Sports Shorts, Sept. 24

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Overland Invite
OVERLAND, Kan. — North Platte Community College had a rough day in Overland on Friday, dropping a pair.
Kansas City Kansas Community College topped the Knights 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-11 in the opening match of the day.
Kim Krise led the Knights with 17 kills. Morgan Ramsey had 16 kills and Avery Johnson added nine. Allie Schneider contributed 38 assists.
Johnson County Community College swept the Knights 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 in the second match.
Krise had 10 kills against Johnson County, while Ramsey had eight and Payton Hoatson had five. Humphrey garnered 23 assists.
The Knights host Southeast on Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Maywood-Hayes Center Invite
HAYES CENTER — The Southwest boys and Wallace girls won the Maywood-Hayes Center Invite on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Southwest, 13. 2, Arapahoe, 29. 3, Cambridge, 30. 4, Medicine Valley, 32. 5, Brady, 33. 6, Dundy County-Stratton, 40.
Boys individual results
1, Dash Richards, South Platte, 20:05.31. 2, Garrett Stamm, DCS, 20:05.75. 3, Cole Barnett, Southwest, 20:21.43. 4, Campbell Schutz, Arapahoe, 20:24.21. 5, Carter VanPelt, Southwest, 20:25.43. 6, Wyatt Jackson, Cambridge, 20:58.93. 7, Joe Brown, Medicine Valley, 21:01.93. 8, Austin Thompson, Southwest, 21:03.21. 9, Jayden Tillman, Brady, 21:06.28. 10, Josiah Nicklas, Medicine Valley, 21:11.66. 11, Jacob Moore, Arapahoe, 21:36.84. 12, Aidan Mullen, Brady, 21:39.02. 13, Matthew Morgan, Cambridge, 21:47.93. 14, Aidan Gunderson, Cambridge, 22:18.24. 15, Levi Jurjens, Brady, 22:38.72.
Girls team results
1, Wallace, 8. 2, Cambridge, 14. 3, Hi-Line, 27. 4, Southwest, 43. 5, Dundy County-Stratton, 61.
Girls individual results
1, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 22:30.96. 2, Ava McGown, Brady, 22:34.78. 3, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 22:53.72. 4, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 22:55.02. 5, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 23:07.96. 6, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 23:39.56. 7, Ryleigh Hanson, Wallace, 24:36.28. 8, Whitney Dickau, Hi-LIne, 24:57.50. 9, Megan tenBensel, Cambridge, 24:59.34. 10, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 25:29.93. 11, Payton Muegerl, Hi-Line, 25:47.68. 12, Dajana Garrison, Wallace, 25:48.21. 13, Ambie Custard, Southwest, 26:27.52. 14, Dallas Weitzel, Hi-Line, 26:53.43. 15, Hannah Whitson, Arapahoe, 26:59.40.
Ogallala Invite
OGALLALA — The Broken Bow boys and Sidney girls won the Ogallala Invite at Crandall Creek Country Club on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Broken Bow, 24. 2, Sidney, 27. 3, St Pat’s, 80. 4, Gothenburg, 86. 5, Holdrege, 91. 6, McCook, 125. 7, Chadron, 138. 8, Ogallala, 139. 9, Perkins County, 158. 10, Hershey, 161. 11, Sutherland, 183. 12, Chase County, 189. 13, Sandhills Valley, 194. 14, Alliance, 271.
Boys individual results
1, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 16:54. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 16:55. 3, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 16:56. 4, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 16:57. 5, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 17:24. 6, Jesse Gallian, Broken Bow, 17:32. 7, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:34. 8, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 17:37. 9, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 17:44. 10, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 17:50. 11, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 17:52. 12, Treyton Hurlburt, Broken Bow, 17:54. 13, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 17:57. 14, Trevin Moreno, Chase County, 18:00. 15, Nikolas Schrock, Holdrege, 18:01.
Girls team results
1, Sidney, 48. 2, Chadron, 50. 3, McCook, 52. 4, Ogallala, 63. 5, Broken Bow, 84. 6, St Pat’s, 96. 7, Gothenburg, 122. 8, Cozad, 126. 9, Mitchell, 128. 10, Chase County, 137. 11, Sutherland, 164.
Girls individual results
1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:14. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 19:58. 3, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 19:59. 4, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:31. 5, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 20:35. 6, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:36. 7, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 20:56. 8, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 21:07. 9, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 21:17. 10, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 21:20. 11, Jenju Peters, Sidney, 21:23. 12, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 21:27. 13, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 21:35. 14, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 21:38. 15, Emma Witte, Chadron, 21:50.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Paxton 3, Wallace 1
WALLACE — Paxton defeated Wallace 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 on Friday.
Paxton hosts a triangular and Wallace hosts a triangular on Tuesday.
