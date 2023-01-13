St. Pat's basketball sweeps Overton

Tonja Heirigs scored 22 points as the St. Pat’s girls basketball team held on to defeat Overton 41-37 at home on Friday.

“It’s a great confidence booster for us, but more than anything, that’s just another great quality opponent that we get the opportunity to play,” St. Pat’s coach Kelsie O’Neill said. “I can’t simulate some of these things in practice, so for us to handle pressure in a game situation and for us to see what we need to work on when we’re faced with a tight game, that’s a great chance for us to learn those things.”

Kinsey Kimberling added a career-high 10 points for the Irish and made two 3s. Cara Roberg scored six points.

Natalie Wood led Overton with 11 points, while Ella Luther and JoLee Ryan each had nine.

“That was great to see Kinsey feel that success,” O’Neill said. “She offensively hasn’t done what she wants to do, and she I think struggles a little bit with that within herself, so for her to feel that success tonight is a big momentum shift for her to know that she can do it and those shots are going to fall for her.”

Neither team could pull away from each other in the first quarter. The largest lead was four points — held twice by Overton — but St. Pat’s took a 9-8 lead into the second quarter thanks to five straight points from Roberg.

Both teams traded points and the lead until Overton held a 12-11 advantage. Heirigs made back-to-back 3s to kickstart a 11-0 Irish run to close out the second quarter and go into halftime with a 22-12 lead.

The Irish came out of the break firing off two 3s as part of a 8-1 run to help grow the St. Pat’s lead to 30-13. That’s where the trouble started for the Irish, though.

Overton started chipping away at the 17-point deficit with a run of its own as the Irish shots stopped falling aside from a late Heirigs 3. The Eagles whittled the deficit down to nine at 33-24 going into the fourth quarter on the back of a 11-3 run.

That deficit continued to shrink until it reached five at 38-33 with 2:15 left on the clock.

Two Overton free throws brought the St. Pat’s lead down to three. Heirigs made both of her free throws to extend the lead back to five, and Overton missed four consecutive free throws right after.

St. Pat’s closed the game soon with a 41-37 win.

“It’s going to take everybody, and it took everybody,” O’Neill said. “Our bench players, and it took energy, new legs. I thought our girls did a really good job.”

BOYS

St. Pat’s 68, Overton 33

Brecken Erickson scored 23 points, including 14 in the first quarter, as the St. Pat’s boys defeated Overton 68-33 at home on Friday.

“I thought we started really strong, and then I thought Overton did a good job of answering in the second quarter,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “I thought the momentum had kind of swung the other way. The kids kept in there and kept getting after them defensively.”

Will Moats added 12 points, and Andrew Brosius and Sam Troshynski had nine each.

Will Kulhanek led Overton with 15, and Braden Fleischman scored five.

The Irish turned to Erickson for most of the first quarter. He scored St. Pat’s first seven points of the game and finished the first quarter with 14 of the Irish’s 19 points. St. Pat’s also held Overton to just two points, which the Eagles scored on the first basket of the game.

Overton started to find a rhythm in the second quarter, scoring 14 points and cutting the deficit to 12 at 28-16 going into halftime.

“Any time you get a big lead early, you can certainly become complacent, and they made a few plays and they made a few scores,” O’Malley said. “I thought there were a few times we were a little sloppy with the ball, and then you find yourself back in a game. I thought the kids did a good job after that stretch of regrouping and playing well.”

Overton scored the first basket of the third quarter to pull to within 10, but the Irish responded by going on a 17-0 run to extend the lead to 45-18 and putting the game out of reach for the Eagles.

“We’ve got guys who really understand that in the long run, (defense) is going to play dividends,” O’Malley said. “There are times where you are guarding the ball tight that you end up unfortunately giving up some shots you don’t want to, but in the long course of things,I think it really plays in your favor, and our guys continue to battle.”

GIRLS

St. Pat’s (41)

Tonja Heirigs 22, Kinsey Kimberling 10, Cara Roberg 6, Jensen Becher 2, Reese Fleck 1.

Overton (37)

Natalie Wood 11, Ella Luther 9, JoLee Ryan 9, Ashlyn Florell 6, Gracyn Luther 2.

BOYS

St. Pat’s (68)

Brecken Erickson 23, Will Moats 12, Andrew Brosius 9, Sam Troshynski 9, Thomas Gale 5, Logan Winder 4, Zarek Branch 4, Sutton Tickle 2.

Overton (33)

Will Kulhanek 15, Braden Fleischman 5, Jace Jeffries 3, Dawson McCarter 2, Alex Banzhaf 2, Noah Lees 2, Brody Fleischman 2, Blake Ecklund 2.