St. Pat's boys defeat Chase County to reach SPVA Tournament finals

Jack Heiss scored a game-high 26 points, and Brecken Erickson added 16 as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team defeated Chase County 75-35 on Friday in the semifinals of the SPVA Tournament at North Platte Community College.
Sam Troshynski scored eight for the Irish, followed by seven from both Jackson Roberts and Caleb Munson. Keenan Cole led the Longhorns with eight, Kade Anderson scored seven and Emmitt Zuege added six.
“I thought we played with really good energy,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “We made some shots early, and everything looks better when you make a few shots. A combination of us hitting a few perimeter shots and being able to get the ball in the lane really got us off to a good start.”
The Irish will play Bridgeport on Saturday after the Bulldogs defeated Perkins County 69-55 on Friday.
For the Irish on Friday, Heiss played a major role in lighting the fire on offense, scoring 22 points in the first half and making three 3s. He was a threat from everywhere on the court, and when he wasn’t scoring he was finding Erickson on the inside.
“We needed to get off to a good start and play with some confidence,” O’Malley said. “The kids defended really well, and of course that always helps you get a kind of a sweat up and stave off some of those nerves, so they were able to do that.”
The Irish never trailed, but didn’t break away until the second quarter, when a 28-point frame in which five different players scored helped St. Pat’s take a 44-18 lead into halftime.
“The kids played with really great confidence, and I think they put a lot of work in, so that gives them confidence to be able to compete. They did a really good job. Challenge is to be able to come back and repeat it tomorrow.”
The Irish scored 25 in the third quarter to take a 69-30 lead going into the fourth, where a Connor Hasenauer 3 forced a running clock.
St. Pat’s will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a chance to win another SPVA Tournament championship.
“I’m sure they have things that they’ll try to do differently against us, and there will be things we’ll have to do better against them,” O’Malley said of potentially playing either Bridgeport or Perkins County. “I think it does make it maybe a little bit more intriguing of a matchup (due to) the fact that we had a fairly recent contest with both.”
Bridgeport 69, Perkins County 55
Kolby Lussetto couldn’t be stopped in the first half. The Bridgeport sophomore scored 20 of his 30 points in the first two quarters, including making six 3s, as the Bulldogs defeated Perkins County 69-55 on Friday in the SPVA Tournament semifinals.
Kason Loomis added 14 for Bridgeport, followed by Braxten Swires and Mason Nichols’ 10 each. Hayden Foster led Perkins County with 22, and Blake Garner scored 12.
The Plainsmen couldn’t catch the Bulldogs no matter how close they got. Bridgeport took a lead right away in the first quarter and extended it to 12-5 following back-to-back 3s at the end.
Bridgeport built a lead as large as 13 in the second quarter, but Perkins County eventually cut the deficit to eight going into the second half.
The Plainsmen further pulled to within three in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs went on a 11-4 run to go up 48-38. Perkins County couldn’t recover.
Bridgeport went into the fourth quarter with a 53-42 lead, and traded baskets until it won 69-55.
St. Pat’s (75)
Jack Heiss 26, Brecken Erickson 16, Sam Troshynski 8, Jackson Roberts 7, Caleb Munson 7, Andrew Brosius 3, Connor Hasenauer 3, Thomas Gale 3, Will Moats 2.
Chase County (35)
Keenan Cole 8, Kade Anderson 7, Emmitt Zuege 6, Tysen Lempke 5, Tristan Jablonski 4, Jensen Olsen 4, Colin O’Neil 3.