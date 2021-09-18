Sports Shorts, Sept. 18

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
LPS Classic Invite
Silver Bracket
Elkhorn def. North Platte 25-21, 25-15
Lincoln East def. Grand Island 25-10, 25-20
Marian def, North Star 22-25, 30-28. 25-21
Northeast def. Southeast 17-25. 25-22, 25-18
Consolation
Grand Island def. North Platte 25-19, 25-8
North Star def. Southeast 25-20, 25-22
Semifinal
Lincoln East def, Elkhorn 29-27, 25-16
Marian def. Northeast 25-14, 25-19
Fifth Place
North Star def. Grand Island 32-30, 18-25, 25-19
Third Place
Elkhorn def. Northeast 25-14, 25-18
Championship
Marian def, Lincoln East 25-23, 25-22
NPCC Tourney
Hi-Line def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-11
St. Pat’s def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-17
St. Pat’s def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-20
St. Pat’s def. Sutherland, 25-17, 25-20
Paxton def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Paxton, 25-10, 25-13
Sutherland def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20
Central City Tournament
Adams Central def. Central City, 25-5, 25-11
Holdrege def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-21
Lexington def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-17
Consolation
Hastings def. Boone Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19
Wood River def. Central City, 25-20, 25-17
Semifinal
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-23
Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-21
Seventh Place
Boone Central def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13
Fifth Place
Hastings def. Wood River, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15
Third Place
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-20
Championship
Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-22
Gothenburg Harvest Festival
Team results
1, Kearney Catholic. 2, Gothenburg. 3, St. Paul. 4, York. 5, Minden. 6, Ogallala. 7, Aurora. 8, Chadron.
Scores
St. Paul def Aurora 25-18, 17-25, 25-12
Ogallala def Chadron 10-25, 26-24, 25-18
Minden def. Chadron 25-20, 26-24
Kearney Catholic def. York 25-21, 25-27, 27-25
Aurora def Chadron 22-25, 25-18, 25-21
Kearney Catholic def St. Paul 25-17, 24-26, 25-16
Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-20, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-22, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. York, 25-21, 25-27, 27-25
York def. Minden 25-12, 28-26, 25-21
St. Paul def. Ogallala 25-14, 25-19
York def. Ogallala 25-19, 32-30
Minden def. Gothenburg 25-23, 25-22
Bridgeport Tournament
Bayard def. Leyton, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-22, 25-23
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-16
Leyton def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25
Perkins County def. Bayard, 25-22, 26-24
Perkins County def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21
McCook Tournament
Alliance def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-7, 25-13
Cambridge def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-17
McCook def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-15
Southwest def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15
Consolation
Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-16
Gering def. Valentine, 22-25, 25-11, 25-23
Semifinal
Alliance def. Cambridge, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19
Southwest def. McCook, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20
Seventh Place
Valentine def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-13, 25-16
Fifth Place
Chase County def. Gering, 25-14, 25-18
Third Place
Cambridge def. McCook, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17
Championship
Alliance def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-16
Seward Tournament
Pool A
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-12
Seward def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-18
Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-12
Wahoo def. Omaha Mercy, 25-9, 25-19
Wahoo def. Seward, 25-19, 25-20
Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-16
Pool B
Broken Bow def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-14
Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-10, 25-13
Oakland-Craig def. Broken Bow, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 26-24
Seventh Place
Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 25-21, 30-28
Fifth Place
Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-17
Third Place
Oakland-Craig def. Seward, 25-21, 25-18
Championship
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-14