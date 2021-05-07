St. Pat’s boys, South Loup girls win at Dave Blevins Memorial Invite

Clayton Moore knew he didn’t have his best day in the 110-meter hurdles at Tuesday’s Best of the Midwest Invite.

His time of 16.34 seconds landed him in fifth, and it left him feeling like he could have done more.

“My last race was not good, it was not good at all,” Moore said. “It just was not a good day.”

But at the Dave Blevins Memorial Invite on Friday in Arnold, Moore was thrilled with his prelim time of 15.6, one of his best times so far this season. It put him in a tie for first with St. Pat’s Will Moats, and he just edged out South Loup’s Drew Vickers by 0.3 seconds.

Any excitement he had doubled when he ran in the 110 hurdles finals later. All three crushed the event, all leaving with new personal bests. But it was Moore who got the win after finishing the race in 15.3 seconds.

“I’m excited, yes,” Moore said. “It really gives me confidence going into district. I got to race Moats again. It’s going to be a fun race.”

Moore and Moats added to their teams’ totals at the Dave Blevins Memorial, where the St. Pat’s boys won with 102 points, Mullen came in second with 82 and South Loup finished third with 72.