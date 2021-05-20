Sprinter Kymani Sterling brings home gold in the 400 for North Platte High School track

OMAHA — If you ask North Platte’s Kymani Sterling how he felt after winning the boys’ 400-meter run on Thursday at the Class A state track and field meet, he’d tell you it was two years too long.

The Bulldogs’ senior finished runner-up in the event in 2019, but he never got the chance to boost his silver to gold after COVID-19 shut down the spring 2020 season.

He got that chance Thursday. Sterling, who trailed for most of the race after starting in the first lane, turned up the speed in the final stretch, overtaking Lincoln East’s DeKendrick McCray.

Sterling became a champion.

“I had to come out and show up today,” Sterling said. “After the 4x100 (meter relay) and the 100, I said I had to get a gold today. It had to be the 400.”

The 400 was one of four races Sterling ran on the day, and his third at the time of the race. He also walked away with three other medals after finishing fourth in the 100 and eighth in the 200.

The 4x100 relay team of Sterling, Jahmani Sterling, Vincent Genatone and Tate Janas came in fifth.

“It’s mental,” Sterling said. “I’ve been training for this for too long. It’s there, I just have to activate it.”