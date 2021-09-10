St. Pat’s defeats Centura 35-0 with strong second half

The St. Pat’s coaching staff must’ve said the right things to the Irish football team at halftime.
A scoreless tie halfway through St. Pat’s Friday night contest against Centura quickly turned into a 14-0 Irish lead less than three minutes into the second half.
“Have some fun and play hard. Go out and compete,” St. Pat’s assistant coach Brent Aufdenkamp said.
The Irish played with more energy in the second half. Long runs on offense and big tackles on defense were met with roars from both players and fans as St. Pat’s defeated Centura 35-0.
“We didn’t get off to a very good start,” Aufdenkamp said. “We’re a pretty young team, so the learning has to keep on. If we come out with a half like this next week, we’re probably going to be in big trouble.
“Luckily we played well enough that first half to hang in the game, but I thought our energy level, our emotion, everything with execution, it was night and day between the first half and second half.”
Neither team found its rhythm in the first half. St. Pat’s took the ball inside the 4 on its first drive, but quarterback Jack Heiss was stopped on fourth down. The Irish had another chance to score in the closing seconds of the first half, but Heiss missed a field goal.
Centura, on the other hand, used three long drives to keep the clock moving, but failed to find the end zone as well.
St. Pat’s only produced 77 yards on offense, and main running back Jackson Roberts picked up 41 yards.
“Part of that was probably on us,” Aufdenkamp said. “We got a little too cute. We started with the ball in their territory and probably should’ve went with some bread-and-butter plays, and thought we could get a quick strike. So we probably didn’t help the boys in that regard.
“But we were running by guys we were supposed to block and doubling up on blocks. Just kind of a general lethargic, just sort of sloppy (play). Credit to the kids because they responded well.”
Something changed with St. Pat’s after halftime. The Irish started the second half with the ball and blitzed downfield in just over two minutes for a Gaven Nutter touchdown. Nutter finished with 80 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was happy for Gavin Nutter tonight,” Aufdenkamp said. “He really deflated them with those dive plays up the middle and just rumbling, stumbling and tumbling like they talk about.”
Centura fumbled early in the ensuing drive, and two Roberts runs later led to another St. Pat’s touchdown. Roberts led the Irish with 164 yards, 123 of which came in the second half, and three touchdowns.
“Jackson has some gifts from God that are pretty remarkable,” Aufdenkamp said. “And he does things you can’t coach. He’s very humble, he works very hard. If we get him going, we feel pretty good.”
Roberts scored again two drives later on a 35-yard run to put the Irish up 21-0. He led off the fourth quarter with a 38-yard run to put St. Pat’s at the 1-yard line before he ran in for his final score.
Centura fumbled on the next drive, and Nutter capitalized with a six-yard touchdown run to put St. Pat’s ahead 35-0 and force a running clock.
“Even though we were in a tied game, and I think playing hard enough, we weren’t playing with that kind of confidence that you need, and I don’t think we were really enjoying ourselves very much,” Aufdenkamp said. “Hopefully it’s a lesson that we learn that we have to come out in all four quarters and all three phases of the game and execute and be emotional and be energetic.”