St. Pat's boys defeat Bridgeport to win SPVA Tournament

“We were able to get enough easy opportunities around the basket that really sures up some things,” O’Malley said. “We were able to put up a pretty big number scoring wise without having to hit a lot of jump shots.”

St. Pat’s scored 20 points in the first quarter, followed that up with 20 in the second and 21 in the third. While Bridgeport found a bit of its rhythm in the third quarter — scoring a team-high 16 in the frame — the St. Pat’s lead sat at 61-33 going into the fourth quarter.

Erickson and Munson provided multiple second-chance opportunities for the Irish and dominated the boards on both sides of the ball. Their combined 35 points came from inside the paint or at the charity stripe.

“Both those guys, not only are they able to score on the putbacks, but as I was mentioning in transition, they both get out and run the floor pretty well,” O’Malley said. “Brecken’s really done that a lot all year. I thought Caleb really took a step forward in running out today.”

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the Irish this season. They currently rank No. 1 in Omaha World-Herald’s Stu Pospisil’s Class D1 rankings, and winning the SPVA Tournament is sure to add to it.