St. Pat’s girls, boys basketball defeats Anselmo-Merna

Kate Stienike, Jayla Fleck and Tonja Heirigs combined for 36 points as the St. Pat’s girls basketball team defeated Anselmo-Merna 51-32 Tuesday at home.
“It was a good quality team against a really good Anselmo-Merna team,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “They came in state ranked, and we kind of had some tough losses this year, so it’s nice to win a big game again.”
Jaide Chandler led the Coyotes with nine points followed by six from Macy Miller.
The shots weren’t falling for the Irish in the first quarter, and that allowed Anselmo-Merna to stay in the game and only trail 10-8.
While St. Pat’s was looking for its shot, its emphasis on strong defense bought it time. The Irish held the Coyotes to just four points in the second quarter, all while building an eight-point lead at 22-14 going into halftime.
“Our 1-3-1 defense definitely won the game, especially the rebounding battle,” Stienike said. “Every game, we start rebounding a little better, and I think we limited them to one shot every possession it seemed like and won the boards.”
Things changed in the third quarter. Anselmo-Merna started making more baskets, but St. Pat’s started making its 3s and Heirigs started working the ball inside more.
Hadlee Safranek made a 3 for the Coyotes to cut the deficit to four at 24-20, but the Irish responded with 10 consecutive points backed by 3s from Stienike and Fleck.
Stienike and Fleck opened the fourth with 3’s and Heirigs made a pair of baskets as part of a 13-5 run, creating too large of a deficit for Anselmo-Merna to come back from.
“Offensively, we’re just so balanced,” Stienike said. “Tonja, usually our leading scorer, she didn’t freak out. Other girls stepped up and hit some big 3s down the stretch. It was a good team win.”
St. Pat’s 69, Anselmo-Merna 37
The Irish offense ran through Jack Heiss on Tuesday. The St. Pat’s senior scored a game-high 28 points as the Irish defeated Anselmo-Merna 69-37 at home.
“Jack made a number of shots,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “As he’s matured, his ability to score in traffic and all of that added to his ability to shoot the ball really makes him a tremendous scorer.”
Wyat Lambertson led the Coyotes with 12 points, and Quinten Myers added nine.
Heiss had a slow start, only scoring one basket in the first quarter, but the Irish used tough defense to keep Anselmo-Merna scoreless for most of it. Brecken Erickson scored six of the Irish’s 10 points in the first, but a 7-2 Coyote run cut the deficit to three going into the second.
Heiss scored 17 points in the second quarter compared to Anselmo-Merna’s 10, and the Irish took a 32-17 lead going into halftime.
“I thought (our kids) kept playing hard and they didn’t back down,” O’Malley said, “although the game early there stayed tight with (Anselmo-Merna) making some difficult shots.”
The Irish opened the second half on a 10-6 run led by four points from Will Moats, who finished with eight. Both teams traded points for most of the quarter, but St. Pat’s pulled even further away at the end thanks to an 8-4 run that put the Irish up 51-31.
The Irish held Anselmo-Merna to six points in the fourth quarter while scoring 18 and closing out the game 69-37.
“We’ve made some pretty significant growth over this first month of the season, and I think the kids recognize that,” O’Malley said. “I think the biggest part of what they’ve been able to do is we’ve improved defensively.”
St. Pat’s girls (51)
Kate Stienike 13, Jayla Fleck 12, Tonja Heirigs 11, Mae Siegel 6, Reese Fleck 4, Cara Roberg 3, Jenna Kimberling 2.
Anselmo-Merna (32)
Jaide Chandler 9, Macy Miller 6, Hadlee Safranek 5, Shaylyn Safranek 5, Makenna Miller 4, RayLee Downing 3.