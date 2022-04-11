St. Pat’s athlete aims to break school records

ARNOLD — St. Pat’s Hayley Miles has a big goal in mind for her final season of Irish track and field: Break the school record in the triple jump.

Her personal best in the triple jump is 35 feet. The school record is 35 feet, seven inches.

“I only have seven more inches to do that for my PR,” Miles said. “Just work on consistency, getting in form and jumping as well as I can.”

She didn’t set a personal record in the triple jump on Monday, but she did help the St. Pat’s girls finish runner-up at the South Loup Invite by winning both the triple and long jumps, finishing runner-up in the 100-meter dash and placing third with her team in the 4x100 relay.

She did reach a personal best in the long jump at 16-8.

“Today was a PR by like a foot,” Miles said. “The school record, I believe, is 17-1.”

When asked if a long jump school record is in the mix, Miles added, “Now it is. I never thought it would be from what I’ve been jumping, but that would be pretty exciting.”

Teammate Mae Siegel finished runner-up in both the long and triple jump.

The South Loup girls won its home invite after scoring 130.75 points. Sandhills/Thedford tied for third with Arcadia-Loup City with 54 and Mullen came in fifth with 49.

Mullen runner Shelby Welsh normally competes in the 200-meter run and the long jump, but she was pushed by her coaches to give the 100 a try.

In her first-ever 100 race, Welsh posted a 13.2-second time, good for third place. She was 0.2 seconds off South Loup’s Halie Recoy and 0.1 seconds off Miles. She came in third in the 200, as well.

“I started off poorly, so I knew I had to make it up,” Welsh said. “Other than that, it felt amazing.”

The St. Pat’s boys won the boys’ side after posting 80.83 points. Burwell came in second with 79, South Loup finished third with 62, Brady placed fourth with 58 and Arcadia-Loup City came in fifth with 42.

St. Pat’s Will Moats picked up right where he left off at state last year and won the 110-meter hurdles Monday with a 15.7, 0.2 seconds off his personal best.

Moats said the goal this season is to break the school record at 14.8 seconds.

“I worked pretty hard at practice, working on my form,” Moats said. “Everything overall, form, block work, hurdle work. I think that’s helped a lot.”

Medicine Valley’s Hayden Kramer had never jumped 6-2 in high jump, but at South Loup, the Raider junior cleared the jump on his first attempt, winning the event in the process.

Kramer finished the day with a failed attempt at 6-3, two inches more than his previous personal best.

“It was good,” Kramer said. “I’ve been stuck at 6-2 for a while now, so it was a good accomplishment.”

Boys team results

1, St. Pat’s, 80.83; 2, Burwell, 79; 3, South Loup, 62; 4, Brady, 58; 5, Arcadia-Loup City, 42; 6, Medicine Valley, 38; 7, Sandhills Valley, 35.33; 8, Mullen, 26; 9, Sandhills/Thedford, 24; 10, Ansley-Litchfield, 21.33; T11, Hershey, 18; T11, Anselmo-Merna, 18; 13, Maxwell, 12; 14, Arthur County, 9.5; 15, Hyannis, 3.

Boys individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.2; 2, Cash Gurney, Burwell, 11.4; 3, Blake Lusk, Brady, 11.4.

200 meter — 1, Dillon Miller, Brady, 23.5; 2, Blake Lusk, Brady, 23.7; 3, Cash Gurney, Burwell, 23.8.

400 meter — 1, Cache Gracey, South Loup, 51.4; 2, Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 52.7; 3, Calvin Finley, 53.8.

800 meter — 1, Cache Gracey, South Loup, 2:06.8; 2, Silas Cool, South Loup, 2:07.6; 3, Calvin Finley, Ansley-Litchfield, 2:07.8.

1,600 meter — 1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 4:59.4; 2, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 5:01.1; 3, Isaac Goosey, Sandhills Valley, 5:11.9.

3,200 meter — 1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 10:34.1; 2, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 10:53.7; 3, Ty Greenland, Arcadia-Loup City, 11:24.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Will Moats, St. Pat’s; 15.7; 2, Hans Gideon, Burwell, 15.8; 3, Jaxon Knisley, St. Pat’s, 15.8.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Hans Gideon, Burwell, 42.6; 2, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 43.7; 3, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 44.7.

