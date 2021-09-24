 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Sept. 24
0 comments

Sports Shorts, Sept. 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports Shorts

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Overland Invite

OVERLAND, Kan. — North Platte Community College had a rough day in Overland on Friday, dropping a pair.

Kansas City Kansas Community College topped the Knights 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-11 in the opening match of the day.

Kim Krise led the Knights with 17 kills. Morgan Ramsey had 16 kills and Avery Johnson added nine. Allie Schneider contributed 38 assists.

Johnson County Community College swept the Knights 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 in the second match.

Krise had 10 kills against Johnson County, while Ramsey had eight and Payton Hoatson had five. Humphrey garnered 23 assists.

The Knights host Southeast on Wednesday.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Maywood-Hayes Center Invite

HAYES CENTER — The Southwest boys and Wallace girls won the Maywood-Hayes Center Invite on Thursday.

Boys team results

1, Southwest, 13. 2, Arapahoe, 29. 3, Cambridge, 30. 4, Medicine Valley, 32. 5, Brady, 33. 6, Dundy County-Stratton, 40.

Boys individual results

1, Dash Richards, South Platte, 20:05.31. 2, Garrett Stamm, DCS, 20:05.75. 3, Cole Barnett, Southwest, 20:21.43. 4, Campbell Schutz, Arapahoe, 20:24.21. 5, Carter VanPelt, Southwest, 20:25.43. 6, Wyatt Jackson, Cambridge, 20:58.93. 7, Joe Brown, Medicine Valley, 21:01.93. 8, Austin Thompson, Southwest, 21:03.21. 9, Jayden Tillman, Brady, 21:06.28. 10, Josiah Nicklas, Medicine Valley, 21:11.66. 11, Jacob Moore, Arapahoe, 21:36.84. 12, Aidan Mullen, Brady, 21:39.02. 13, Matthew Morgan, Cambridge, 21:47.93. 14, Aidan Gunderson, Cambridge, 22:18.24. 15, Levi Jurjens, Brady, 22:38.72.

Girls team results

1, Wallace, 8. 2, Cambridge, 14. 3, Hi-Line, 27. 4, Southwest, 43. 5, Dundy County-Stratton, 61.

Girls individual results

1, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 22:30.96. 2, Ava McGown, Brady, 22:34.78. 3, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 22:53.72. 4, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 22:55.02. 5, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 23:07.96. 6, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 23:39.56. 7, Ryleigh Hanson, Wallace, 24:36.28. 8, Whitney Dickau, Hi-LIne, 24:57.50. 9, Megan tenBensel, Cambridge, 24:59.34. 10, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 25:29.93. 11, Payton Muegerl, Hi-Line, 25:47.68. 12, Dajana Garrison, Wallace, 25:48.21. 13, Ambie Custard, Southwest, 26:27.52. 14, Dallas Weitzel, Hi-Line, 26:53.43. 15, Hannah Whitson, Arapahoe, 26:59.40.

Ogallala Invite

OGALLALA — The Broken Bow boys and Sidney girls won the Ogallala Invite at Crandall Creek Country Club on Thursday.

Boys team results

1, Broken Bow, 24. 2, Sidney, 27. 3, St Pat’s, 80. 4, Gothenburg, 86. 5, Holdrege, 91. 6, McCook, 125. 7, Chadron, 138. 8, Ogallala, 139. 9, Perkins County, 158. 10, Hershey, 161. 11, Sutherland, 183. 12, Chase County, 189. 13, Sandhills Valley, 194. 14, Alliance, 271.

Boys individual results

1, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 16:54. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 16:55. 3, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 16:56. 4, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 16:57. 5, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 17:24. 6, Jesse Gallian, Broken Bow, 17:32. 7, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:34. 8, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 17:37. 9, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 17:44. 10, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 17:50. 11, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 17:52. 12, Treyton Hurlburt, Broken Bow, 17:54. 13, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 17:57. 14, Trevin Moreno, Chase County, 18:00. 15, Nikolas Schrock, Holdrege, 18:01.

Girls team results

1, Sidney, 48. 2, Chadron, 50. 3, McCook, 52. 4, Ogallala, 63. 5, Broken Bow, 84. 6, St Pat’s, 96. 7, Gothenburg, 122. 8, Cozad, 126. 9, Mitchell, 128. 10, Chase County, 137. 11, Sutherland, 164.

Girls individual results

1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:14. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 19:58. 3, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 19:59. 4, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:31. 5, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 20:35. 6, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:36. 7, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 20:56. 8, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 21:07. 9, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 21:17. 10, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 21:20. 11, Jenju Peters, Sidney, 21:23. 12, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 21:27. 13, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 21:35. 14, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 21:38. 15, Emma Witte, Chadron, 21:50.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Paxton 3, Wallace 1

WALLACE — Paxton defeated Wallace 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 on Friday.

Paxton hosts a triangular and Wallace hosts a triangular on Tuesday.

