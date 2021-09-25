Sports Shorts, Sept. 25

HIGH SCHOOL Volleyball
Brady Tournament
BRADY — Jaide Chandler led the day for Anselmo-Merna with 33 kills. Grace Cantrell had 9 aces.
Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-14, 25-18
Anselmo-Merna def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-16
Anselmo-Merna def. Wauneta-Palisade, 23-25, 27-25, 30-28
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 2-0,
Sandhills Valley def. Brady, 25-12, 25-17
Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell, 25-10, 19-25, 25-20
Sandhills Valley def. Twin Loup, 2-0
Hershey Invite
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-14, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-12, 25-18
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Hershey def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-21
Adams Central Tourney
First round
Adams Central def. Centura, 25-15, 25-23
Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-9, 25-16
Malcolm def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-6, 25-20
Superior def. Gering, 31-29, 25-19
Consolation
Gering def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 26-24, 25-21
Semifinal
Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15
Malcolm def. Superior, 25-16, 25-18
Fifth Place
Gering def. Centura, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Third Place
Broken Bow def. Superior, 25-16, 25-20
Championship
Malcolm def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-20
Holdrege Tourney
First round
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Cozad, 25-5, 25-6
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 26-24, 25-22
McCook def. Minden, 25-23, 26-24
Semifinal
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-18, 25-22
Consolation
Scottsbluff def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-16
Seventh Place
Ravenna def. Cozad, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15
Third Place
Hastings St. Cecilia def. McCook, 25-19, 25-19
Championship
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-19
Ansley-Litchfield Invite
First round
Ansley-Litchfield def. North Central, 25-11, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-15, 25-13
Sandhills/Thedford def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-12, 25-13
Semifinal
Nebraska Christian def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-14
Third Place
Burwell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 27-25
Championship
Nebraska Christian def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-13, 25-19
Hastings Triangular
Hastings def. Amherst, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21
Lexington def. Amherst, 25-11, 25-21
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Rim Rock Farm Classic
RIM ROCK FARM, Kan. — Lexington boys won and the girls finished ninth in the Crimson division of the Rim Rock Classic on Friday and Saturday.
For the boys, Jayden Ureste finished eleventh with a time of 16 minutes, 51 seconds.
For the girls, Kennadi Ureste was the top runner for Lexington with 20:41.9.
Crimson division boys team results
1, Lexington, 104. 2, Salida, 150. 3, Shawnee Heights, 221. 4, Lansing, 235. 5, Farmington, 269. 6, Goddard Eisenhower, 277. 7, Dodge City, 282. 8, Wichita-East, 289. 9, Wichita-Haysville-Campus, 298. 10, Wamego, 300. 11, Derby, 315. 12, Carthage, 324. 13, Siloam Springs. 350. 14, Op-Blue Valley Northwest, 351. 15, Father Tolton Catholic, 369. 16, Topeka-Seaman, 380. 17, Spring Hill, 396. 18, Shawnee Mission West, 407. 19, Olathe-Northwest, 443. 20, Newton, 444. 21, Bishop Miege, 455. 22, Carl Junction, 489. 23, Junction City, 499. 24, El Dorado Springs, 523. 25, Andover Central, 561. 26, Liberal, 624. 27, Wichita-Northwest, 696. 28, Topeka, 713. 29, Leavenworth, 776. 30, Wichita-North, 840.
Crimson division girls team results
1, Ankeny, 77. 2, Topeka-Seaman, 92. 3, Derby, 144. 4, Wichita-Kapaun-Mt Carmel, 146. 5, Eudora, 154. 6, Father Tolton Catholic, 154. 7, Dodge City, 220. 8, Junction City, 234. 9, Lexington, 241. 10. Olathe-Northwest, 262. 11, Spring Hill, 272. 12, El Dorado Springs, 361. 13, Goddard Eisenhower, 382. 14, Hutchinson, 392. 15, Liberal, 397. 16, Salida, 406. 17, Leavenworth, 419. 18, Lansing, 430. 19, Siloam Springs, 448. 20, Wichita-North, 452. 21, Andover Central, 477.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Elkhorn North Invite
ELKHORN — McCook had a good day on the court at the Elkhorn North Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, McCook, 47. 2, Elkhorn North, 41. 3, Bellevue East, 30. 4, Elkhorn, 26. 5, Brownell-Talbot, 21. 6, South Sioux City, 21. 7, Crete, 16. 8, Ralston, 12.
No. 1 singles
Joel Miller, 4-0, 1st Place Medalist
Def DeBuhr, South Sioux City 8-1
Def Egge, Crete 8-1
Def Cicirello, Bellevue East 8-4
Def Jenkins, Brownell-Talbot 8-5
No. 2 singles
Lincoln Michaelis, 4-0, 1st Place Medalist
Def Jourdan, Ralston 8-0
Def N. McGill, Brownell Talbot 8-1
Def Holbrook, Bellevue East 8-3
Def Mensch, Elkhorn North 8-2
No. 1 doubles
Evan Humphrey/Nathaniel Miller, 4-0, 1st Place Medalists
Def Rodriguez/Morgensen, South Sioux City 8-2
Def Johnson/Urwin, Bellevue East 8-4
Def Sweeney/Heusinkvelt, Crete 8-0
Def Armbrust/Doscher, Elkhorn North 8-2
No. 2 doubles
Payton Dellevoet/Jonny Frank, 3-1, 2nd Place Medalists
Def Crumbiss/Wendelin, Crete 8-6
Def Carrera/Tracy, Bellevue East 8-3
Def Meyers/Kolker, South Sioux City 8-0
Lost to Butler/Sinnott, Elkhorn North 8-4
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lincoln Southeast Invite
Southeast def. McCook 4-3
Norfolk def. Southeast 12-4
Norfolk def. McCook 7-0
Adams Central Invite
Adams Central def. Cozad 11-1
Adams Central def. Ord 14-1
Adams Central def. St. Cecilia 8-3
Cozad def. Gering 8-7
Wayne def. Gering 17-14
Wayne def. Polk County 5-4
Gothenburg Tourney
Gothenburg def. St. Paul 2-0
Gothenburg def. Southern Valley/Alma 4-2
Scottsbluff def. Gothenburg 10-1
Scottsbluff def. St. Paul 10-0
Scottsbluff def. Southern Valley/Alma 11-1