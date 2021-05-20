Sprinter Kymani Sterling brings home gold in the 400 for North Platte High School track

OMAHA — If you ask North Platte’s Kymani Sterling how he felt after winning the boys’ 400-meter run on Thursday at the Class A state track and field meet, he’d tell you it was two years too long.
The Bulldogs’ senior finished runner-up in the event in 2019, but he never got the chance to boost his silver to gold after COVID-19 shut down the spring 2020 season.
He got that chance Thursday. Sterling, who trailed for most of the race after starting in the first lane, turned up the speed in the final stretch, overtaking Lincoln East’s DeKendrick McCray.
Sterling became a champion.
“I had to come out and show up today,” Sterling said. “After the 4x100 (meter relay) and the 100, I said I had to get a gold today. It had to be the 400.”
The 400 was one of four races Sterling ran on the day, and his third at the time of the race. He also walked away with three other medals after finishing fourth in the 100 and eighth in the 200.
The 4x100 relay team of Sterling, Jahmani Sterling, Vincent Genatone and Tate Janas came in fifth.
“It’s mental,” Sterling said. “I’ve been training for this for too long. It’s there, I just have to activate it.”
Sterling said he hopes his performance sets a milestone for others after him.
“It means I’ve done my duty as a senior to set a bar for the underclassmen so they can reach it too and do better than me,” Sterling said.
A few other Bulldogs also did well on the second day of Class A state. Thrower Nic Davis claimed fourth in shot put with a distance of 54 feet, four inches. He had finished seventh in discus on Wednesday.
Carly Purdy finished ninth in long jump with a mark of 17-3¾, Claudia Cobos came in 13th in discus after throwing 107-1, Jonah San Miguel finished 20th in the 1,600 and the girls’ 4x100 team placed 14th.
North Platte had three pole vaulters place in the top 11, with Darian Diaz coming in 11th and Skyler Geier-Dodson placing 10th. Jack Oettinger finished in a tie for 7th with Columbus’ Carsen Marking at a height of 13-6.
“I’m glad that I think I got a medal, but I wish I would’ve had 14,” Oettinger said.
Oettinger, a sophomore, said his personal best is a 13-9, and while he didn’t reach that today, he still has two more years left to keep improving.
Another factor, he said, was the weather conditions. It was constantly drizzling throughout the Class A meet, which affected what he could do out there.
“My first attempt on 14 (feet), my pole wrap was wet,” Oettinger said. “So my hands slid down.”