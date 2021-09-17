Sports Shorts, Sept. 17

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
South Platte 3, Hay Springs 0
HAY SPRINGS — South Platte swept Hay Springs 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 on Friday. South Platte travels to the Maywood-Hayes Center Tourney on Monday.
LPS Volleyball Classic
Pool A
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-6, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista def. Elkhorn, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Pool B
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-7
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-8
Elkhorn South def. North Platte, 25-12, 25-11
Pool C
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-14, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19
Norris def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-17
Norris def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-20, 25-14
Norris def. Omaha Marian, 25-19, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 25-21, 25-22
Gothenburg Harvest Festival
Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-20
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13
Gothenburg def. York, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-18, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
St. Paul def. York, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19
York def. Chadron, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21
Ogallala def. Aurora, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23
Minden def. Ogallala, 26-24, 21-25, 26-24
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Pat’s 29, GICC 0
GRAND ISLAND — St. Pat’s shut out GICC 29-0 on Friday.
St. Pat’s hosts Bridgeport on Friday.
Perkins County 89, Bayard 48
GRANT — Perkins County downed Bayard 89-48 on Friday.
Perkins County travels to Kimball on Friday.
Minden 62, Hershey 7
HERSHEY — Minden defeated Hershey 62-7 on Friday.
Hershey hosts Gordon-Rushville on Friday.
Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16
ARNOLD — Sandhills Valley downed South Loup 28-16 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Pleasanton on Thursday and South Loup travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Friday.
Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0
HAY SPRINGS — Hay Springs shut out South Platte 56-0 on Friday.
South Platte hosts Crawford on Friday.
DCS 42, HCC 38
TRENTON — Dundy County-Stratton edged Hitchcock County 42-38 on Friday.
Hitchcock County travels to Cambridge and Dundy County-Stratton hosts Maxwell on Friday.
Cozad 18, Adams Central 15
HASTINGS — Cozad edged Adams Central 18-15 on Friday.
For Cozad Nolan Wetovick had 195 yards passing, 77 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. Cord Chytka had one catch for 46 yards.
Cozad travels to Holdrege on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 64, Ainsworth 0
AINSWORTH — Anselmo-Merna shut out Ainsworth 64-0 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Amherst on Friday.
Med. Valley 50, Axtell 28
CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Axtell 50-28 on Friday.
Medicine Valley host Overton on Thursday.
Hi-Line 54, Maxwell 12
MAXWELL — Hi-Line topped Maxwell 54-12 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Bertrand and Maxwell travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Friday.
Mitchell 32, Chase County 20
IMPERIAL — Mitchell defeated Chase County 32-20 on Friday.
Chase County travels to Valentine on Friday.
Kearney Catholic 24, Ogallala 6
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic downed Ogallala 24-6 on Friday.
Ogallala hosts Gothenburg on Friday.
Ord 28, Broken Bow 6
BROKEN BOW — Ord defeated Broken Bow 28-6 on Friday.
Broken Bow travels to O’Neill on Friday.
Seward 24, McCook 17
MCCOOK — Seward topped McCook 24-17 on Friday.
McCook travels to Lexington on Friday.
Silver Lake 63, Southwest 20
ROSELAND — Silver Lake defeated Southwest 63-20 on Friday.
Southwest travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Friday.
St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 0
GOTHENBURG — St. Paul shut out Gothenburg 35-0 on Friday.
Gothenburg travels to Ogallala on Friday.
Wallace 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 6
WILCOX — Wallace downed Wilcox-Hildreth 49-6 on Friday.
Wallace hosts Paxton on Friday.
Wa.-Pa. 77, Banner County 0
HARRISBURG — Wauneta-Palisade shut out Banner County 77-0 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Southwest on Friday.
Arthur County 75, Paxton 27
PAXTON — Arthur County downed Paxton 75-27 on Friday.
Arthur County hosts Potter-Dix on Thursday and Paxton travels to Wallace on Friday.
Crete 56, Lexington 28
CRETE — Crete defeated Lexington 56-28 on Friday.
Lexington hosts McCook on Friday.
Mullen 32, Garden County 6
MULLEN — Mullen downed Garden County 32-6 on Friday.
Garden County hosts Bayard and Mullen travels to Hyannis on Friday.
Brady 53, MHC 26
BRADY — Brady defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 53-26 on Friday.
Brady travels to Axtell and Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Loomis on Friday.
