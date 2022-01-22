St. Pat's boys defeat Bridgeport to win SPVA Tournament

The St. Pat’s boys basketball team usually likes to take things one game at a time, but on Saturday, it was all about crossing off a season goal: winning the SPVA Tournament again.
“It felt really good winning back-to-back (tournaments),” Jack Heiss said. “It was definitely a goal of mine, and probably as a team, going into the season to get SPVA again. It was fun.”
In the semifinals against Chase County, the offense reigned supreme. On Saturday against Bridgeport in the championship, it was a lot more of the same.
Heiss scored 22 points, Brecken Erickson followed with 21 and Caleb Munson added 14 as the Irish defeated the Bulldogs 73-41 to claim their second straight SPVA Tournament championship.
“I thought we were pretty good,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “They’ve got two or three guys who can really shoot it and a post player that’s pretty physical in there, and overall, I thought we did a nice job. … For the most part, I thought we were pretty persistent in pursuing their shooters.”
St. Pat’s got the offense going from the start, extending a 10-6 lead in the first quarter to a 27-7 one early in the second. Multiple stretches throughout the second helped the Irish grow their lead to 35-11 and later 40-17 going into halftime.
“We were able to get enough easy opportunities around the basket that really sures up some things,” O’Malley said. “We were able to put up a pretty big number scoring wise without having to hit a lot of jump shots.”
St. Pat’s scored 20 points in the first quarter, followed that up with 20 in the second and 21 in the third. While Bridgeport found a bit of its rhythm in the third quarter — scoring a team-high 16 in the frame — the St. Pat’s lead sat at 61-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Erickson and Munson provided multiple second-chance opportunities for the Irish and dominated the boards on both sides of the ball. Their combined 35 points came from inside the paint or at the charity stripe.
“Both those guys, not only are they able to score on the putbacks, but as I was mentioning in transition, they both get out and run the floor pretty well,” O’Malley said. “Brecken’s really done that a lot all year. I thought Caleb really took a step forward in running out today.”
There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the Irish this season. They currently rank No. 1 in Omaha World-Herald’s Stu Pospisil’s Class D1 rankings, and winning the SPVA Tournament is sure to add to it.
Heiss, though, said the Irish tend to tune that stuff out and focus on playing their best each game.
“We try not to look at rankings or whatever,” he said. “We just take it one game at a time and do our best. Try to win every game.”
GIRLS
Bridgeport 77, St. Pat’s 47
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored a game-high 26 points, and three other Bridgeport players scored in double-digits as the Bulldogs defeated St. Pat’s 77-47 Saturday to win the SPVA Tournament.
Tonja Heirigs led the Irish with 16, Mae Siegel added 10 and Jayla and Reese Fleck scored eight each.
“Bridgeport, they’re really good,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “They got something we don’t have, the height in the paint. We try to pack it in, and they kick it out and knock down 3s. It’s just a tough team.”
St. Pat’s struggled against Bridgeport’s size both on offense and in the full-court press while in transition. The Irish were forced into contested passes, and the Bulldogs took advantage with a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second didn’t go much better. Loomis-Goltl scored 11 of her 26 in the second quarter, and she used her size to help Bridgeport score 28 points and end the first half up 48-16.
St. Pat’s found its scoring in the second half, but it came a little too late. At one point, the Irish cut the deficit to 24 near the end of the third quarter, but Bridgeport responded with a 3 and a basket to go into the fourth with a 60-31 lead.
“I thought our girls kept fighting the whole game, and really had a good second half, and even outscored them in the second half,” Stienike said. “If we just keep improving and learn from it, we’re going to have a great rest of our year.”
Boys
St. Pat’s (73)
Jack Heiss 22, Brecken Erickson 21, Caleb Munson 14, Jackson Roberts 5, Will Moats 4, Andrew Brosius 3, Logan Winder 2, Connor Hasenauer 2.
Bridgeport (41)
Braxten Swires 20, Kolby Lussetto 8, Kason Loomis 5, Mason Nichols 5, Bohdi Dohse 3.
Girls
Bridgeport (77)
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 26, Mackenzie Liakos 18, Brooklyn Mohrman 11, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 10, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 6, Grace Dean 4, Ellie Cline 2.
St. Pat’s (47)