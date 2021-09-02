 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Sept. 2
Sports Shorts, Sept. 2

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

North Platte goes 1-1

SIDNEY — North Platte finished 1-1 at the Sidney Tri on Tuesday.

The Lady Dawgs defeated Sidney 16-25, 25-17, 25-23 and Ogallala downed the Lady Dawgs 25-15, 25-10.

North Platte travels to Gering and Ogallala hosts McCook on Tuesday.

Sutherland 3, Garden County 1

OSHKOSH — Sutherland defeated Garden County 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25 on Thursday.

Garden County travels to Bridgeport on Tuesday and Sutherland travels to Southern Valley on Thursday.

Kearney Catholic 3, Hershey 0

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic swept Hershey 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 on Thursday.

Hershey travels to the Lexington Invite on Saturday.

Hastings 3, McCook 0

MCCOOK — Hastings swept McCook 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 on Thursday.

McCook hosts a triangular on Tuesday.

Southern Val. 3, Cozad 0

COZAD — Southern Valley downed Cozad 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 on Tuesday.

Cozad hosts Hershey on Tuesday.

Broken Bow 3, Gothenburg 2

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow held on to defeat Gothenburg 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13.

Broken Bow travels to the Lexington Invite on Saturday and Gothenburg hosts South Loup on Thursday.

Scores

Wilcox-Hildreth Tri

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line 21-25, 25-21, 26-24

SEM def. Willcox-Hildreth 25-11, 25-15

SEM def. Hi-Line 25-18, 25-22

Maywood-Hayes Center Tri

Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center 25-12, 25-17

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, KS 25-12, 25-15

Southwest def. Rawlins County, KS 25-15, 25-23

Dundy County-Stratton Tri

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-16, 25-13

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe 25-23, 25-16

Twin Loup Tri

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield 26-24, 23-25, 25-20

Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup 19-25, 25-18, 25-18

