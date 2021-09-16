Sports Shorts, Sept. 16

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
McCook Invite
MCCOOK — The North Platte girls won the championship and the boys finished second at the McCook Invite at Heritage Hills Country Club on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Sidney, 10. 2, North Platte, 46. 3, Holdrege, 55. 4, McCook, 70. 5, Ogallala, 100. 6, Hershey, 114. 7, Perkins County, 129. 8, Sandhills Valley, 135. 9, Chase County, 142. 10, Cambridge, 156. 11, Hitchcock County, 206.
(Top 15)
1, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 12:38.25. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 12:59.62. 3, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 13:02.05. 4, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 13:02.99. 5, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 13:18.36. 6, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 13:20.16. 7, Rian Teets, North Platte, 13:27.82. 8, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 13:34.77. 9, Josh Hegwood, McCook, 13:35.53. 10, Nikolas Schrock, Holdrege, 13:36.59. 11, Brady VanBoening, Holdrege, 13:37.11. 12, Justin Golus, Holdrege, 13:40.80. 13, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 13:40.88. 14, Noah Canas, Sidney, 13:43.52. 15, Gabe Jenny, North Platte, 13:44.93.
Girls team results
1, North Platte, 22. 2, Sidney, 40. 3, Ogallala, 53. 4, McCook, 56. 5, Cambridge, 79. 6, Chase County, 104. 7, Perkins County, 111. 8, Hitchcock County, 144.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 14:30.46. 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 14:33.02. 3, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 14:44.57. 4, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 14:56.02. 5, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 15:05.37. 6, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 15:44.35. 7, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 16:04.82. 8, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 16:05.98. 9, Jenju Peters, Sidney, 16:07.49. 10, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 16:26.81. 11, Nelia Rivas, North Platte, 16:35.38. 12, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 16:39.52. 13, Jada Hothan, North Platte, 16:40.21. 14, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 16:42.43. 15, Sophia Plugge, Ogallala, 6:51.23.
Arapahoe Invite
ARAPAHOE — The Wallace girls are champions and Paxton boys finished second at the Arapahoe Invite at Arapahoe Municipal Golf Course on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Wilcox-Hildreth, 13. 2, Paxton, 19. 3, Southwest, 27. 4, Alma-Southern Valley, 33. 5, Arapahoe, 46. 6, Brady, 49. 7, Medicine Valley, 59.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 19:10. 2, Isaiah Springer, Wilcox-Hildreth, 20:34. 3, Griffin Stemper, Alma-Southern Valley, 20:40. 4, Rylin Johns, Paxton, 21:07. 5, Micah Johnson, Wilcox-Hildreth, 21:19. 6, Grant Henery, Wilcox-Hildreth, 21:20. 7, Cole Barnett, Southwest, 21:25. 8, Elio Nila, Maxwell, 21:29. 9, Cinch Kiger, Overton, 21:37. 10, Campbell Schutz, Arapahoe, 21:38. 11, Dallas Beegle, Maxwell, 21:50. 12, Austin Thompson, Southwest, 22:07. 13, Jayden Tillmen, Brady, 22:08. 14, Carter VanPelt, Southwest, 22:44. 15, Jaxon Tischner, Alma-Southern Valley, 23:03.
Girls team results
1, Wallace, 6. 2, Alma-Southern Valley, 24. 3, Hi-Line, 36. 4, Brady, 42. 5, Southwest, 51. 6, Maywood-Hayes Center, 76.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 24:14. 2, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 24:34. 3, Tayley Becker, Alma-Southern Valley, 24:49. 4, Jocelyn Franzen, Brady, 25:18. 5, Ava McGown, Brady, 25:22. 6, Peyton Eby, Overton, 25:58. 7, Ryleigh Hanson, Wallace, 26:09. 8, Josie Smith, SEM, 26:28. 9, Whitney Dickau, Hi-Line, 26:57. 10, Riley Scott, Alma-Southern Valley, 27:13. 11, Violet Nelms, Overton, 27:33. 12, Ambie Custard, Southwest, 27:59. 13, Harper Fennel, Alma-Southern Valley, 28:01. 14, Liz Meyers, Alma-Southern Valley, 28:03. 15, Payton Muegerl, Hi-Line, 28:09.
Central City Invite
CENTRAL CITY — The Lexington boys ran away with the Central City Invite, placing four of the top five with Ian Salazar winning his first high school race. Susana Calmo had a season-best race and helped the Minutemaids to a second place team finish at the Central City Invite on Thursday, as the team finished 13th.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Hitchcock County 3, Medicine Val. 1
CURTIS — Hitchcock County defeated Medicine Valley 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley hosts Axtell on Friday and Hitchcock County travels to Atwood-Rawlins County (Kan.) on Tuesday.
Maxwell 3, Brady 0
BRADY — Maxwell swept Brady 26-24, 25-23, 25-17 on Thursday.
Maxwell travels to the NPCC tourney on Saturday and Brady hosts Overton on Tuesday.
Sandhills/Thedford 3, Twin Loup 0
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Twin Loup 25-18, 26-24, 25-21 on Thursday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to the Ansley/Litchfield Invite on Sept. 25.
Anselmo-Merna 3, Sandhills Val. 2
TRYON — Anselmo-Merna held off Sandhills Valley 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-11 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna host a triangular on Tuessday and Sandhills Valley host Pleasanton on Thursday.
Broken Bow 3, Lexington 0
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow swept Lexington 25-13, 25-22, 25-15 on Tuesday.
Broken Bow travels to the Seward Invite and Lexington travels to the Central City Invite on Saturday.
Scores
Loomis Tri
Loomis def. Hi-Line 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
Axetll def. Hi-Line 25-22, 25-18
Arthur County Tri
Arthur County def. Mullen 25-18, 25-10
Garden County def. Arthur County 25-20, 25-19
Garden County def. Mullen 25-18, 25-16
South Plate Tri
South Platte def. Paxton 25-24, 17-25, 25-22
Perkins County def. South Platte 25-23, 25-22
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Twin Loup 0
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford shut out Twin Loup 45-0, the game was called in the second half due to a power outage in Dunning.
FRESHMAN FOOTBALL
Cozad 14, North Platte 8
COZAD — Cozad defeated North Platte 14-8 on Thursday.
Brecken Torrez had a 15 yard touchdown run and a fumble recovery, Alonzo Torrez had a two point conversion and Brody Everts had a fumble recovery.