Sports Shorts, Sept. 7
Sports Shorts, Sept. 7

Sports Shorts

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

North Platte vs. McCook Dual

North Platte won big over McCook in a dual meet on Tuesday.

Abby Jones shot a personal best 36.

North Platte shot 179 as a team.

North Platte results

Abby Jones, 36. Karsen Morrison, 39. Kaylee Carlson, 48. Hailey Matthews, 56

McCook results

Janessa Dwyer, 52. Sophie Williams, 63. Addy Uerling, 87.

Broken Bow Invite

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow won the championship of its home meet Tuesday at the Broken Bow Country Club.

Team results

1, Broken Bow, 347. 2, Ogallala, 428. 3, Broken Bow JV, 431. 4, Gothenburg, 457. 5, GINW, 458. 6, Hershey, 459. 7, St. Paul, 468. 8, Ravenna, 510. 9, Ainsworth, 574.

Individual results

(Top 15)

1, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 82. 2, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 85. 3, Jessica Folchert, Ogallala, 89. 4, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 90. 5, Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow, 90. 6, Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 92. 7, Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 94. 8, Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, 100. 9, Kennedy Garcia, Broken Bow JV, 101. 10, Reese Ribera, Ogallala, 102. 11, Ahna Jerabek, St. Paul, 103. 12, Eva McCreery, Hershey, 106. 13, Anna Chancellor, Broken Bow JV, 107. 14, Taylor Larsen, Ravenna, 107. 15, Kylie Neppl, Centura, 107.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

North Platte 3, Gering 1

GERING — North Platte held off Gering 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25 on Tuesday.

North Platte hosts Northwest on Thursday.

Hershey 3, Cozad 0

COZAD — Hershey swept Cozad 25-10, 25-12, 25-12 on Tuesday.

Hershey hosts Lexington and Cozad travels to Hi-Line on Thursday.

Kearney Catholic 3, South Loup 0

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic topped South Loup 25-16, 25-19, 25-13 on Tuesday.

South Loup travels to Gothenburg on Thursday.

Chase County 3, Yuma 0

IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Yuma (Colo.) 25-23, 25-12, 25-10 on Tuesday.

Chase County travels to Sedgwick County (Colo.) on Tuesday.

Ogallala 3, McCook 0

OGALLALA — Ogallala swept McCook on Tuesday.

McCook travels to Holdrege and Ogallala travels to Scottsbluff on Thursday.

St. Pat’s Tri

St. Pat’s def. Cambridge 25-16, 24-26, 25-16

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-9, 25-11

Brady Tri

Paxton def. Brady 25-14, 25-15

Sandhills Valley def. Brady 25-18, 25-21

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley 25-16, 25-19

Perkins County Tri

Perkins County def. Wallace 25-13, 25-20

Hitchcock County def. Perkins County 25-20, 25-23

Hitchcock County def. Wallace 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

Morrill Tri

Arthur County def. Morrill 25-13, 25-10

Creek Valley def. Morrill 25-14, 25-14

Arthur County def. Creek Valley 25-19, 25-18

Perkins County Tri

Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 25-20, 25-23

Hitchcock County def. Wallace, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

Bridgeport Triangular

Bridgeport def. Garden County, 25-16, 26-24

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-21

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

North Platte 3, St. Cecilia 1

North Platte defeated St. Cecilia 3-1 on Tuesday.

North Platte hosts Lincoln Southeast on Thursday.

Wray sweeps Chase County

WRAY, Colo. — Wray (Colo.) defeated Chase County 10-0 and 21-9 on Tuesday.

Chase County travels to Hershey on Thursday.

