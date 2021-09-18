 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Sept. 18
Sports Shorts, Sept. 18

Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

LPS Classic Invite

Silver Bracket

Elkhorn def. North Platte 25-21, 25-15

Lincoln East def. Grand Island 25-10, 25-20

Marian def, North Star 22-25, 30-28. 25-21

Northeast def. Southeast 17-25. 25-22, 25-18

Consolation

Grand Island def. North Platte 25-19, 25-8

North Star def. Southeast 25-20, 25-22

Semifinal

Lincoln East def, Elkhorn 29-27, 25-16

Marian def. Northeast 25-14, 25-19

Fifth Place

North Star def. Grand Island 32-30, 18-25, 25-19

Third Place

Elkhorn def. Northeast 25-14, 25-18

Championship

Marian def, Lincoln East 25-23, 25-22

NPCC Tourney

Hi-Line def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-11

St. Pat’s def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-17

St. Pat’s def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-20

St. Pat’s def. Sutherland, 25-17, 25-20

Paxton def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Paxton, 25-10, 25-13

Sutherland def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20

Central City Tournament

Adams Central def. Central City, 25-5, 25-11

Holdrege def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-21

Lexington def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-15

Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-17

Consolation

Hastings def. Boone Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19

Wood River def. Central City, 25-20, 25-17

Semifinal

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-23

Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-21

Seventh Place

Boone Central def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13

Fifth Place

Hastings def. Wood River, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15

Third Place

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-20

Championship

Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-22

Gothenburg Harvest Festival

Team results

1, Kearney Catholic. 2, Gothenburg. 3, St. Paul. 4, York. 5, Minden. 6, Ogallala. 7, Aurora. 8, Chadron.

Scores

St. Paul def Aurora 25-18, 17-25, 25-12

Ogallala def Chadron 10-25, 26-24, 25-18

Minden def. Chadron 25-20, 26-24

Kearney Catholic def. York 25-21, 25-27, 27-25

Aurora def Chadron 22-25, 25-18, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def St. Paul 25-17, 24-26, 25-16

Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-20, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-22, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. York, 25-21, 25-27, 27-25

York def. Minden 25-12, 28-26, 25-21

St. Paul def. Ogallala 25-14, 25-19

York def. Ogallala 25-19, 32-30

Minden def. Gothenburg 25-23, 25-22

Bridgeport Tournament

Bayard def. Leyton, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-22, 25-23

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-16

Leyton def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25

Perkins County def. Bayard, 25-22, 26-24

Perkins County def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21

McCook Tournament

Alliance def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-7, 25-13

Cambridge def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-17

McCook def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-15

Southwest def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15

Consolation

Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-16

Gering def. Valentine, 22-25, 25-11, 25-23

Semifinal

Alliance def. Cambridge, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19

Southwest def. McCook, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20

Seventh Place

Valentine def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-13, 25-16

Fifth Place

Chase County def. Gering, 25-14, 25-18

Third Place

Cambridge def. McCook, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17

Championship

Alliance def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-16

Seward Tournament

Pool A

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-12

Seward def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-18

Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-12

Wahoo def. Omaha Mercy, 25-9, 25-19

Wahoo def. Seward, 25-19, 25-20

Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-16

Pool B

Broken Bow def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-14

Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-16

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-10, 25-13

Oakland-Craig def. Broken Bow, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 26-24

Seventh Place

Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 25-21, 30-28

Fifth Place

Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-17

Third Place

Oakland-Craig def. Seward, 25-21, 25-18

Championship

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-14

