St. Pat’s begins district play with 57-15 blowout of Bridgeport

The St. Pat’s offensive line is young but maturing into a formidable group.
The line, comprised of all underclassmen, paved the way as the Irish rushed for roughly 300 yards and six touchdowns in the first half on Friday.
That production drove St. Pat’s in a 57-15 homecoming win over Bridgeport. The game also began district play for the Irish
Jackson Roberts rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns — gains of 51, 49, 10 and 32, respectively — as the Irish improved to 4-1.
“The guys up front, I don’t think they get enough credit,” said Irish senior quarterback Jack Heiss, who also rushed for a 10-yard touchdown. “I’m not dissing on Jackson or anyone at all because all of our backs are so good, but the guys up front are the ones who set big plays.”
Gaven Nutter also had a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter as the Irish scored 43 unanswered points to take a 50-7 lead at the break.
“The per-carry average was pretty crazy tonight,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said of the running game. “Those guys up front got the job done and that’s an area of our team that just keeps getting better and better every week on both sides of the ball. We’re young up there but we are getting better and they are working hard.”
St. Pat’s average yards per attempt wasn’t the only crazy stat in the game. The Irish and Bulldogs combined for three touchdowns in the first 86 seconds of regulation.
Heiss scored on St. Pat’s third offensive snap of the game and Bridgeport answered on their first play.
Kason Loomis broke through the middle of the line and then raced into the open and down the right sideline for 79 yards to tie the score 7-7.
“There was a number of things that led to that play,” Dodson said of the Bridgeport score. “They were running a little counter and (Loomis) cut back against the grain and kind of caught us sleeping a little bit on the backside. He’s got good speed and took advantage of that.”
The Irish needed just nine seconds to answer as Roberts scored on a 51-yard run. On his next attempt less than two minutes later, he went 49 yards for another score.
The sophomore completed his touchdown hat trick of the first quarter with a 10-yard run on the next Irish possession.
“It was definitely a quick start and a lot of big plays,” Heiss said. “We’ve just got to be a little better defensively (on the first drive).”
The Irish defense responded as the Bulldogs managed just one first down the rest of the half after that opening score.
It’s the third straight win for the Irish after a four-point loss to St. Cecilia.
“We came out really flat in that loss,” Heiss said. “It’s something that we’ve been working on and talking a lot about in practice — just coming out with more energy. It’s definitely been a focus.”
Dodson said the St. Cecilia game was a lesson that his players have responded to against Centura, Grand Island Central Catholic and Bridgeport over the past three weeks.
“(St. Cecilia) played the game really hard and had a great desire to win and we weren’t able to match that,” Dodson said. “You’ve got to come out and be ready to play and play this game with emotion.”