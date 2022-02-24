St. Pat's boys defeat Anselmo-Merna to win D1-10 subdistrict

Jack Heiss scored 27 points and eclipsed 1,500 points in his career in what may be his final home game as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team knocked off Anselmo-Merna 59-37 in the D1-10 subdistrict final to advance to a district final.

“I thought in the first half, we were really outstanding defensively,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “In the second half, they hurt us a little bit getting the ball inside and we weren’t defending that quite the way that we wanted to … but overall I thought it was a really great effort.”

Brecken Erickson added 18 for the Irish, and Jackson Roberts scored 18. Dalton Duryea led the Coyotes with 14.

St. Pat’s opened the game with an 11-2 first quarter that put the Irish in control throughout. Anselmo-Merna never cut the deficit to single digits.

The Irish suffocated the Coyotes on defense, forcing Anselmo-Merna into contested shots while St. Pat’s built up a 21-point lead at halftime at 28-7.

“I think our defensive pressure was good and our execution was good,” O’Malley said. “I think we got people where we needed to have them as far as helping in the post.”

The Coyotes found their offense in the second half, scoring 30 points, but couldn’t stop the Irish from doing roughly the same. Anselmo-Merna kept attacking the basket and drawing fouls, which stopped the St. Pat’s lead from extending further.

Heiss scored 12 of his points in the second half, including a deep 3 that put the Irish ahead 39-15 at one point.

“He’s an extremely gifted player all around,” O’Malley said. “He had a good combination going tonight of turning the corner and getting down the lane and then being able to combine that with hitting some perimeter shots. He makes it pretty difficult to guard.”

St. Pat’s heads to a district final either Saturday, Monday or Tuesday as an automatic qualifier for winning its subdistrict. The pairings, locations and times will be announced Friday.

“You just have to be ready, and the turnaround could be pretty short,” O’Malley said. “It could be anything from two days to four days. We just have to prepare pretty quickly. That’s something these guys are accustomed to with back-to-back and three game weeks. They’re accustomed to turning the page the next game pretty rapidly, and that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

St. Pat’s (59)

Jack Heiss 27, Brecken Erickson 18, Jackson Roberts 8, Will Moats 4, Andrew Brosius 2.

Anselmo-Merna (37)

Dalton Duryea 14, Brant Schmidt 5, Carter Johnson 5, Garrett Porter 4, Elijah Downey 4, Wyat Lambertson 3, Quinten Myers 2.

Area Subdistrict Scores

C1-12 at Gordon-Rushville

Ogallala 60, Gordon-Rushville 49

D1-11 at Dundy County-Stratton

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Maywood-Hayes Center 50

D2-9 at Medicine Valley

Paxton 42, Medicine Valley 41

D2-10 at Hyannis

Mullen 47, Hyannis 35

D2-11 at Potter-Dix

Potter-Dix 56, South Platte 40

