St. Pat’s announces new AD hirings

North Platte Catholic Schools announced that it has hired Brad Braithwait and Maddy Krebs to serve as co-athletic directors.

“These two individuals have been heavily involved with our school over the last few years,” Superintendent Kevin Dodson said in a Monday press release. “They know our Irish community, our coaching staff and our student athletes. I’m confident they will do an amazing job overseeing all aspects of our athletic programs here at St. Pat’s. Brad and Maddy have a strong faith and share a great passion for our Irish athletics.”

Brathwait is a 2001 graduate of Arapahoe High School. He played basketball under coach Kevin O’Connor at North Platte Community College and earned his Associates of Science degree in 2003.

He continued basketball under coach Tom Kropp at the University of Nebraska at Kearney during the 2003-04 season and graduated with degrees in K-12 health/physical education and 7-12 English in 2007. He has taught at St Patrick High School since 2007 and took a position as an assistant coach for Irish football, which he still holds today.

Braithwait was employed as an elementary PE teacher for North Platte Public Schools for three years until he accepted his current position as a sophomore English teacher and health, physical education and weightlifting teacher for grades seven through 12.

Besides being an assistant football coach for the Irish for the last 14 years, Braithwait was the assistant girls basketball coach for 12 seasons (2009 to 2021) and head boys’ track coach for 10 seasons (2010 to 2020). In the spring of 2021, he helped pioneer the Maxwell/St. Pat’s baseball team as an assistant coach and continues in that position.

Krebs graduated in 2008 from St. Pat’s. She attended North Platte Community College for two years, and Peru State College where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education.

After receiving her bachelor’s, she continued her education and received her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Peru State.

Krebs taught at North Platte Public Schools in both second and third grades for five years before taking time off to stay home with her children.

In 2020 she was hired on as North Platte Catholic Schools volleyball coach and continues to hold that title. She currently works at St. Pat’s in the activities department.

She is the owner of North Platte Jazzercise.