South Platte Tri
South Platte def. Crawford 25-16, 21-25, 25-11
South Platte def. Banner County 25-4, 25-8
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Gordon-Rushville 41, Hershey 7
HERSHEY — Gordon-Rushville defeated Hershey 41-7 on Friday.
Hershey travels to Valentine on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 52, Amherst 7
AMHERST — Anselmo-Merna defeated Amherst 52-7 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Ravenna on Thursday.
Axtell 54, Brady 50
AXTELL — Axtell edged Brady 54-50 on Friday.
Brady hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.
Broken Bow 32, O’Neill 14
O’NEILL — Broken Bow topped O’Neill 32-14 on Friday.
Broken Bow hosts Kearney Catholic on Thursday.
Chase County 8, Valentine 6
VALENTINE — Chase County held off Valentine 8-6 on Friday.
Chase County hosts St. Pat’s on Friday.
Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38
BERTRAND — Bertrand defeated Hi-Line 55-38 on Friday.
Hi-Line hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Friday.
Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 13
HAYES CENTER — Loomis downed Maywood-Hayes Center 56-13 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Overton on Friday.
Lexington 8, McCook 5
LEXINGTON — Lexington edged McCook 8-5 on Friday.
Lexington travels to Gering and McCook travels to Aurora on Friday.
Wallace 40, Paxton 0
WALLACE — Wallace defeated Paxton 40-0 on Friday.
Paxton travels to Wauneta-Palisade and Wallace travels to SEM on Friday.
Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50
ARTHUR — Potter-Dix downed Arthur County 68-50 on Friday.
Arthur County travels to Banner County on Thursday.
Sandhills/Thedford 61, South Loup 16
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated South Loup 61-16 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Ansley-Litchfield and South Loup travels to Pleasanton on Friday.
Creek Valley 68, Banner County 13
CHAPPELL — Creek Valley downed Banner County 68-13 on Friday.
Creek Valley travels to Arthur County on Oct. 8.
Cozad 21, Holdrege 14
HOLDREGE — Cozad defeated Holdrege 21-14 on Friday.
Cozad host Ogallala on Friday.
Ogallala 26, Gothenburg 5
OGALLALA — Ogallala downed Gothburg 26-5 on Friday.
Ogallala travels to Cozad on Friday.
DCS 54, Maxwell 28
BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Maxwell 54-28 on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton travels to Hi-Line and Maxwell host Cambridge on Friday.
Hitchcock County 30, Cambridge 6
CAMBRIDGE — Hitchcock County downed Cambridge 30-6 on Friday.
Hitchcock County travels to Leyton on Friday.
Scores
Anselmo-Merna 52, Amherst 7
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, forfeit
Arapahoe 49, Elm Creek 28
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Raymond Central 7
Aurora 48, York 7
Beatrice 35, Norris 21
Bellevue West 49, Kearney 13
Bennington 28, Blair 0
Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38
Bishop Neumann 24, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Boone Central 35, Pierce 33
Broken Bow 32, O’Neill 14
Chadron 44, Mitchell 8
Cody-Kilgore 86, Sioux County 8
Columbus Lakeview 61, Central City 26
Columbus Scotus 13, West Point-Beemer 6
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Maxwell 6
Elgin Public/Pope John 26, Central Valley 6
Elkhorn 34, Ralston 6
Elkhorn South 45, Papillion-LaVista 14
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28, Thayer Central 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 36, Johnson-Brock 20
Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 6
Gering 30, Alliance 7
Giltner 59, Nebraska Lutheran 20
Gordon/Rushville 41, Hershey 7
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gibbon, forfeit
Gretna 77, Bellevue East 0
Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutton 14
Hay Springs 59, Minatare 0
Hitchcock County 30, Cambridge 6
Homer 92, Walthill 18
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30
Kearney Catholic 39, Minden 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Hartington-Newcastle 13
Lexington 8, McCook 5
Lincoln Pius X 36, Lincoln North Star 14
Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, forfeit
Malcolm 28, Louisville 14
Milford 56, Nebraska City 28
Norfolk Catholic 38, Ponca 0
North Platte 37, Lincoln Northeast 14
Omaha Nation 52, Takini, S.D. 0
Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Omaha Skutt Catholic 32, Elkhorn North 21
Omaha Westside 41, Grand Island 9
Papillion-LaVista South 30, Lincoln Southwest 11
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, forfeit
Perkins County def. Kimball, forfeit
Plattsmouth 55, Crete 0
Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50
Sandhills/Thedford 61, South Loup 16
Scottsbluff 43, Grand Island Northwest 36
Seward 30, Hastings 7
St. Edward 69, Santee 53
St. Paul 37, Fillmore Central 13
Stuart def. Elba, forfeit
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Silver Lake 22
Sutherland def. Hemingford, forfeit
Wakefield 82, Plainview 62
Waverly 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Wayne 21, Battle Creek 14
Winnebago 42, Red Cloud, S.D. 14
Wynot 34, Wausa 22
Yutan 30, Lincoln Lutheran 13