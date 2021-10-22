St. Pat’s boys, girls finish fourth in Class D

The St. Pat’s boys cross country team left the Class D state race in Kearney not just with a fourth place finish, but also with a hunger to come back next year and medal as a team.
With all five runners returning next year, it’s definitely possible.
“Everyone is really fired up with not doing quite as well as we wanted, so we’re going to come back next year and train really hard to leave with a state medal as a team,” said sophomore Jarrett Miles, who led the Irish with a sixth place finish at 17 minutes, 12.9 seconds.
Fourth place caps off a postseason for the boys in which all five runners placed in the top five at District D5 last week, and three finished in the top 50.
Dax Connick and Porter Connick came in 43rd and 44th with times of 18:39.8 and 18:42.3, respectively.
William Toldstedt narrowly missed out on the top 50 after finishing in 18:54.7. He was .2 seconds away from tying for 50th. Andrew Brosius rounded out the Irish with a 19:03.8 time for 59th.
“(It’s a) really good place to be with it,” coach Tim O’Neill said. “(It was a) nice way to end state. They didn’t get what they wanted, and they’ll continue to work hard.”
Miles said he has a different goal in mind, not just for himself, but for the team as a whole. He wants the Irish to leave next year with a team medal. He also wants to set a personal goal of winning state.
Miles was already the St. Pat’s record holder for fastest time at a state competition from his freshman year, and he shattered it by nearly 30 seconds this year.
O’Neill said they knew it would be a tough race from second to sixth.
“He executed his plan like he wanted to and controlled everything he could control,” he said. “It was fast. That race was pretty darn fast.”
The top four racers are all graduating. North Central’s Raden Orton, who bested Miles by 2.2 seconds, is a junior and figures to be Miles’ biggest competition next season.
As the St. Pat’s sophomore continues to train for next season, winning it all isn’t out of the question.
“I think that’s going to be a primary goal I’ll be setting next year and training next year as a mantra to keep on pushing,” he said.
St. Pat’s Braelyn Gifford’s father gave her some advice before she competed in her first state competition.
“My dad told me to stay with the front pack if I wanted to medal,” Gifford said. “So for the first mile, I stuck with them.”
That advice helped the Irish freshman finish 14th at 21:06.6 and lead the St. Pat’s girls to a fourth place finish.
“That is difficult for an inexperienced runner to do,” O’Neill said. “Only 2% of runners ever get a state medal. And to do it as a freshman is really impressive.”
Kate Stienike finished 16th at 21:17.4, and while she didn’t medal in her final state appearance, O’Neill said she still has a lot to be proud of.
“Her whole four year career has been really stellar,” he said. “Couldn’t really ask for more. I hope she runs in college. She’s been thinking about it.”
Hayley Miles came in 52nd, Helana Pettit finished 91st and Ava Dims crossed in 121st.
In Class D girls, Mullen’s Peyton Paxton (third) and Callie Coble (15th) medaled. Lindee Henning finished runner-up in the Class C girls race, and Cozad’s Mallory Applegate finished 11th in the same race. Broken Bow placed eighth as a team in Class C.
In Class D boys, Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl finished runner-up, and Sandhills Valley’s Colin Rooney came in 15th. In Class C, Gothenburg’s Ethan Olsen finished 15th, helping the Swedes to a fifth-place finish. Broken Bow came in sixth.