Sports Shorts, Sept. 30

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
NSAA softball subdistrict assignments revealed
The NSAA softball subdistrict assignments were released on Thursday.
Cozad is the only Telegraph area school that will host a subdistrict, as they get the C-10 Subdistrict on Monday, which also includes Chase County, Gothenburg and Hershey.
McCook and Lexington travel to O’Neill for the B-9 Subdistrict on Monday along with Holdrege.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Kearney Catholic 9, Broken Bow 6
BROKEN BOW — Kearney Catholic edged Broken Bow 9-6 on Thursday.
Broken Bow travels to Holdrege on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 56, Ravenna 0
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna defeated Ravenna 56-0 on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Burwell on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Hershey 3, Valentine 0
HERSHEY — Hershey defeated Valentine 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 on Thursday.
Hershey travels to Sutherland on Thursday.
MHC 3, Wa.-Pa 0
HAYES CENTER — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Wauneta-Palisade 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 on Thursday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to the Dundy County-Stratton quad on Saturday and Wauneta-Palisade travels to Perkins County on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna 3, Arcadia/Loup City 0
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna swept Arcadia/Loup City 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 on Thursday.
Jaide Chandler led Anslemo-Merna with 14 kills, Grace Cantrell had four aces, Carlee Bartak had 22 digs and Shaylyn Safranek had 21 assists.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Burwell on Tuesday.
Arthur County 3, Banner County 0
HARRISBURG — Arthur County defeated Banner County 25-10, 25-10, 25-10 on Thursday.
Arthur County travels to South Platte on Thursday.
Elm Creek Tri
ELM CREEK — Hi-Line defeated Elm Creek 25-21, 25-19 and Pleasanton defeated Hi-Line 25-7, 25-16 on Thursday.
For Hi-Line, Carley Thompson had 10 points and an ace. Alexa Nelson had 10 assists and Ashley Williams had 11 kills and one block.
Hi-Line travels to SEM on Tuesday.
Holdrege Tri
Broken Bow def. Holdrege 25-15, 25-21
Broken Bow def. 25-17, 25-16
Southwest Tri
Alma def. Southwest 25-23, 25-23
Overton def. Southwest 25-14, 23-25, 25-22
Chase County Tri
Chase County def. Sutherland 25-15, 25-12
Chase County def. Maxwell 25-14, 25-10
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Gothenburg Invite
GOTHENBURG — North Platte girls and Broken Bow boys won the championship at the Gothenburg Invite at Wild Horse Country Club on Thursday.
Girls team results
1, North Platte, 45. 2, Minden, 46. 3, Broken Bow, 47. 4, McCook, 58. 5, Cambridge, 58. 6, Gothenburg, 95. 7, Wallace, 99. 8, Lexington, 100. 9, Sutherland, 150. 10, Hitchcock County, 157. 11, Arapahoe, 187.
Girls individual results
1, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 19:58.0. 2, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 19:59.2. 3, Seinna Dutton, McCook, 20:38.4. 4, Jada Hothan, North Platte, 20:38.7. 5, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 21:07.8. 6, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 21:38.4. 7, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 21:52.7. 8, Priscilla Madriz, Minden, 21:56.5. 9, Gracie Hackel, Broken Bow, 21:57.2. 10, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 22:03.0. 11, Avery Salomon, Gothenburg, 22:03.7. 12, Jenessa Arnold, North Platte, 22:06.6. 13, Cantel Malson, Kimball, 22:12.6. 14, Cassidy Schweitzer, Broken Bow, 22:13.9. 15, Haylie Hoatson, North Platte, 22:14.7.
Boys team results
1, Broken Bow, 24. 2, Minden, 48. 3, Gothenburg, 60. 4, Lexington, 81. 5, Holdrege, 82. 6, McCook, 97. 7, North Platte, 121. 8 Sandhills Valley, 164. 9, Sutherland, 167. 10, Kearney, 168. 11, Paxton, 170. 12, Hershey, 191. 13, Arapahoe, 269. 14, Cambridge, 270.
Boys individual results
1, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 17:10.7. 2, Diane Wardyn, Broken Bow, 17:22.5. 3, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 17:35.0. 4, Konner Verbeck, Minden, 17:44.9. 5, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 17:46.2. 6, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:50.7. 7, Jesse Gallian, Broken Bow, 17:50.8. 8, Nik Schrock, HOldrege, 18:00.3. 9, Treyton Hurlburt, Broken Bow, 18:01.9. 10, Grant Cappel, McCook, 18:05.4. 11, Caden Jameson, Minden, 18:07.3. 12, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 18:08.9. 13, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 18:12.8. 14, Cooper Land, Minden, 18:14.6. 15, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 18:17.8.