St. Pat’s falls in semifinals to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

An 18-18 tie at halftime soon turned into a 10-point St. Pat’s deficit after Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family made four consecutive 3’s.
Corby Condon and Jack Heiss combined for 27 points in the Irish’s comeback effort, but the Bulldogs made some much needed shots in their 52-39 win over St. Pat’s Thursday in the NSAA Class D1 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Our game plan obviously from the opening tip was we really needed to get a lot of attention on their size on the lane, and we did a good job of that,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “They came out and answered the call and made a number of shots there early in the third. Although we mounted a little bit of a run, we weren’t able to sustain enough to come all the way back.”
Neither team was very efficient offensively in the first half, as neither team held greater than a one-possession advantage throughout, with 10 ties or lead changes in the first half alone.
“We knew that they would probably play us zone and try to use their size and length to make it difficult for us to move in on the perimeter,” O’Malley said. “We were able to get inside the zone a little bit earlier in the game, but it was difficult finishing around the rim. And for us, we felt like if we could pressure them a little bit, we could give them some problems.”
St. Pat’s held an 18-15 lead in the final minute of the second quarter thanks to three points from Heiss. The Irish had multiple chances to extend that lead off free throws, but came up short. Meanwhile, HLHF’s Jason Sjuts made a 3 to tie the game at 18-18 right before halftime.
That deep shooting came back to haunt the Irish in the third. The Bulldogs opened the second half on a 17-3 run in which they made four straight 3’s and built a lead that St. Pat’s struggled to combat.
That’s not to say the Irish didn’t make a strong effort to get back into the game. Condon and Heiss each hit a 3 to pull the Irish to within 10, and Heiss scored a buzzer-beating put back after teammate Will Moats stole the ball and missed a mid-range jumper.
Condon gave the Irish their best chance of a comeback early in the fourth quarter after his 3 brought St. Pat’s to within six at 38-32.
HLHF responded with a 3 of its own, and St. Pat’s hovered around a nine-point deficit the rest of the game.
“When you have a reasonably low-scoring game and somebody puts together a stretch where they hit a number of shots in a row, it’s pretty hard to come back from that,” O’Malley said. “The defense certainly had the upper hand on the day, with the exception of that run where they really hit some shots.”
St. Pat’s will play in the third-place game on Friday against No. 1-seed Burwell at 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln North Star. The Longhorns lost their first game of the season against Howells-Dodge 76-45 on Thursday.
“I would actually look forward to (St. Pat’s) being really ready to play,” O’Malley said. “It’s a difficult thing because of the emotional letdown in the semifinals, but I’ve always been a big proponent of the third-place game. We came here to play basketball and if somebody wants to play one more game, then let’s do it.
“So I think that’s the approach these guys will take. I think they enjoy the game enough … although they came here to win the championship, I think they enjoy it enough to say, ‘Hey let’s get it on one more time.’”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (52)
Jacob Sjuts 12, Jett Spier 11, Jason Sjuts 9, Ethan Keller 7, Cooper Beller 5, Kyle Preister 4, Sage Frauendorfer 4.
St. Pat’s (39)
Corby Condon 16, Jack Heiss 11, Joseph Heirigs 6, Alex Davies 3, Caleb Munson 2, Logan O’Malley 1.