Sports Shorts, Sept. 21

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Hershey 3, Kimball 0
KIMBALL — Hershey swept Kimball 25-20, 25-8, 25-15 on Tuesday.
Hershey hosts an invite on Saturday.
Alma 3, Med. Valley 0
ALMA — Alma defeated Medicine Valley 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 on Tuesday.
Medicine Valley travels to SEM on Tuesday.
Southwest 3, Arapahoe 0
BARTLEY — Southwest downed Arapahoe 25-7, 25-17, 25-12 on Tuesday.
Southwest travels to Sutherland Invite on Saturday.
Overton 3, Brady 0
BRADY — Overton defeated Brady 25-3, 25-14, 25-7 on Tuesday.
Brady travels to Axtell on Friday.
Atwood-Rawlins County, KS Tri
Hitchcock County def. Atwood-Rawlins County 25-22, 25-10
Hitchcock County def. Wallace County 25-23, 25-8
Paxton Invitational
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-11
Wauneta-Palisade def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-20
Third Place
Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-13
Championship
Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton 25-16, 20-25, 25-19
Hastings Tri
Gothenburg def. Hastings 25-21, 25-14
Gothenburg def. Crete 25-7, 25-18
Anselmo-Merna Tri
Anselmo-Merna def. South Loup 25-17, 25-19
Anselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek 25-22, 21-25, 25-20
South Loup def. Elm Creek 22-25, 25-16, 25-14
Garden Co. Tri
Garden County def. Bayard 26-24, 25-18
Garden County def. Leyton 25-15, 25-16
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
North Platte 13, McCook 1
McCOOK — North Platte defeated McCook in five innings 13-1 on Tuesday.
North Platte and McCook meet Scottsbluff and Chadron at McCook on Thursday.
Hastings 11, Lexington 1
LEXINGTON — Hastings topped Lexington 11-1 on Tuesday.
Lexington hosts Kearney Catholic on Thursday.
Cozad 10, Chase County 0
COZAD — Cozad shutout Chase County 10-0 on Tuesday.
Chase County and Cozad travel to Ogallala on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Grand Island Invite
GRAND ISLAND — North Platte girls and boys ran at the Grand Island Invite at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course on Tuesday.
Girls team results
1, North Platte, 17. 2, Grand Island, 55. 3, Columbus, 55. 4, Lexington, 103.
Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 19:17.72. 2, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 19:34.34. 3, Evelyn Blaesi, North Platte, 20:28.67. 4, Lauren Brown, Grand Island, 20:46.25. 5, Nelia Rivas, North Platte, 20:46.28. 6, Jada Hothan, North Platte, 21:23.50. 7, Liberty Larsen, Columbus, 21:31.89. 8, Hailey Kropatsch, Columbus, 21:37.64. 9, Hannah Kropatsch, Columbus, 21:39.40. 10, Annika Staab, Grand Island, 21:41.91. 11, Maggie Luebbe, Columbus, 21:54.58. 12, Teagan Cheetsos, Grand Island, 21:59.15. 13, Yarely Simental, Lexington, 22:19.66. 14, Jasmine Morales, Grand Island, 22:19.93. 15, Sandra Gutierrez, Grand Island, 22:23.77.
Boys team results
1, Grand Island, 38, 2, North Platte, 43. 3, Columbus, 50. 4, Lexington, 101.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:00.74. 2, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:06.66. 3, Noah Lawrence, Columbus, 17:02.28. 4, Gabriel Wilson, Grand Island, 17:05.58. 5, Rain Teets, North Platte, 17:17.27. 6, Mason Tompkins, Grand Island, 17:17.92. 7, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 17:20.11. 8, Alex Ienn, Columbuss, 17:27.25. 9, Brandon Urkoski, Columbus, 17:30.28. 10, Alexes Rodriguez, Lexington, 17:52.05. 11, Heath Dahlke, Columbus, 17:55.28. 12, Gabe Jenny, North Platte, 17:56.45. 13, Brady Hartford, Grand Island, 18:00.07. 14, Ashon Willey, Grand Island, 18:03.45. 15, Christian Mount, Grand Island, 18:04.87.
North Platte/McCook Dual
McCook shut out North Platte 12-0 on Tuesday.
