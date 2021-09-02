Sports Shorts, Sept. 2

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
North Platte goes 1-1
SIDNEY — North Platte finished 1-1 at the Sidney Tri on Tuesday.
The Lady Dawgs defeated Sidney 16-25, 25-17, 25-23 and Ogallala downed the Lady Dawgs 25-15, 25-10.
North Platte travels to Gering and Ogallala hosts McCook on Tuesday.
Sutherland 3, Garden County 1
OSHKOSH — Sutherland defeated Garden County 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25 on Thursday.
Garden County travels to Bridgeport on Tuesday and Sutherland travels to Southern Valley on Thursday.
Kearney Catholic 3, Hershey 0
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic swept Hershey 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 on Thursday.
Hershey travels to the Lexington Invite on Saturday.
Hastings 3, McCook 0
MCCOOK — Hastings swept McCook 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 on Thursday.
McCook hosts a triangular on Tuesday.
Southern Val. 3, Cozad 0
COZAD — Southern Valley downed Cozad 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Cozad hosts Hershey on Tuesday.
Broken Bow 3, Gothenburg 2
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow held on to defeat Gothenburg 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13.
Broken Bow travels to the Lexington Invite on Saturday and Gothenburg hosts South Loup on Thursday.
Scores
Wilcox-Hildreth Tri
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line 21-25, 25-21, 26-24
SEM def. Willcox-Hildreth 25-11, 25-15
SEM def. Hi-Line 25-18, 25-22
Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center 25-12, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, KS 25-12, 25-15
Southwest def. Rawlins County, KS 25-15, 25-23
Dundy County-Stratton Tri
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-16, 25-13
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe 25-23, 25-16
Twin Loup Tri
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield 26-24, 23-25, 25-20