St. Pat's basketball splits with Cozad

Tonja Heirigs led the Irish with 12, and Kate Stienike added 10.

“You have to give credit to Cozad,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “They came out and played physical against us, and they were the aggressor tonight. We didn’t really respond very well. We’ve got some sickness going around, and we had some girls out. It was just not our night.”

St. Pat’s struggled to get its offense going in the first quarter, which allowed Cozad to take a 10-5 lead. The Irish finally took a lead in the second quarter off an eight-point run that featured back-to-back 3’s from Reese Fleck and Heirigs.

The Haymakers responded with a 3 from Erica Weatherly and went into halftime up 20-19.

The Irish only scored six in the third quarter, while Cozad added nine and took a 29-25 lead into the fourth.

The Haymakers always had an answer for any Irish run in the fourth. Stienike made a 3 to pull to within three early on, and Cozad responded with back-to-back Karyn Burkholder baskets to go back up seven. Heirigs hit a 3 in the final two minutes of the game, but Cozad made all its free throws to stop the Irish from getting back into the game.