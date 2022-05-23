St. Pat’s to add girls golf program

St. Pat’s is adding girls golf for 2022-23, and announced Kristine Gale as head coach in a press release Monday.

Gale is a graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School, where she was a three-year letter winner on the varsity girls golf team, winner of two Class A State Championships, and an individual state tournament medalist.

“I’m so excited to be piloting the girls golf program here at St. Pat’s,” Gale said. “As a coach, I’m ready to teach and help experienced or new players reach their full potential. We have some dedicated young players who have improved greatly while playing with the boy’s golf program. The commitment of these young players will help build a strong, competitive girls’ program at St. Pat’s for all of the future girls wanting to play golf.”

Gale is a lifelong golfer who participated in numerous junior golf programs growing up, qualifying for the Women’s Western Junior Championship Tournament. She continued to play competitive golf in the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Association tournaments and Inter Club league as an adult.

She is married to David Gale and has three sons, Jack, Charlie and Thomas. Thomas is a junior and Charlie is a 2020 graduate of St. Pat’s. Gale has been involved with youth sports programs with her sons.

She served on the North Central Youth Athletic Club board for nine years and was instrumental in starting a fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football program, pre-K through sixth grade boys and girls soccer program, as well as baseball programs for machine pitch, T-shirt, little league and softball in Bassett. Gale also re-established the Boy Scout program for Troop 277 in Bassett, which had been dormant for over 10 years.

Gale currently works for the Nebraska Community Foundation as a community impact coordinator, where she works with affiliated communities in Nebraska to build their unrestricted endowments and make community impact through local grants. Gale has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha.