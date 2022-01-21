St. Pat's boys defeat Chase County to reach SPVA Tournament finals

Jack Heiss scored a game-high 26 points, and Brecken Erickson added 16 as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team defeated Chase County 75-35 on Friday in the semifinals of the SPVA Tournament at North Platte Community College.

Sam Troshynski scored eight for the Irish, followed by seven from both Jackson Roberts and Caleb Munson. Keenan Cole led the Longhorns with eight, Kade Anderson scored seven and Emmitt Zuege added six.

“I thought we played with really good energy,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “We made some shots early, and everything looks better when you make a few shots. A combination of us hitting a few perimeter shots and being able to get the ball in the lane really got us off to a good start.”

The Irish will play Bridgeport on Saturday after the Bulldogs defeated Perkins County 69-55 on Friday.

For the Irish on Friday, Heiss played a major role in lighting the fire on offense, scoring 22 points in the first half and making three 3s. He was a threat from everywhere on the court, and when he wasn’t scoring he was finding Erickson on the inside.