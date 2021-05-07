St. Pat’s boys, South Loup girls win at Dave Blevins Memorial Invite

Clayton Moore knew he didn’t have his best day in the 110-meter hurdles at Tuesday’s Best of the Midwest Invite.
His time of 16.34 seconds landed him in fifth, and it left him feeling like he could have done more.
“My last race was not good, it was not good at all,” Moore said. “It just was not a good day.”
But at the Dave Blevins Memorial Invite on Friday in Arnold, Moore was thrilled with his prelim time of 15.6, one of his best times so far this season. It put him in a tie for first with St. Pat’s Will Moats, and he just edged out South Loup’s Drew Vickers by 0.3 seconds.
Any excitement he had doubled when he ran in the 110 hurdles finals later. All three crushed the event, all leaving with new personal bests. But it was Moore who got the win after finishing the race in 15.3 seconds.
“I’m excited, yes,” Moore said. “It really gives me confidence going into district. I got to race Moats again. It’s going to be a fun race.”
Moore and Moats added to their teams’ totals at the Dave Blevins Memorial, where the St. Pat’s boys won with 102 points, Mullen came in second with 82 and South Loup finished third with 72.
The South Loup girls won with 157 points, while St. Pat’s finished second with 107.33 and Mullen came in third with 76.
Moats said after the prelims he felt good about his time heading into the hurdles final.
“I thought it was pretty good,” he said. “I like running next to other fast guys. I think it helps me.”
His first-place tying time in the prelims tied his personal best, and in the finals, he created a new one with a 15.4, just 0.1 seconds behind Moore.
Moore said his goal was to be around 15.2 at this point in the season, so reaching 15.3 on Friday put him one step closer to that mark and reaching the times his brother ran when he competed.
“My brother always runs high 14s, low 15s,” Moore said. “It’s just another goal I want to get and prove him wrong.”
An ankle injury prevented South Loup’s Jadeyn Bubak from participating in most of the track and field season, but she returned to the 100-meter dash on Friday and won with a time of 12.5.
“This is one of my first race this season, so it felt awesome,” Bubak said. “Just enjoying the moment.”
She said returning this close to the district competition is stressful, but she said she felt better getting a meet down before the competition.
“I’m about as ready as I can be,” Bubak said. “I just got to keep working hard, working on my starts. But I feel good.”
In the high jump, it looked as if Brady’s Shane Most would tie Vickers as he headed into his final attempt at six feet. But after watching some video of his first two jumps, he cleared the attempt and stood to the applause of those watching.
While he didn’t do as well as he hoped, he believes he can reach his desired height of six feet, three inches and make it to state.
“I just wasn’t holding my lean,” Most said. “I had to hold it a little bit longer and I would’ve had it the first two. But coaches and I talked it out, and I held it and got it.”
Boys team results
1, St Pat’s, 102. 2, Mullen, 82. 3, South Loup, 72. 4, Sandhills Valley, 63. 5, Arthur County, 55. 6, Hitchcock County, 54. 7, Sandhills/Thedford, 41. 8, Brady, 27. 9, Anselmo-Merna, 18.
Boys individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Logan O’Malley, St. Pat’s, 11.1. 2, Josh Davies, St. Pat’s, 11.6. 3, Dakota Storer, Arthur County, 11.8. 4, Samuel Cool, South Loup, 11.9. 5, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen, 11.9. 6, Drew Scott, Hitchcock County, 12.0.
200 meter dash — 1, Jaden Emerson, Mullen, 23.0. 2, Alex Worthing, Arthur County, 24.1. 3, Josh Davies, St. Pat’s, 24.1. 4, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford. 24.2. 5, Colten Hagan, Hitchcock County, 24.6. 6, Heirigs Joseph, St. Pat’s, 24.8.
400 meter dash — 1, Matt Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford, 52.6. 2, Bryce Hanna, Arthur County, 53.4. 3, Bryce McIntosh, Mullen, 53.9. 4, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 53.9. 5, Colten Hagan, Hitchcock County, 54.7. 6, Brayden Guggenmos, Sandhills/Thedford, 56.2.
