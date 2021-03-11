St. Pat’s falls in semifinals to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

An 18-18 tie at halftime soon turned into a 10-point St. Pat’s deficit after Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family made four consecutive 3’s.

Corby Condon and Jack Heiss combined for 27 points in the Irish’s comeback effort, but the Bulldogs made some much needed shots in their 52-39 win over St. Pat’s Thursday in the NSAA Class D1 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Our game plan obviously from the opening tip was we really needed to get a lot of attention on their size on the lane, and we did a good job of that,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “They came out and answered the call and made a number of shots there early in the third. Although we mounted a little bit of a run, we weren’t able to sustain enough to come all the way back.”

Neither team was very efficient offensively in the first half, as neither team held greater than a one-possession advantage throughout, with 10 ties or lead changes in the first half alone.