Sports Shorts, Sept. 25
Sports Shorts, Sept. 25

Sports Shorts

HIGH SCHOOL Volleyball

Brady Tournament

BRADY — Jaide Chandler led the day for Anselmo-Merna with 33 kills. Grace Cantrell had 9 aces.

Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-14, 25-18

Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-16

Anselmo-Merna def. Wauneta-Palisade, 23-25, 27-25, 30-28

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 2-0,

Sandhills Valley def. Brady, 25-12, 25-17

Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell, 25-10, 19-25, 25-20

Sandhills Valley def. Twin Loup, 2-0

Hershey Invite

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-14, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-12, 25-18

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Hershey def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-21

Adams Central Tourney

First round

Adams Central def. Centura, 25-15, 25-23

Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-16

Malcolm def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-6, 25-20

Superior def. Gering, 31-29, 25-19

Consolation

Gering def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 26-24, 25-21

Semifinal

Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15

Malcolm def. Superior, 25-16, 25-18

Fifth Place

Gering def. Centura, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19

Third Place

Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-16, 25-20

Championship

Malcolm def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-20

Holdrege Tourney

First round

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Cozad, 25-5, 25-6

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 26-24, 25-22

McCook def. Minden, 25-23, 26-24

Semifinal

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-18, 25-22

Consolation

Scottsbluff def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-16

Seventh Place

Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15

Third Place

Hastings St. Cecilia def. McCook, 25-19, 25-19

Championship

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-19

Ansley-Litchfield Invite

First round

Ansley-Litchfield def. North Central, 25-11, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-13

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-12, 25-13

Semifinal

Nebraska Christian def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-14

Third Place

Burwell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 27-25

Championship

Nebraska Christian def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-19

Hastings Triangular

Hastings def. Amherst, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21

Lexington def. Amherst, 25-11, 25-21

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Rim Rock Farm Classic

RIM ROCK FARM, Kan. — Lexington boys won and the girls finished ninth in the Crimson division of the Rim Rock Classic on Friday and Saturday.

For the boys, Jayden Ureste finished eleventh with a time of 16 minutes, 51 seconds.

For the girls, Kennadi Ureste was the top runner for Lexington with 20:41.9.

Crimson division boys team results

1, Lexington, 104. 2, Salida, 150. 3, Shawnee Heights, 221. 4, Lansing, 235. 5, Farmington, 269. 6, Goddard Eisenhower, 277. 7, Dodge City, 282. 8, Wichita-East, 289. 9, Wichita-Haysville-Campus, 298. 10, Wamego, 300. 11, Derby, 315. 12, Carthage, 324. 13, Siloam Springs. 350. 14, Op-Blue Valley Northwest, 351. 15, Father Tolton Catholic, 369. 16, Topeka-Seaman, 380. 17, Spring Hill, 396. 18, Shawnee Mission West, 407. 19, Olathe-Northwest, 443. 20, Newton, 444. 21, Bishop Miege, 455. 22, Carl Junction, 489. 23, Junction City, 499. 24, El Dorado Springs, 523. 25, Andover Central, 561. 26, Liberal, 624. 27, Wichita-Northwest, 696. 28, Topeka, 713. 29, Leavenworth, 776. 30, Wichita-North, 840.

Crimson division girls team results

1, Ankeny, 77. 2, Topeka-Seaman, 92. 3, Derby, 144. 4, Wichita-Kapaun-Mt Carmel, 146. 5, Eudora, 154. 6, Father Tolton Catholic, 154. 7, Dodge City, 220. 8, Junction City, 234. 9, Lexington, 241. 10. Olathe-Northwest, 262. 11, Spring Hill, 272. 12, El Dorado Springs, 361. 13, Goddard Eisenhower, 382. 14, Hutchinson, 392. 15, Liberal, 397. 16, Salida, 406. 17, Leavenworth, 419. 18, Lansing, 430. 19, Siloam Springs, 448. 20, Wichita-North, 452. 21, Andover Central, 477.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Elkhorn North Invite

ELKHORN — McCook had a good day on the court at the Elkhorn North Invite on Saturday.

Team results

1, McCook, 47. 2, Elkhorn North, 41. 3, Bellevue East, 30. 4, Elkhorn, 26. 5, Brownell-Talbot, 21. 6, South Sioux City, 21. 7, Crete, 16. 8, Ralston, 12.

No. 1 singles

Joel Miller, 4-0, 1st Place Medalist

Def DeBuhr, South Sioux City 8-1

Def Egge, Crete 8-1

Def Cicirello, Bellevue East 8-4

Def Jenkins, Brownell-Talbot 8-5

No. 2 singles

Lincoln Michaelis, 4-0, 1st Place Medalist

Def Jourdan, Ralston 8-0

Def N. McGill, Brownell Talbot 8-1

Def Holbrook, Bellevue East 8-3

Def Mensch, Elkhorn North 8-2

No. 1 doubles

Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, 4-0, 1st Place Medalists

Def Rodriguez/Morgensen, South Sioux City 8-2

Def Johnson/Urwin, Bellevue East 8-4

Def Sweeney/Heusinkvelt, Crete 8-0

Def Armbrust/Doscher, Elkhorn North 8-2

No. 2 doubles

Payton Dellevoet/Jonny Frank, 3-1, 2nd Place Medalists

Def Crumbiss/Wendelin, Crete 8-6

Def Carrera/Tracy, Bellevue East 8-3

Def Meyers/Kolker, South Sioux City 8-0

Lost to Butler/Sinnott, Elkhorn North 8-4

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lincoln Southeast Invite

Southeast def. McCook 4-3

Norfolk def. Southeast 12-4

Norfolk def. McCook 7-0

Adams Central Invite

Adams Central def. Cozad 11-1

Adams Central def. Ord 14-1

Adams Central def. St. Cecilia 8-3

Cozad def. Gering 8-7

Wayne def. Gering 17-14

Wayne def. Polk County 5-4

Gothenburg Tourney

Gothenburg def. St. Paul 2-0

Gothenburg def. Southern Valley/Alma 4-2

Scottsbluff def. Gothenburg 10-1

Scottsbluff def. St. Paul 10-0

Scottsbluff def. Southern Valley/Alma 11-1