800 meter run — 1, James Heirigs, St. Pat’s, 2:10.7. 2, Rylin Johns, Sandhills Valley, 2:11.5. 3, Knight Kramer, Arthur County, 2:13.0. 4, Sam Troshynski, St. Pat’s, 2:14.1. 5, Cooper Franzen, Brady, 2:16.6. 6, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchocck County, 2:17.4.
1600 meter run — 1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 4:46.3. 2, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 4:57.8. 3, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 4:59.6. 4, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 5:07.7. 5, Hayden Jennings, Mullen, 5:09.3. 6, Rylin Johns, Sandhills Valley, 5:11.5.
3200 meter run — 1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 10:40.6. 2, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 10:48.0. 3, Samuel Coble, Mullen, 11:11.5. 4, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County, 11:33.0. 5, Daylon Weekly, Sandhills Valley, 11:38.3. 6, Brodie Stengel, Sandhills/Thedford, 12:10.4.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.3. 2, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 15.4. 3, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 15.6. 4, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 16.3. 5, Hunter Lovitt, Brady, 16.4. 6, Cass McGinn, Anselmo-Merna, 16.8.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 43.3. 2, Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 44.6. 3, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 45.0. 4, Hunter Lovitt, Brady, 45.2. 5, Chase Gracey, Mullen, 45.8. 6, Will Krondak, St. Pat’s, 48.0.
4x100 meter relay — 1, St. Pat’s, 45.6, Alexander Davies, Josh Davies, Logan O’Malley, Will Moats. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 45.8, Reece Zutavern, Brayden Guggenmos, Matt Dailey, Seth Scranton. 3, Arthur County, 46.5, Alex Worthing, Kable Wykert, Dakota Storer, Lance Vasa. 4, South Loup, 47.0, Samuel Cool, Brett Halstead, Drew Vickers, Cache Gracey. 5, Hitchcock County, 49.1, Tanner OBrien, Keegan Schuler, Gavin Losey, Drew Scott. 6, Mullen, 50.5, Luke Durfee, Tel Kvanvig, Adam Wiens, Spencer DeNaeyer.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Mullen, 3:38.6, Spencer DeNaeyer, Bryce McIntosh, Jaden Emerson, Clayton Moore. 2, Arthur County, 3:43.9, Alex Worthing, Kable Wykert, Bryce Hanna, Lance Vasa. 3, Anselmo-Merna, 3:45.2, Wyat Lambertson, Cass McGinn, Garrett Porter, Tyce Porter. 4, South Loup, 3:49.0, Cache Gracey, Cooper Atkins, Kaden Paulsen, Silas Cool. 5, Hitchcock County, 4:00.1, Colten Hagan, Trent Kisker, Drew Scott, Braydn Hutto. 6, Sandhills Valley, 4:01.8, Caleb Burnside, Rylin Johns, Alex Martinez, Kimbal Sanchez.
4x800 meter realy — 1, South Loup, 8:50.0, Cache Gracey, Silas Cool, Logan Recoy, Rio Remund. 2, Mullen, 9:02.0, Hayden Jennings, Samuel Coble, Chase Gracey, Trevor Kuncl. 3, Sandhills Valley, 9:04.0, Rylin Johns, Colin Rooney, Kimbal Sanchez, Daylon Weekly. 4, St. Pat’s, 9:28.0, William Toldstedt, James Heirigs, Jarrett Miles, Sam Troshynski. 5, Hitchcock County, 10:18.0, Kolyn Gaston, Jaxon Unrein, Trent Kisker, Landon Tines. 6, Brady, 10:28.0, Triston Stearns, Cameron Carr, Levi Jurjens, Cooper Franzen.
Shot Put — 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 51-0. 2, Keegan Schuler, Hitchcock County, 45-5. 3, Jake Halstead, South Loup, 42-7. 4, Adam Wiens, Mullen, 40-8. 5, Jackson Lake, St. Pat’s, 39-11.5. 6, Tel Kvanvig, Mullen, 38-7.
Discus — 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 151-0.5. 2, Jake Halstead, South Loup, 130-1.25. 3, Keegan Schuler, Hitchock County, 126-10.5. 4, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s,124-2. 5, Andrew Furrow, Sandhills/Thedford, 118-8. 6, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 112-0.
