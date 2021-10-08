 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Pat’s routs Gordon-Rushville on the road
0 comments
top story

St. Pat’s routs Gordon-Rushville on the road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Sports

Jackson Roberts rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns, had an interception and forced a fumble as the St. Pat’s football team defeated Gordon-Rushville 43-3 on Friday.

His first score came on a six-yard run in the first quarter. A fake extra point attempt led to an open pass to Sam Troshynski for a two-point conversion to go up 15-3. Quarterback Jack Heiss scored before that on a 31-yard touchdown run to put the Irish on the board.

Heiss returned a short punt to the 10-yard line, and Roberts scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard run the next play.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Irish slowed down the rest of the half, turning the ball over on downs and punting the ball before going into halftime up 22-3.

But St. Pat’s opened the second half with a Gaven Nutter kick return to the Gordon-Rushville 5, and Roberts scored on the next play to put St. Pat’s ahead 29-3.

Roberts forced a fumble on Gordon-Rushville’s next drive that was recovered by Heiss on the Mustangs’ 27. Nutter scored on a one-yard run three plays later.

Roberts scored again to start the fourth quarter on a 17-yard run to put the Irish up 43-3 and force a running clock the rest of the game.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Pat's volleyball sweeps Brady
High School

St. Pat's volleyball sweeps Brady

Mae Siegel had a game-high 12 kills and four aces, and Bella Arensdorf and Kate Roberg combined for 15 kills as the St. Pat’s volleyball team swept Brady 25-10, 25-3, 25-11 on Thursday in North Platte.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News