invite champions shooting a 351 at Lochland Country Club on Tuesday.
Team results
1, North Platte, 351. 2, Kearney, 356. 3, York, 384. 4, Adams Central, 390. 5, Hastings, 407. 6, Kearney Catholic, 423. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull, 510. 8, Central City, 539.
Individual results
1, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 71. 2, Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central, 79. 3, Hannah Lydiatt, Kearney, 83. 4, Anna Brant, Hastings, 85. 5, Sydney Peterson, Kearney, 85. 6, Piper Fernau, York, 88. 7, Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 90. 8, Emily Stoeger, Adams Central, 92. 9, Abbie Jones, North Platte, 93. 10, Addi Peterson, Kearney, 94. 11, Alex Mahalek, Kearney, 94. 12, Alyssa Alt, York, 95. 13, Hailey Matthews, North Platte, 97. 14, Leah Krings, Hastings, 97. 15, Regin Dunham, York, 99.
North Platte results
Karsen Morrison, 71. Abbie Jones, 93. Kaylee Carlson, 90. Hailey Matthews, 97. Emily Hansen, 106.
Gothenburg Invite
GOTHENBURG — Camryn Johnson won the individual title and Broken Bow won the team title at the Gothenburg Invite at Wildhorse Golf Club on Tuesday.
Team Results
1, Broken Bow, 371; 2, Northwest, 378; 3, Minden, 386; 4, Valentine, 392; 5, Lexington, 395; 6, Gothenburg, 434; 7, Cozad, 436; 8, Cambridge, 479; 9, Gothenburg JV, 526; 10, Southwest, 530; 11, McCook, 568.
Individual results
(top 15)
1, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 79; 2, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 79; 3, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 84; 4, Olivia Ottman, Northwest, 85; 5, Macy Jones, Cambridge, 86; 6, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 86; 7, Taylor Mazour, Northwest, 89; 8, Callie Whitten, Minden, 89; 9, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 89; 10, Kara Suchland, Minden, 90; 11, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 91; 12, Avery Hermesch, Northwest, 93; 13, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 95; 14, Kaetryn Brancroft, Valentine, 96; 15, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 98.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Gothenburg 3, St. Pat’s 0
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated St. Pat’s 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 on Tuesday.
Gothenburg hosts an invite on Friday and Saturday and St. Pat’s is at the MPCC Invite on Saturday.
Overton 3, Maxwell 0
MAXWELL — Overton swept Maxwell 25-10, 25-14, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Maxwell travels to Brady on Thursday.
Hershey 3, McCook 0
MCCOOK — Hershey topped McCook 25-11, 27-25, 25-20 on Tuesday.
McCook hosts a Invite on Saturday and Hershey travels to Kimball on Tuesday.
Southwest 3, Wa.-Pa. 1
WAUNETA — Southwest defeated Wauneta-Palisade 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Southwest travels to the McCook Invite on Saturday and Wauneta-Palisade travels to the Paxton Tourney on Tuesday.
MHC 3, HCC 0
TRENTON — Maywood-Hayes Center swept Hitchcock County 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Hitchcock County travels to Medicine Valley on Thursday and Maywood-Hayes Center host a Tourney on Monday.
Chase Co. 3, Sedgwick County, CO 2
SEDGWICK, CO — Chase County held off Sedgwick County 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 13-25, 15-10 on Tuesday.
Chase County travels to the McCook Invite on Saturday.
Cody-Kilgore Tri
Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs 25-21, 22-25, 25-22
Hay Springs def. Hyannis 25-19, 5-25, 25-23
Sutherland Tri
Sutherland defeated Wallace and Wallace defeated Mullen at a tri in Sutherland on Thursday.
Wallace’s Karlie Finley led the Wildcats in their victory over.
Kendyl Flaming and Karlie Finley led the Wildcats with five kills each in the 25-19, 25-20 victory over Mullen.
Denay Pelster led the team with six assists. Reagan Pelster added five. Morgan Lungrin had five digs.
Sutherland defeated Wallace 20-25, 28-26, 25-16. Flaming had 11 kills.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
North Platte-Kearney Dual
Kearney shut out North Platte in a dual meet on Tuesday.
No. 1 Singles
1, Asher Saulsbury, Kearney def. Layton Moss, North Platte, 8-0
2, Eli Borid, Kearney def. Beckett Allen, North Paltte, 8-0
3, Quinten Shaffer, Kearney def. Joe Stone, North Platte, 8-3
4, Sam Rademacher, Kearney def. Marcus Trotta, North Platte, 8-0
5, Andy Vu, Kearney def. Cy Wagner, 8-2
6, Jackson Bokenkamp, Kearney def. Broedy Roblee, North Platte, 8-1
No. 1 Doubles
1, Bokenkamp/Rademacher, Kearney def. Wagner/Stone North Platte, 8-0
2, Shaffer/Vu, Kearney def. Trotta/Hulquist, North Platte, 8-0
3, Bond/Saulsbury, Kearney def. Moss/Allen, North Platte, 8-0