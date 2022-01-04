St. Pat’s girls, boys basketball defeats Anselmo-Merna

Hadlee Safranek made a 3 for the Coyotes to cut the deficit to four at 24-20, but the Irish responded with 10 consecutive points backed by 3s from Stienike and Fleck.

Stienike and Fleck opened the fourth with 3’s and Heirigs made a pair of baskets as part of a 13-5 run, creating too large of a deficit for Anselmo-Merna to come back from.

“Offensively, we’re just so balanced,” Stienike said. “Tonja, usually our leading scorer, she didn’t freak out. Other girls stepped up and hit some big 3s down the stretch. It was a good team win.”

St. Pat’s 69, Anselmo-Merna 37

The Irish offense ran through Jack Heiss on Tuesday. The St. Pat’s senior scored a game-high 28 points as the Irish defeated Anselmo-Merna 69-37 at home.

“Jack made a number of shots,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “As he’s matured, his ability to score in traffic and all of that added to his ability to shoot the ball really makes him a tremendous scorer.”

Wyat Lambertson led the Coyotes with 12 points, and Quinten Myers added nine.