Singles
Isaac Hinze, MC def. Joe Stone, NP 8-0
Lincoln Michaelis, MC def. Allen Beckett, NP 8-3
Nathaniel Miller, MC def. Marcus Trotta, NP 8-3
Evan Humphrey, MC def. Cy Wagner, NP 8-1
Joel Miller, MC def. Elliott Longmore, NP 8-0
Jordan Karp, MC def. Broedy Roblee, NP 8-0
Payton Dellevoet, MC def. Gabe Hulquist, NP 8-2
Jonny Frank, MC def. Parker Ginn 8-0
Doubles
Miller/Humphrey, MC def. Wagner/Stone, NP 8-0
Dellevoet/Frank, MC def. Trotta/Hulquist, NP 8-4
Hinze/Michaelis, MC def. Roblee/Allen, NP 8-0
Miller/Karp, MC def. Ginn/Longmore, 8-0
BOWLING
League Scores
Wild Bills host weekly leagues.
League Bowling Scores
Aug. 25
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 2 Teams — S.O.S./Big Red 3
Top 4 Games — Teresa Creasman 168, Molly Whitman 167, Deb Simpson 164, Meg Kirkland/Marsha Reece 146
Top 4 Series — Deb Simpson 433, Molly Whitman 416, Anne Hoatson 389, Teresa Creasman 387
Aug. 26
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — That’s How We Roll 2.5, Bowling Babes/Pin Tippers
Top 4 Games — Susan Collins 173, Velma Smith 152, Bea Gaites 149, Lois Snyder 147
Top 4 Series — Bea Gaites 432, Linda Dubry 425, Susan Collins 411, Kathy Nutter 391
Aug. 31
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED
Top 3 Teams — Pin Tippers 3, Hookers/Split Happens/Oops IDIA/Rear Enders/Donohue Express/The Boneyard 2
Top 4 Games — (Women) Casey Kates 210, Michelle Lopez 187, Jackie Donohue 161, Tina Matthews 150. (Men) Josh Budke 229, Adam Jording 207, Bryan Solko 188, Blake Barnum 187
Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 536, Casey Kates 495, Jackie Donohue 431, Tina Matthews 402. (Men) Josh Budke 562, Adam Jording 512, Rich Holmquist 507, Bryan Solko 490
Sept. 1
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — S.O.S./Big Red 5, Fitzpatrick Ent. 4
Top 4 Games — Molly Whitman 189, Marsha Reece 173, Bekki Lieske 168, Deb Simpson 158
Top 4 Series — Molly Whitman 466, Marsha Reece 458, Bekki Lieske 433, Deb Simpson 418
Sept. 2
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 5.5, That’s How We Roll 4.5, Bowling Babes 4
Top 4 Games — Linda Dubry 184, Karen Phillips 168, Lou Rochford 146, Bea Gaites 145
Top 4 Series — Linda Dubry 479, Karen Phillips 423, Susan Collins 409, Bea Gaites 395
Sept. 7
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED
Top 3 Teams — Pin Tippers 7, Donohue Express 6, Hookers 5
Top 4 Games — (Women) Michelle Lopez 205, Casey Kates 177, Jackie Donohue 155, Amy Hawks 153. (Men) Gary Lopez 237, J. T. Beck 213, Rory Little 206, William Nelson 201
Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 564, Casey Kates 432, Jackie Donohue 431, Amy Hawks 404. (Men) Gary Lopez 580, William Nelson 579, Brian Kissinger 554, J. T. Beck 512
Sept. 8
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — Fitzpatrick Ent. 7, Gutter Sweepers 6, Big Red/S.O.S. 5
Top 4 Games — Anne Hoatson 158, Shannon Burk 152, Teresa Creasman 143, Shree Saye/Deb Simpson 141
Top 4 Series — Anne Hoatson 448, Shree Saye 398, Deb Simpson 396, Shannon Burk 390
Sept. 9
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 9.5, That’s How We Roll 6.5, Pin Tippers/Bowling Babes 4
Top 4 Games — Kathy Nutter 165, Liz Johnsen 164, Velma Smith/Lois Snyder 162, Karen Phillips 159
Top 4 Series — Kathy Nutter 443, Velma Smith 432, Liz Johnsen 425, Bea Gaites 404