St. Pat’s boys, girls finish fourth in Class D

The St. Pat’s boys cross country team left the Class D state race in Kearney not just with a fourth place finish, but also with a hunger to come back next year and medal as a team.

With all five runners returning next year, it’s definitely possible.

“Everyone is really fired up with not doing quite as well as we wanted, so we’re going to come back next year and train really hard to leave with a state medal as a team,” said sophomore Jarrett Miles, who led the Irish with a sixth place finish at 17 minutes, 12.9 seconds.

Fourth place caps off a postseason for the boys in which all five runners placed in the top five at District D5 last week, and three finished in the top 50.

Dax Connick and Porter Connick came in 43rd and 44th with times of 18:39.8 and 18:42.3, respectively.

William Toldstedt narrowly missed out on the top 50 after finishing in 18:54.7. He was .2 seconds away from tying for 50th. Andrew Brosius rounded out the Irish with a 19:03.8 time for 59th.

“(It’s a) really good place to be with it,” coach Tim O’Neill said. “(It was a) nice way to end state. They didn’t get what they wanted, and they’ll continue to work hard.”