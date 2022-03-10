St. Pat’s boys will rely on bond with each other in Class D1 title game

St. Pat’s sophomore Brecken Erickson had one answer when asked if the Irish boys basketball team was a team that could win the state championship following a 22-point win over Burwell in the Class D1 semifinals Wednesday.

“This definitely is,” he responded.

Ask any Irish player or even the fans that traveled from North Platte to Lincoln for the state tournament, and they would probably have a similar response.

St. Pat’s has been dominant all season. It has been the Omaha World-Herald’s No. 1-ranked team in Class D1 for most of the season. It has a team full of players that have bought in not only to the program, but also to each other.

When the Irish take the court at 9 a.m. Friday in the state championship game against Loomis for the first time since 1928 — the last time St. Pat’s won a state title — that bond and those expectations of ending a 94-year drought will come to fruition.

“I think this group came into the season with very high expectations,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “They wanted to get to the state tournament, but I think they really in their heart felt like they were good enough to win it. And to this point, they’ve done everything they need to. Let’s see how it goes.”

The Irish have a mixture of height and skill with them. Jack Heiss can attack the basket from anywhere on the court, whether it’s from beyond the arc or driving the lane. And when he’s not shooting, he can get the ball to Erickson on the inside — he was a driving force for St. Pat’s against Burwell in the fourth quarter.

“I try to rebound really hard. Try to score inside when I can,” Erickson said. “Make it another presence off Jack after he’s getting guarded, make sure they got two scorers to watch out for. It’s a lot harder to guard a team with many scorers. I just try to do my part. I wouldn’t have anything without my teammates on the court, my brothers.”

Those many scorers also include players like Sam Troshynski, Caleb Munson, Will Moats and Andrew Brosius, all of whom have consistently made big shots for the Irish when teams have both Heiss and Erickson guarded heavily.

In the second quarter against Burwell, Brosius and Troshynski made big 3s to help the Irish outscore the Longhorns 23-2 in the frame.

The emergence of Jackson Roberts, Zarek Branch and Connor Hasenauer off the bench has also provided depth that helped the Irish in both their games at state so far.

They’ll need that depth if they want to knock off Loomis. The Wolves pulled away late in the fourth quarter after Quinn Johnson scored a game-high 32 points, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter against Dundy County-Stratton.

Loomis’ leading scorer, Shay Swanson, fouled out against Dundy County-Stratton after having a quiet game with eight points, two days after he scored 26 against Riverside in the first round.

St. Pat’s had reached the semifinals the last three seasons, but this team is the only one that broke through and made the finals. O’Malley said those experiences from the previous seasons have shown the Irish they need to put in the work if they want to go all the way.

“The expectation was a little different maybe for kids this year,” O’Malley said. “The other groups were outstanding teams and wanted to get to a final, but this group, having been to a couple semifinals, really realized there’s more work to do and they really did a nice job.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.