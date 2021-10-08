St. Pat’s routs Gordon-Rushville on the road

Jackson Roberts rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns, had an interception and forced a fumble as the St. Pat’s football team defeated Gordon-Rushville 43-3 on Friday.

His first score came on a six-yard run in the first quarter. A fake extra point attempt led to an open pass to Sam Troshynski for a two-point conversion to go up 15-3. Quarterback Jack Heiss scored before that on a 31-yard touchdown run to put the Irish on the board.

Heiss returned a short punt to the 10-yard line, and Roberts scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard run the next play.

The Irish slowed down the rest of the half, turning the ball over on downs and punting the ball before going into halftime up 22-3.

But St. Pat’s opened the second half with a Gaven Nutter kick return to the Gordon-Rushville 5, and Roberts scored on the next play to put St. Pat’s ahead 29-3.

Roberts forced a fumble on Gordon-Rushville’s next drive that was recovered by Heiss on the Mustangs’ 27. Nutter scored on a one-yard run three plays later.

Roberts scored again to start the fourth quarter on a 17-yard run to put the Irish up 43-3 and force a running clock the rest of the game.