St. Pat’s boys look to win 1st state title since 1928

Jack Heiss tries to ignore the hype surrounding the St. Pat’s boys basketball team. After the Irish won the SPVA Tournament in January, he said they’re taking things one game at a time and tuning out everything else.

That hype, though, is hard to ignore, especially when St. Pat’s is gearing up for what could be its best chance at winning its first state title since 1928. It starts at 9 a.m. Monday, when the Irish face No. 8 Lourdes Central Catholic at Lincoln North Star.

“I think you’ll see the same things that we do,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “We’re going to try to really pressure people defensively and offensively try to find some places where we can get a little bit of rhythm.”

For most of the year, the Irish have been Omaha World-Herald prep sports writer Stu Pospisil’s No. 1 team in Class D1. At the start of the year, they were well within the top 5.

Some tough matchups and a season full of playing Class C1 and C2 opponents has led to the Irish being not only battle-tested, but also the leaders in D1 wildcard points.

St. Pat’s has yet to lose in 2022, and it’s only two losses came to Class C1 state qualifying opponents in Kearney Catholic and Ogallala. The Irish also have wins over two other state qualifying teams: Class D1 No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton and D2 No. 7 Mullen.

Heiss has led the Irish all season on offense, and O’Malley praised Jack’s ability to be an all-around player this season. St. Pat’s has also seen the emergence of sophomore Brecken Erickson, who creates a presence inside the paint not too many teams benefit from.

What’s going to make or break the Irish, though, is if the rest of their role players can step up. Against Ansley-Litchfield in the district final, Sam Troshynski led all scorers with 15 points. Andrew Brosius and Connor Hasenauer made some big 3s to help out as well on a night Heiss couldn’t get going.

Even starters Will Moats and Caleb Munson have seen more of their shots start to fall when the ball gets in their hands.

The Irish have also benefited from players on the bench contributing valuable minutes. Jackson Roberts and Zarek Branch, alongside Hasenauer and Brosius, have gotten more playing time as the season progressed and helped create a nine-player rotation.

“I really think it will be a combination of guys (that will step up),” O’Malley said. “You’re not going to be able to fill in with just a single guy.”

Should St. Pat’s defeat Lourdes Central Catholic, it will advance to the semifinals Wednesday morning at Devaney against the winner of Elgin Public/Pope John and Burwell. The winner of that game heads to the championship at Pinnacle Bank on Friday, and the loser plays in the third place game on Thursday.

“We might travel one extra time. That’s something we need to decide with the team,” O’Malley said. “That’s a long time to be away from home.”

