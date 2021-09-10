St. Pat’s defeats Centura 35-0 with strong second half

Centura, on the other hand, used three long drives to keep the clock moving, but failed to find the end zone as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

St. Pat’s only produced 77 yards on offense, and main running back Jackson Roberts picked up 41 yards.

“Part of that was probably on us,” Aufdenkamp said. “We got a little too cute. We started with the ball in their territory and probably should’ve went with some bread-and-butter plays, and thought we could get a quick strike. So we probably didn’t help the boys in that regard.

“But we were running by guys we were supposed to block and doubling up on blocks. Just kind of a general lethargic, just sort of sloppy (play). Credit to the kids because they responded well.”

Something changed with St. Pat’s after halftime. The Irish started the second half with the ball and blitzed downfield in just over two minutes for a Gaven Nutter touchdown. Nutter finished with 80 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was happy for Gavin Nutter tonight,” Aufdenkamp said. “He really deflated them with those dive plays up the middle and just rumbling, stumbling and tumbling like they talk about.”