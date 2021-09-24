St. Pat’s begins district play with 57-15 blowout of Bridgeport

St. Pat’s average yards per attempt wasn’t the only crazy stat in the game. The Irish and Bulldogs combined for three touchdowns in the first 86 seconds of regulation.

Heiss scored on St. Pat’s third offensive snap of the game and Bridgeport answered on their first play.

Kason Loomis broke through the middle of the line and then raced into the open and down the right sideline for 79 yards to tie the score 7-7.

“There was a number of things that led to that play,” Dodson said of the Bridgeport score. “They were running a little counter and (Loomis) cut back against the grain and kind of caught us sleeping a little bit on the backside. He’s got good speed and took advantage of that.”

The Irish needed just nine seconds to answer as Roberts scored on a 51-yard run. On his next attempt less than two minutes later, he went 49 yards for another score.

The sophomore completed his touchdown hat trick of the first quarter with a 10-yard run on the next Irish possession.

“It was definitely a quick start and a lot of big plays,” Heiss said. “We’ve just got to be a little better defensively (on the first drive).”