St. Pat’s athletes sign letters of intent

Five St. Pat’s athletes signed their letters of intent on Tuesday to continue pursuing their sports in college.

A sixth athlete, Hayley Miles, was out sick and had already signed her letter of intent at an earlier date, but St. Pat’s still recognized her achievement.

This Irish signing class features state champions and state qualifiers across multiple sports. Here’s a look at who signed and where they are going:

Jack Heiss, Hastings College, basketball

After leading the Irish to its first state basketball tournament since 1928, Jack Heiss signed to play basketball at Hastings College, where he is slated to play guard.

“I got down there on campus, I really liked it,” he said. “I just felt like it was a great fit for me.”

He finished his career at St. Pat’s as the school leader in points scored.

“I left a great legacy behind, and I’m trying to be a role model to younger kids who are looking,” Heiss said. “To me, it just shows that all my work … will pay off eventually.”

Elise O’Neill, Concordia University, dance

Elise O’Neill will continue her dancing career in college after signing with Concordia University.

“I’m a little scared. It’s a whole new level in college dance,” she said. “But I’m also really, really excited. I’m excited to see what the team does, and what I do, and how I grow as a dancer.”

Concordia has a competitive dance team, and O’Neill said she has to work just as hard to make sure she stays ready to compete.

“Just like any sport, you have to stay strong in your mind and your physical body,” O’Neill said. “In dance, you don’t have an entire game. You have two or three minutes you are performing to the best of your ability.”

Teegan Sonneman, Central Community College, golf

A year after finishing third at state and helping St. Pat’s win the Class D golf title, Teegan Sonneman signed to join the Central Community College golf team.

“I feel like it is very special to have the opportunity to go play college golf,” he said. “I’ve been playing it since I was able to walk. It feels pretty special.”

Sonneman said the coach at Central and some players he golfed with throughout the years are going there.

“The coach really drew my attention because he’s very nice, and he’ll do anything for you,” Sonneman said. “Plus, three kids I golfed with throughout my years, so that they brought me more respect, and I figured it would be a great home for me.”

Jayla Fleck, Butler Community College, volleyball

Jayla Fleck signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Butler Community College, and she hopes to remain a setter once she’s there.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I feel like I had a really good opportunity here, and I’m really excited to see where it takes me.”

She said she met the coach’s sister at Reece Fleck’s, her sister’s, basketball tournaments, and found out about Butler that way.

“That kind of drew me to it,” Fleck said. “I looked them up, and I was like, ‘Oh, I really like this school.’”

Jenna Kimberling, Nebraska Wesleyan University, softball

Jenna Kimberling signed her letter of intent to play softball at Nebraska Wesleyan University after playing years of travel softball during the summer.

“This summer, I got connected with their assistant coach,” Kimberling said. “I fell in love with the way he coached, and their program was just amazing. Their school is amazing. It fit perfectly.

Kimberling said she had to put in a lot of effort to get recruited for softball, especially since St. Pat’s doesn’t have a softball program. She had to get a lot of clips of her playing and had to push them out to recruiters.

She said she wants to stay playing third base.

“They said they needed a third baseman,” Kimberling said. “But they were like if (they) could put (me) somewhere else, because I’m such a versatile player, they will. That’s exciting to hear.”

Hayley Miles, Concordia University, track and field

Hayley Miles wasn’t at Tuesday’s signing ceremony, but she has already signed her letter of intent for track and field at Concordia University.

