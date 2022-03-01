St. Pat's boys defeat Ansley-Litchfield to win D1-1 District title

COZAD — Sam Troshynski’s 15 points, one of his best outputs of the season, came at the perfect time for the St. Pat’s boys basketball team. A big second quarter from the sophomore helped the Irish defeat Ansley-Litchfield 55-39 to win the D1-1 District title on Tuesday in Cozad.

“It was an outstanding team win,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “They did some things that made it really difficult on us, and I thought we had a number of guys that really made plays. It was a real credit to the whole team the way that they played and hung in there.”

Troshynski stepped up in the second, knocking down two 3s and scoring a team-high eight points in the frame.

His night became a prime example of the Irish’s game against Ansley-Litchfield: It wasn’t the best offensive performance, but the Irish got some big shots when they needed to.

“I thought the kids had a good balance of not forcing shots, but being willing to step forward and make shots and take shots,” O’Malley said. “And ultimately down the stretch, it came down to our ability to protect the ball and create a few turnovers.”

Ansley-Litchfield guarded Jack Heiss tough and held him to 11 points. Andrew Brosius contributed nine points, including a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Irish played with a lead for most of the game, but the Spartans were usually close behind. When St. Pat’s went up 15-6 near the end of the first quarter, Ansley-Litchfield scored the next four points to cut the deficit to five near the end. Brosius’ deep 3 put St. Pat’s back up by eight going into the second.

Ansley-Litchfield hit a 3 and made a jumper to pull to within 3 at 18-15, but Troshynski hit his first 3 of the night to extend the Irish lead to six. He scored another 3 a couple minutes later to pull the Irish ahead 24-19 after the Spartans made the previous two baskets.

The Irish scored four of the next five points to take a 28-20 lead, and both teams traded points until halftime, where St. Pat’s held a 32-25 lead.

The big shots continued for the Irish in the second half. Ansley-Litchfield went on a 6-4 run to pull to within five, but Brosius responded with a 3. When the Spartans fired back with a basket, Connor Hasenauer hit a 3 to put the Irish ahead 42-33 at the end of the third.

Ansley-Litchfield never got close in the fourth quarter. The Irish held a double-digit advantage throughout the frame, holding the Spartans to a game-low six points and clinched their spot at state with a 55-39 win.

“They’ve got a really athletic team, and they’ve got a well coached team,” O’Malley said of Ansley-Litchfield. “They really challenged us, and I was really pleased with the way our guys responded.”

St. Pat’s (55)

Sam Troshynski 15, Jack Heiss 11, Andrew Brosius 9, Caleb Munson 5, Brecken Erickson 4, Connor Hasenauer 3, Will Moats 3, Jackson Roberts 3, Zarek Branch 2.

Ansley-Litchfield (39)

Leyton Rohde 15, Calvin Finley 10, Caden Holm 6, Luke Bailey 6, Sam Loy 2.

