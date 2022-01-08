St. Pat's basketball splits with Cozad

Jack Heiss scored a game-high 26 points, and Brecken Erickson added 18 as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team cruised to a 63-41 win over Cozad on Saturday at home.
“I thought we had a really solid performance,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “I thought our defense got better as the night went on, and I thought we did a good job of getting some shots in tight around the basket.”
Cash Chytka led the Haymakers with 12 points, followed by Nolan Wetovick with nine and seven from Jacob Weatherly.
Heiss played a large role in helping St. Pat’s pull away from Cozad late in the second quarter. His free throw gave the Irish the lead for good at 25-24 and helped contribute to a 10-point run in which he also scored two more baskets.
Erickson made sure the Haymakers didn’t get back into the game with a nine-point third quarter while Cozad only scored five.
“It’s always good to have somebody that can straight post up,” O’Malley said. “We have a number of guys that do a good job in the lane. Brecken (Erickson) and then Caleb Munson, Jack (Heiss) does a good job of getting in there, and then Jackson Roberts off the bench. So we have a number of guys that I think are able to score in tight.”
It took some time for St. Pat’s to find its offensive and defensive rhythms. The Haymakers matched the Irish shot for shot for the first quarter and a half. Cozad even held a three-point lead thanks to a Tag Sassali 3 and a Weatherly basket.
Moats answered with a 3 of his own to tie the game, which started that 10-point run that put the Irish firmly in control. St. Pat’s went into halftime ahead 38-28.
The third quarter solidified St. Pat’s lead. The Irish scored 18 points and held the Haymakers to just one basket in the first four and a half minutes of the third. Cozad only scored five more as it trailed 56-33 going into the fourth.
While St. Pat’s didn’t score much in the fourth quarter, it held Cozad to just eight points and won the game 63-41.
“I think the key there was we did a better job of keeping the ball out of the lane,” O’Malley said. “They hurt us some with dribble penetration in the first half, and the penetrator wasn’t finishing, but we were having to scramble and they got a number of uncontested shots at the rim. So we had to do a better job at that, and the kids did.”
Cozad 43, St. Pat’s 36
Megan Dyer scored 12 points, Reagan Armagost followed with 10 and Mallory Applegate added eight as the Cozad girls basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 43-36.
Tonja Heirigs led the Irish with 12, and Kate Stienike added 10.
“You have to give credit to Cozad,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “They came out and played physical against us, and they were the aggressor tonight. We didn’t really respond very well. We’ve got some sickness going around, and we had some girls out. It was just not our night.”
St. Pat’s struggled to get its offense going in the first quarter, which allowed Cozad to take a 10-5 lead. The Irish finally took a lead in the second quarter off an eight-point run that featured back-to-back 3’s from Reese Fleck and Heirigs.
The Haymakers responded with a 3 from Erica Weatherly and went into halftime up 20-19.
The Irish only scored six in the third quarter, while Cozad added nine and took a 29-25 lead into the fourth.
The Haymakers always had an answer for any Irish run in the fourth. Stienike made a 3 to pull to within three early on, and Cozad responded with back-to-back Karyn Burkholder baskets to go back up seven. Heirigs hit a 3 in the final two minutes of the game, but Cozad made all its free throws to stop the Irish from getting back into the game.
“Our kids that started for us tonight, they’ve come off the bench, so they’ve gotten some varsity minutes,” Stienike said. “And I thought they did great. That’s not the reason we lost, we just didn’t play very well tonight.”
St. Pat’s boys (63)
Jack Heiss 26, Brecken Erickson 18, Will Moats 6, Connor Hasenauer 4, Caleb Munson 4, Andrew Brosius 3, Jackson Roberts 2.
Cozad (41)
Cash Chytka 12, Nolan Wetovick 9, Jacob Weatherly 7, Tag Sassali 5, Monty Brooks-Follmer 2, Noah Shoemaker 2, Nathen Engel 2, Paul Cole 2.
Cozad girls (43)
Megan Dyer 12, Reagan Armagost 10, Mallory Applegate 8, Makaia Baker 6, Karyn Burkholder 4, Erica Weatherly 3.
St. Pat’s (36)
Tonja Heirigs 12, Kate Stienike 10, Reese Fleck 7, Mae Siegel 6, Cara Roberg 1.