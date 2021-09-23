Sports Shorts, Sept. 23

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Holdrege Invite
HOLDREGE — Broken Bow won the Holdrege Invite at Holdrege Country Club on Thursday.
Team results
1, Broken Bow, 353. 2, Northwest, 382. 3, Minden, 398. 4, Lexington, 402. 5, Kearney JV, 453. 6, Aurora, 467. 7, Hastings, 483. 8, Cambridge, 485. 9, Holdrege, 546. 10, Southwest, 546. 11, McCook, 590. 12, Dundy County-Stratton, 671. 13, Holdrege JV, 800.
Individual results
1, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 79. 2, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 86. 3, Avery Hermesch, NOrthwest, 87. 4, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 89. 5, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 93. 6, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 93. 7, Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow, 95. 8, Olivia Ottman, Northwest, 95. 9, Leah Livingston, Minden, 96. 10, Callie Whitten, Minden, 97. 11, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 98. 12, Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 99. 13, Kaylee Smith, Minden
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Hastings 3, North Platte 1
HASTINGS — Hastings defeated North Platte 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16 on Thursday.
North Platte hosts Aurora on Thursday.
Pleasanton 3, Sandhills Val. 0
TRYON — Pleasanton swept Sandhills Valley 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley travels to the Brady Tourney on Saturday.
Garden Co. 3, Morrill 0
MORRILL — Garden County downed Morrill 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Garden County hosts Hyannis on Oct. 1.
Hemingford 3, Hyannis 2
HYANNIS — Hemingford held off Hyannis 25-11, 14-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-13 on Tuesday.
Hyannis hosts Mullen on Friday.
Ogallala 3, Alliance 0
ALLIANCE — Ogallala swept Alliance 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 on Thursday.
Ogallala travels to Gering on Tuesday.
Gothenburg 3, Minden 0
MINDEN — Gothenburg topped Minden 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to the Hershey Invite on Saturday.
Minatare Tri
South Platte def. Minatare 25-14, 19-25, 25-13
Bayard def. South Platte 25-12, 25-12
Centura Tri
Broken Bow def. Centura 25-17, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Gibbon 25-8, 25-10
Amherst Tri
Amherst def. Hi-Line 25-9, 25-16
Overton def. Hi-Line 25-17, 20-25, 25-9
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Med. Valley 44, Overton 14
CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Overton 44-14 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley travels to Brady on Friday.
Pleasanton 38, Sandhills Val. 32
TRYON — Pleasanton held off Sandhills Valley 38-32 on Thursday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Twin Loup on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
McCook Double Duals
Cozad def. Chase County 15-0
Cozad def. Gering 9-8
Gering def. Gothenburg 7-5
Gothenburg def. Chase County 10-0
North Platte def. Chadron 15-5
North Platte def. Scottsbluff 9-0
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
McCook 6, Lexington 3
Singles
1, Nathaniel Miller def G. Strauss 9-7
2, Lincoln Michaelis def M. Bailey 8-4
3, Evan Humphrey def E. Mins 8-0
4, Joel Miller def A. Lopez 8-4
5, D.Truax def. Jadon Karp 8-4
6, C. Swartz def. Payton Dellevoet 8-2
Doubles
1, E. Humphrey/J. Miller def. Mins/Lopez 8-3
2, Truax/Swartz def. Dellevoet/Frank 8-3
3. Michaelis/Miller def. Strauss/Bailey 9-7