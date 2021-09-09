Sports Shorts, Sept. 9

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Awarii Challenge
AXTELL — Broken Bow shot a 318 and won the Championship at the Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
Team results
1, Broken Bow, 318. 2, Minden, 369. 3, GICC, 382. 4, Kearney Catholic, 392. 5, Holdrege, 430. 6, Arcadia/Loup City, 449. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull, 462. 8, Gibbon, 568.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Angela Messere, GICC, 72. 2, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 76. 3, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 77. 4, Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 82. 5, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 83. 6, Ella Facobsen, Holdrege, 86. 7, Callie Whitten, Minden, 87. 8, Sydney O’Dey, Adams Central, 89. 9, Madie Waggoner, KCHS, 10, Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 90. 11, Macy Jones, Cambridge, 91. 12, Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow, 91. 13, Kara Suchsland, Broken Bow, 91. 14, Kaylee Smith, Minden, 94. 15, Leah Livingston, Minden, 97.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Chase County Invite
IMPERIAL — St. Pat’s boys and Ogallala girls won the Chase County Invite on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, St. Pat’s, 50. 2, Ogallala, 66. 3, Hershey, 95. 4, Sutherland, 101. 5, Chase County, 118. 6, Bertrand, 123. 7, Perkins County, 142. 8, Cambridge, 186.
Boys individual results
(Top 15)
1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:03.90. 2, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:15.10. 3, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 18:08.20. 4, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 18:21.80. 5, Caiden Castillo, Ogallala, 18:35.70. 6, Matt Bruns, Sutherland, 18:47.50. 7, Jeron Gager, Ogallala, 18:49.40. 8, Trevin Moreno, Chase County, 18:50.50. 9, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 18:59.00. 10, Dax Connick, St, Pat’s, 19:00.30. 11, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 19:00.50. 12, Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland, 19:11.80. 13, Wes Trompke, Bertrand, 19:12.20. 14, Billy Tolstedt, St. Pat’s, 19:13.60. 15, Porter Connick, St. Pat’s, 19:24.00.
Girls team results
1, Ogallala, 26. 2, Mullen, 39. 3, St. Pat’s, 65. 4, Chase County, 134. 5, Cambridge, 155. 6, Wallace, 160. 7, Hershey, 213. 8, Perkins County, 235. 9, South Platte, 266. 10, Sutherland, 288. 11, Dundy County-Stratton, 393. 12, Hitchcock County, 396. 13, Bertrand, 409. 14, Southwest, 435. 15, Maywood-Hayes Center, 478. Girls individual results
(Top 15)
1, Lindee Henning, Ogallalal, 19:51.80. 2, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 20:37.60. 3, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 21:14.60. 4, Callie Coble, Mullen, 21:44.50. 5, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 21:48.10. 6, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 22:17.80. 7, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 22:31.30. 8, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 22:41.90. 9, Sophia Plugge, Ogallala, 22:51.10. 10, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 22:58.90. 11, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 23:04.70. 12, Kinley Folchert, Hershey, 23:06.30. 13, Meredith Gloy, Perkins County, 23:07.80. 14, Lillian Holthusen, Ogallala, 23:57.30. 15, Rachel Harris, Cambridge, 24:08.50.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Broken Bow 3, St. Pat’s 1
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow downed St. Pat’s 25-11, 25-17, 11-25, 25-19 on Thursday.
Broken Bow hosts Lexington and St. Pat’s travels to Gothenburg on Thursday.
Hershey 3, Lexington 0
HERSHEY — Hershey swept Lexington 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 on Thursday.
Lexington travels to the North Bend Central Invite and Hershey travels to the Elm Creek Tourney on Saturday.
MHC 3, Maxwell 0
HAYES CENTER — Maywood-Hayes Center swept Maxwell 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 on Thursday.
For Maywood-Hayes Center, Kiley Hejtmanek had 13 points, two aces and 13 assists. Olivia Hansen had three aces and nine kills.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Hitchcock County and Maxwell travels to Loomis on Saturday.
Med. Valley 3, DCS 0
CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Dundy County-Stratton 25-15, 25-20, 25-10 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley travels to Seven Valleys Tourney on Saturday and Dundy County-Stratton hosts a triangular on Tuesday.
Twin Loup 3, Arthur County 0
SARGENT — Twin Loup downed Arthur County 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 on Thursday.
Arthur County hosts Perkins County on Monday.
Stuart 3, Anselmo-Merna 2
STUART — Stuart held off Anselmo-Merna 12-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14 on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to the Seven Valleys Tourney on Saturday.
Holdrege 3, McCook 1
HOLDREGE — Holdrege downed McCook 25-11, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18 on Thursday.
McCook hosts Hershey on Tuesday.
Gothenburg 3, South Loup 0
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg swept South Loup 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to the Cozad Invite and South Loup hosts the Seven Valleys Tourney on Saturday.
Hi-Line Tri
Hi-Line def. Cozad 25-19, 25-15
Bertrand def. Hi-Line 25-18, 25-22
Bertrand def. Cozad 25-9, 25-16
Southern Valley Tri
Southern Valley def. Southwest 25-23, 16-25, 25-22
Southern Valley def. Sutherland 25-21, 26-28, 25-18
Southwest def. Sutherland 25-12, 25-19
Wauneta-Palisade Tri
Wauneta-Palisade def. Atwood-Rawlins County 25-23, 13-25, 25-22
St, Francis def, Wauneta-Palisade 26-24, 27-29, 25-23
Garden County Tri
Garden County def. Minatare 25-14, 17-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Garden County def. Paxton 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 (2-1)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Garden Co. 40, Brady 25
OSHKOSH — Garden County defeated Brady 40-25 on Thursday.
Brady hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.
Sandhills Valley 28, Medicine Valley 26
TRYON — Sandhills Valley held off Medicine Valley 28-26 on Thursday.
Sandhills Valley travels to South Loup and Medicine Valley hosts Axtell on Friday.
Mullen 81, MHC 27
HAYES CENTER — Mullen downed Maywood-Hayes Center 81-27 on Thursday.
Mullen hosts Garden County and Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Brady on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Hershey 10, Chase County 5
HERSHEY — Hershey defeated Chase County 10-5 on Thursday.
Chase County travels to Gothenburg on Saturday and Hershey travels to the Scottsbluff Invite Friday and Saturday.
McCook 12, Lexington 2
MCCOOK — McCook defeated Lexington 12-2 on Thursday.
McCook travels to the Hastings Classic and Lexington travels to the Cozad Invite on Saturday.