High Jump — 1, Shane Most, Brady, 6-0. 2, Drew Vickers, South Loup, 5-10. 3, Caleb Munson, St. Pat’s, 5-8. 4, Justin Wenzel, Arthur County, 5-4. 4, Jaxton Starr, Sandhills Valley, 5-4. 6, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna, 5-4.
Pole Vault — 1, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County, 11-0. 2, Silas Cool, South Loup, 10-0.
Long Jump — 1, Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 20-7.75. 2, Seth Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 20-0.75. 3, Brett Halstead, South Loup, 19-11.5. 4, Alex Worthing, Arthur County, 19-3.75. 5, Caleb Burnside, Sandhills Valley, 19-3. 6, Drew Scott, Hitchcock County, 18-6.
Triple Jump — 1, Jaden Emerson, Mullen, 39-9. 2, Shane Most, Brady, 37-4.75. 3, Justin Wenzel, Arthur County, 37-4.5. 4, Grant Ahlstrom, Sandhills/Thedford, 37-0.25. 5, Tyson Stengel, Sandhills/Thedford, 37-0.25. 6, Trent Kisker, Hitchcock County, 35-7.5.
Girls team results
1, South Loup, 157. 2, St Pat’s, 107.33. 3, Mullen, 76. 4, Anselmo-Merna, 53. 5, Arthur County, 33. 6, Sandhills/Thedford, 32.33. 7, Brady, 31.33. 8, Hitchcock County, 21. 9, Sandhills Valley, 12.
Girls individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Jadeyn Bubak, South Loup, 12.5. 2, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 12.8. 3, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 12.9. 4, Bryn Schwarz, South Loup, 13.5. 5, Brea Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 13.7. 6, Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 13.9.
200 meter dash — 1, Halie Recoy, South Loup, 27.5. 2, Bryn Schwarz, South Loup, 28.5. 3, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 28.6. 4, Mary Worthing, Arthur County, 29.0. 5, Delaynie Laible, South Loup, 29.1. 6, Sierra Carr, Brady, 29.3.
400 meter dash — 1, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 1:04.6. 2, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 1:05.6. 3, Aimee Merrill, Hitchcock County, 1:07.9. 4, Catherine Vasa, Arthur County, 1:08.7. 5, Zada Earll, Brady, 1:09.6. 6, Taylor Ross, South Loup, 1:10.3.
800 meter run — 1, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 2:34.2. 2, Taylor Svoboda, Mullen, 2:38.0. 3, Aimee Merrill, Hitchcock County, 2:41.2. 4, Heidi Donegan, South Loup, 2:49.7. 5, Ava Pandorf, South Loup, 2:51.1. 6, Mackenzie Burnett, Anselmo-Merna, 2:51.2.
1600 meter run — 1, Brooke McCully, Mullen, 5:44.5. 2, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 5:51.5. 3, Landyn Cole, South Loup, 5:59.1. 4, Tallianna Martin, South Loup, 6:13.5. 5, Keali Florea, Sandhills Valley, 6:19.3. 6, Faith Bierman, South Loup, 6:27.6.
3200 meter run — 1, Callie Coble, Mullen, 12:23.7. 2, Landyn Cole, South Loup, 12:30.2. 3, Keali Florea, Sandhills Valley, 13:24.5. 4, Josey French, Mullen, 13:29.1. 5, Faith Bierman, South Loup, 13:36.2. 6, Chayse Keith, Hitchcock County, 13:39.0.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 15.7. 2, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 16.4. 3, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 17.2. 4, Kloey Corrigan, Brady, 17.3. 5, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 17.5. 6, Tonja Heirigs, St. Pat’s, 18.2.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 48.5. 2, Kaitlyn Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 48.8. 3, Kloey Corrigan, Brady, 50.7. 4, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 51.9. 5, Elise O’Neill, St. Pat’s, 53.4. 6, Lauryn Johnson, South Loup, 56.2h.