4x100 relay — 1, Burwell, 45.3; 2, Brady, 45.4; 3, Sandhills/Thedford, 46.

4x400 relay — 1, Burwell, 3:42.5; 2, Arcadia-Loup City, 3:44.5; 3, Hershey, 3:45.6.

4x800 relay — 1, St. Pat’s, 8:55.7; 2, South Loup, 8:59.1; 3, Sandhills Valley, 9:24.0.

Shot Put — 1, Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 51-1.5; 2, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 50-6.5; 3, Carter Mann, Burwell, 47-3.

Discus — 1, Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 153-11.5; 2, Carter Mann, Burwell, 152-8.75; 3, Cruz Brooks, Hershey, 140-10.75.

High Jump — 1, Hayden Kramer, Medicine Valley, 6-2; 2, Jack Meyer, Maxwell, 6-0; 3, Shane Most, Brady, 6-0.

Pole Vault — 1, Kaden Reeves, Arcadia-Loup City, 13-3; 2, Silas Cool, South Loup, 11-6; 3, Chase Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 11-0.

Long Jump — 1, Jackson Roberts, St. Pat’s, 21-0.5; 2, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 20-1; 3, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 19-3.

Triple Jump — 1, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 40-3; 2, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 38-5.5; 3, Wryder Svoboda, Burwell, 38-0.5.

Girls team results

1, South Loup, 130.75; 2, St. Pat’s, 72; T3, Sandhills/Thedford, 54; T3, Arcadia-Loup City, 54; 5, Mullen, 49; 6, Ansley-Litchfield, 38; 7, Anselmo-Merna, 33.25; 8, Brady, 23.5; 9, Burwell, 23.25; 10, Medicine Valley, 20; 11, Sandhills Valley, 9; 12, Pleasanton, 7.25; T13, Maxwell, 6; T13, Arthur County, 6; 15, Hershey, 1.

Girls individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 13.0; 2, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 13.1; 3, Shelby Welsh, Mullen, 13.2.

200 meter — 1, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 28.1; 2, Bryn Schwarz, South Loup, 28.2; 3, Shelby Welsh, Mullen, 28.3.

400 meter — 1, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 1:01.2; 2, Brea Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 1:04.5; 3, Ivy Tullis, South Loup, 1:05.0.

800 meter — 1, Landri Loos, Arcadia-Loup City, 2:38.4; 2, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 2:43.4; 3, Ava McGown, Brady, 2:47.8.

1,600 meter — 1, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 5:50.6; 2, Tallianna Martin, South Loup, 5:53.0; 3, Ivy Tullis, South Loup, 5:59.8.

3,200 meter — 1, Callie Coble, Mullen, 12:54.4; 2, Ella Cool, South Loup, 12:55.0; 3, Braelyn Gifford, St. Pat’s, 12:55.5.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 16.3; 2, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 16.4; 3, Karley Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 17.5.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, 48.1; 2, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 51.8; 3, Karley Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 52.6.

4x100 relay — 1, Sandhills/Thedford, 52.2; 2, South Loup, 52.8; 3, St. Pat’s, 53.8.

4x400 relay — 1, South Loup, 4:30.9; 2, Anselmo-Merna, 4:32.8; 3, Ansley-Litchfield, 4:34.7.

4x800 relay — 1, Mullen, 10:42.3; 2, South Loup, 10:46.5; 3, Arcadia-Loup City, 10:51.0.

Shot Put — 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 42-4; 2, Kaylyn Roblee, Medicine Valley, 35-10; 3, Isabelle Stallbaumer, South Loup, 33-8.

Discus — 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 144-2.25; 2, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 123-9; 3, Arena Fetty, Sandhills Valley, 105-3.5.

High Jump — 1, Kierra Ostrom, Burwell, 4-10; 2, Stella Heapy, Medicine Valley, 4-10; 3, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 4-8.

Pole Vault — 1, Reagan Cool, South Loup, 9-0; 2, Trina Pearson, Brady, 7-0; 3, Kelbi Martin, Arcadia-Loup City, 6-6.

Long Jump — 1, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 16-8; 2, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 15-3.25; 3, Anna Clark, Sandhills/Thedford, 14-10.25.

Triple Jump — 1, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 33-7; 2, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 32-6.25; 3, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 30-9.