South Platte Tri

South Platte def. Crawford 25-16, 21-25, 25-11

South Platte def. Banner County 25-4, 25-8

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Gordon-Rushville 41, Hershey 7

HERSHEY — Gordon-Rushville defeated Hershey 41-7 on Friday.

Hershey travels to Valentine on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna 52, Amherst 7

AMHERST — Anselmo-Merna defeated Amherst 52-7 on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna hosts Ravenna on Thursday.

Axtell 54, Brady 50

AXTELL — Axtell edged Brady 54-50 on Friday.

Brady hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.

Broken Bow 32, O’Neill 14

O’NEILL — Broken Bow topped O’Neill 32-14 on Friday.

Broken Bow hosts Kearney Catholic on Thursday.

Chase County 8, Valentine 6

VALENTINE — Chase County held off Valentine 8-6 on Friday.

Chase County hosts St. Pat’s on Friday.

Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38

BERTRAND — Bertrand defeated Hi-Line 55-38 on Friday.

Hi-Line hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Friday.

Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 13

HAYES CENTER — Loomis downed Maywood-Hayes Center 56-13 on Friday.

Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Overton on Friday.

Lexington 8, McCook 5

LEXINGTON — Lexington edged McCook 8-5 on Friday.

Lexington travels to Gering and McCook travels to Aurora on Friday.

Wallace 40, Paxton 0

WALLACE — Wallace defeated Paxton 40-0 on Friday.

Paxton travels to Wauneta-Palisade and Wallace travels to SEM on Friday.

Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50

ARTHUR — Potter-Dix downed Arthur County 68-50 on Friday.

Arthur County travels to Banner County on Thursday.

Sandhills/Thedford 61, South Loup 16

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated South Loup 61-16 on Friday.

Sandhills/Thedford travels to Ansley-Litchfield and South Loup travels to Pleasanton on Friday.

Creek Valley 68, Banner County 13

CHAPPELL — Creek Valley downed Banner County 68-13 on Friday.

Creek Valley travels to Arthur County on Oct. 8.

Cozad 21, Holdrege 14

HOLDREGE — Cozad defeated Holdrege 21-14 on Friday.

Cozad host Ogallala on Friday.

Ogallala 26, Gothenburg 5

OGALLALA — Ogallala downed Gothburg 26-5 on Friday.

Ogallala travels to Cozad on Friday.

DCS 54, Maxwell 28

BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Maxwell 54-28 on Friday.

Dundy County-Stratton travels to Hi-Line and Maxwell host Cambridge on Friday.

Hitchcock County 30, Cambridge 6

CAMBRIDGE — Hitchcock County downed Cambridge 30-6 on Friday.

Hitchcock County travels to Leyton on Friday.

Scores

Anselmo-Merna 52, Amherst 7

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, forfeit

Arapahoe 49, Elm Creek 28

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Raymond Central 7

Aurora 48, York 7

Beatrice 35, Norris 21

Bellevue West 49, Kearney 13

Bennington 28, Blair 0

Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38

Bishop Neumann 24, Wilber-Clatonia 14

Boone Central 35, Pierce 33

Broken Bow 32, O’Neill 14

Chadron 44, Mitchell 8

Cody-Kilgore 86, Sioux County 8

Columbus Lakeview 61, Central City 26

Columbus Scotus 13, West Point-Beemer 6

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Maxwell 6

Elgin Public/Pope John 26, Central Valley 6

Elkhorn 34, Ralston 6

Elkhorn South 45, Papillion-LaVista 14

Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28, Thayer Central 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 36, Johnson-Brock 20

Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 6

Gering 30, Alliance 7

Giltner 59, Nebraska Lutheran 20

Gordon/Rushville 41, Hershey 7

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gibbon, forfeit

Gretna 77, Bellevue East 0

Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutton 14

Hay Springs 59, Minatare 0

Hitchcock County 30, Cambridge 6

Homer 92, Walthill 18

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30

Kearney Catholic 39, Minden 8

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Hartington-Newcastle 13

Lexington 8, McCook 5

Lincoln Pius X 36, Lincoln North Star 14

Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, forfeit

Malcolm 28, Louisville 14

Milford 56, Nebraska City 28

Norfolk Catholic 38, Ponca 0

North Platte 37, Lincoln Northeast 14

Omaha Nation 52, Takini, S.D. 0

Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Omaha Skutt Catholic 32, Elkhorn North 21

Omaha Westside 41, Grand Island 9

Papillion-LaVista South 30, Lincoln Southwest 11

Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, forfeit

Perkins County def. Kimball, forfeit

Plattsmouth 55, Crete 0

Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50

Sandhills/Thedford 61, South Loup 16

Scottsbluff 43, Grand Island Northwest 36

Seward 30, Hastings 7

St. Edward 69, Santee 53

St. Paul 37, Fillmore Central 13

Stuart def. Elba, forfeit

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Silver Lake 22

Sutherland def. Hemingford, forfeit

Wakefield 82, Plainview 62

Waverly 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7

Wayne 21, Battle Creek 14

Winnebago 42, Red Cloud, S.D. 14

Wynot 34, Wausa 22

Yutan 30, Lincoln Lutheran 13

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News