4x100 meter relay — 1, St. Pat’s, 52.0, Elise O’Neill, Bella Arensdorf, Mae Siegel, Hayley Miles. 2, South Loup, 52.2, Bryn Schwarz, Halie Recoy, Mya Weverka, Jadeyn Bubak. 3, Sandhills/Thedford, 53.4, Madison Marten, Brea Barnic, Tenley Rasmussen, Dayle Haake. 4, Anselmo-Merna, 54.4, Grace Cantrell, Koral Schmidt, RayLee Downing, Jaide Chandler. 5, Arthur County, 55.2, Sheridan Wilson, Gracie Wenzel, Audrey Wilson, Jaedin Johns. 6, Sandhills/Valley, 1:50.3, Sadie Dimmitt, Tara Phelps, Megan Amos, Isa Zuniga.
4x400 meter relay — 1, St. Pat’s, 4:27.0, Mae Siegel, Tonja Heirigs, Genna Blakely, Kate Stienike. 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:30.6, Taylor Weber, Tenley Rasmussen, Charlsie Teahon, Dayle Haake. 3, Arthur County, 4:34.6, Mary Worthing, Sheridan Wilson, Catherine Vasa, Jaedin Johns. 4, South Loup, 4:43.8, Abby Stallbaumer, Taylor Ross, Delaynie Laible, Bryn Schwarz. 5, Hitchcock County, 5:01.6, Madison Gestenslager, Bailey Hidy, Aimee Merrill, Lindsey Rippen. 6, Sandhills Valley, 5:17.8, Keali Florea, Arena Fetty, Jaylen Dimmitt, Megan Amos.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Mullen, 10:36.0, Samantha Moore, Callie Coble, Taylor Svoboda, Brooke McCully. 2, South Loup, 11:09.0, Ava Pandorf, Talli Martin, Faith Bierman, Heidi Donegan. 3, Hitchcock County, 12:20.0, Mackenzie Carlson, Chayse Keith, Byanka Tyan, Aimee Merrill. 4, St. Pat’s, 12:35.0, Madi Gifford, Ava Dimas, Hailey Guthrie, Helana Pettit. 5, Arthur County, 12:38.0, Audrey Wilson, Addison Bures, Mackenzie Schmidt, Kinley Helmer.
Shot Put — 1, Faith Storer, Arthur County, 33-11. 2, Isabelle Stallbaumer, South Loup, 32-11. 3, Kirsten Myers, Anselmo-Merna, 32-10. 4, Emmalee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 32-4.5. 5, Sadie Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 32-3. 6, Mya Weverka, South Loup, 31-1.
Discus — 1, Falon Hatch, Brady, 115-5.5. 2, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 113- 7. 3, Kirsten Myers, Anselmo-Merna, 106-4.25. 4, Jenna Kimberling, St. Pat’s, 104-2.75. 5, Kate Roberg, St. Pat’s, 96-3.5. 6, Devin Peterson, South Loup, 91- 2.25.
High Jump — 1, Brea Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 4-8. 2, Joslyn Reiff, South Loup, 4-8. 3, Charli Vickers, South Loup, 4-6. 4, Annalee Starr, South Loup, 4-6. 5, Jaide Chandler, Anselmo-Merna, 4-4. 6, Taylor Weber, Sandhills/Thedford, 4-2. 6, Kloey Corrigan, Brady, 4-2. 6, Bella Arensdorf, St. Pat’s, 4-2.
Pole Vault — 1, Reagan Cool, South Loup, 9-6. 2, Abigail Jurjens, Brady, 8-0. 3, Alayna Niesen,St. Pat’s, 7-6. 4, Dakota Guthrie, St. Pat’s, 6-6.
Long Jump — 1, Mae Siegel, St. Pat’s, 16-5.25. 2, Samantha Moore, Mullen, 15-8.75. 3, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 15-5.25. 4, Bella Arensdorf, St. Pat’s, 15-0. 5, Mary Worthing, Arthur County, 14-7.25. 6, Kacee Dvorak,South Loup, 13-6.
Triple Jump — 1, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 32-10.5. 2, Carlee Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 31-3. 3, Lindey Coble, Mullen, 30-10.5. 4, Ava Pandorf, South Loup, 30-2.5. 5, Audrey Wilson, Arthur County, 29-10. 6, Kacee Dvorak, South Loup, 29-8.