Scores
Allen 48, Homer 34
Anselmo-Merna 64, Ainsworth 0
Ansley-Litchfield 44, Pleasanton 40
Aquinas 22, Crofton 14
Arapahoe 28, Cambridge 0
Arcadia-Loup City 41, Amherst 0
Archbishop Bergan 62, Omaha Concordia 6
Arthur County 75, Paxton 27
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wayne 11
Auburn 27, Douglas County West 6
Aurora 30, Omaha Gross Catholic 20
Beatrice 41, Elkhorn North 40
Bennington 42, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
Bertrand 36, Alma 24
Bishop Neumann 28, Tekamah-Herman 6
Blue Hill 54, Lawrence-Nelson 52
Boone Central 46, Central City 35
Boys Town 50, North Bend Central 21
Brady 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 26
Burwell 54, Ravenna 22
Centennial 10, Malcolm 7
Chadron 42, Gering 6
Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14
Columbus 47, Lincoln Northeast 33
Columbus Lakeview 49, Lincoln Christian 8
Columbus Scotus 28, Battle Creek 21
Cozad 18, Adams Central 15
Creighton 34, Boyd County 16
Crete 56, Lexington 28
Cross County 61, Nebraska Christian 7
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Hitchcock County 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 36, CWC 26
Elmwood-Murdock 64, East Butler 34
Emerson-Hubbard 50, Walthill 8
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 64, Tri County 8
Fairbury 28, Fillmore Central 7
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Mead 12
Fort Calhoun 45, Raymond Central 35
Franklin 48, Elba 0
Freeman 72, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36
Gibbon 28, Bridgeport 20
Gordon/Rushville 55, Bennett County, S.D. 6
Grand Island 17, Fremont 15
Gretna 30, Lincoln Pius X 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, forfeit
Hartington-Newcastle 34, Plainview 30
Hastings 30, Alliance 18
Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0
Heartland 60, Southern 0
Hi-Line 54, Maxwell 12
Holdrege 21, Sidney 12
Howells/Dodge 46, Wisner-Pilger 26
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 68, Shelby/Rising City 26
Johnson-Brock 38, Doniphan West, Kan. 20
Kearney Catholic 24, Ogallala 6
Kenesaw 68, Giltner 12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8
Lincoln East 56, Millard North 20
Lincoln Lutheran 14, Sutton 13
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Schuyler 0
Loomis 44, Overton 0
Lutheran High Northeast 44, Wakefield 40
McCool Junction 75, Santee 21
Medicine Valley 50, Axtell 28
Milford 28, Wahoo 27
Millard West 37, Kearney 14
Minden 62, Hershey 7
Mitchell 32, Chase County 20
Mullen 32, Garden County 6
Norfolk Catholic 20, Oakland-Craig 14
Norris 44, Omaha Roncalli 0
North Platte 47, Lincoln North Star 9
North Platte St. Patrick’s 29, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Omaha Benson 20, Omaha South 13
Omaha Burke 21, Omaha North 10
Omaha Central 40, Lincoln High 28
Omaha Westside 47, Papillion-LaVista South 19
Ord 28, Broken Bow 6
Papillion-LaVista 51, Norfolk 0
Parkview Christian 54, Pawnee City 36
Pender 70, Bloomfield 44
Perkins County 89, Bayard 48
Pierce 58, Arlington 13
Platteview 38, Nebraska City 22
Plattsmouth 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Riverside 53, Central Valley 18
Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16
Scottsbluff 56, Sterling, Colo. 0
Seward 24, McCook 17
Silver Lake 63, Southwest 20
South Sioux City 58, Omaha Bryan 17
Southern Valley 28, Elm Creek 14
Spalding Academy 62, Deshler 14
St. Edward 50, Meridian 24
St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 0
Stanton 22, Clarkson/Leigh 8
Superior 35, Syracuse 10
Sutherland def. Kimball, forfeit
Thayer Central 20, Johnson County Central 6
Wallace 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 6
Wauneta-Palisade 77, Banner County 0
Waverly 41, Grand Island Northwest 34
Weeping Water 58, Conestoga 0
West Holt 40, Summerland 26
West Point-Beemer 62, O’Neill 41
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 14
Winnebago 48, Todd County, S.D. 12
Wood River-Shelton Co-op 22, Doniphan-Trumbull 20
Wynot 64, Randolph 16
York 8, Ralston 7
Yutan 26, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 7
State track and field meet will be four days
For the second consecutive year, the high school state track and field meet will be held over four days at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
The NSAA board of directors approved the change by an 8-0 vote Thursday.
This year’s meet begins with Classes A and B on May 18. Those two classes will finish the following day, and Classes C and D compete May 20 to 21.